Final Girl Friday 2.0?
Listen now | A podcaster creeps around the corner, rambling to herself...
Sep 11
•
Molly O'Blivion
9
11
11:35
FilmStack Inspirations: Day 24
Things that have lit fires in me lately.
Sep 10
•
Molly O'Blivion
24
21
Reel Feels: My Life in Three Movies
FilmStack Challenge #6
Sep 8
•
Molly O'Blivion
15
26
The Penguin in the Window
How a "simple" prop in The Exorcist III leaves me in shambles
Sep 3
•
Molly O'Blivion
18
11
August 2025
A Habit-Forming Need: How Copycat (1995) Nailed Agoraphobia
Do the PRISM Awards have a "Legacy" category? Because *nudge nudge*
Aug 30
•
Molly O'Blivion
17
19
Three Paragraphs: A Message to Myself
This has a "dear diary" air to it, but there's no going back now...
Aug 30
•
Molly O'Blivion
14
11
We Could All Use a (New) Remake of "A Bucket of Blood" Right About Now
I don't normally push for this sort of thing, but the internet made the first move.
Aug 28
•
Molly O'Blivion
10
11
Final Women: The Next Natural Step in Horror's (r)Evolution
Horror is slowly but surely retiring its obsession with youth, and I am here for it.
Aug 24
•
Molly O'Blivion
23
24
Sunset Boulevard is a Horror Film in Noir Clothing
This argument may not be necessary, but I'm making it anyway...
Aug 22
•
Molly O'Blivion
20
17
