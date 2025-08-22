Who…?

Hi there. I’m Molly O’Blivion. I wasn’t born with that last name, and David Cronenberg technically deserves all the credit, but I’ve been using it for over a decade, so I believe that means it’s mine now, yes? Wait… no? Damn.

I’m a middle-aged college student, currently attending the Carr Von Anda School of Journalism at Ohio University (I don’t live in Ohio, I just go to school there). From 2019 to 2023 - and again for a few months in 2025 - I was the producer, writer, and host of the Final Girl Friday podcast. I also worked as a voice actor for a few years.

These days, I write. As often as possible.

My greatest passions in life are the horror genre and contextual film analysis. I am an avid fan of both high art and trash cinema. If you get me talking for long enough, I will inevitably start rambling about how much I love Jeffrey Combs.

I enjoy ten-dollar and four-letter words in equal measure.

That about sums me up.