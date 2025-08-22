Molly O'Blivion

Who…?

Hi there. I’m Molly O’Blivion. I wasn’t born with that last name, and David Cronenberg technically deserves all the credit, but I’ve been using it for over a decade, so I believe that means it’s mine now, yes? Wait… no? Damn.

I’m a middle-aged college student, currently attending the Carr Von Anda School of Journalism at Ohio University (I don’t live in Ohio, I just go to school there). From 2019 to 2023 - and again for a few months in 2025 - I was the producer, writer, and host of the Final Girl Friday podcast. I also worked as a voice actor for a few years.

These days, I write. As often as possible.

My greatest passions in life are the horror genre and contextual film analysis. I am an avid fan of both high art and trash cinema. If you get me talking for long enough, I will inevitably start rambling about how much I love Jeffrey Combs.

I enjoy ten-dollar and four-letter words in equal measure.

That about sums me up.

I'm a content creator, chronic overthinker, and Journalism student from the Midwestern US. Champion of the cinematic underdog, lover of heartfelt trash, and firm believer in the power of horror to heal the world.
