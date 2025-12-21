Editor’s note: This post wasn’t planned, but as I recently reached 200 subscribers (which amazes me, thank you all so much), I thought it best to air this out now before anyone mistakes me for someone with refined cinematic taste.

I don’t believe in guilty pleasures, but in my brief 42 years on this earth thus far, I’ve learned that there are certain films I can’t admit to loving without bracing myself for scrutiny, and 99% of the time, they’re sequels to beloved franchises. These films are often praised only in whispers in my circles, for fear of being hurled through the nearest metaphorical window. Friends, I’m tired of whispering.

These aren’t “so bad they’re good” movies, nor are they hidden gems; they’re three fairly well-known horror sequels I feel have more going for them than their reviews would have us believe. None are technical masterpieces and all of them are flawed (one very much so), but each and every one of them is dear to me. I’ve included some honorable mentions at the end, and I’ve omitted Beyond Re-Animator from the list entirely because I’m working on a piece about Herbert West this week.

And so, without anymore ado, I present three horror sequels I am fully prepared defend to the death if I have to (though I do hope it never comes to that):

TCM: The Next Generation (1995)

Why I love it: Matthew McConaughey

Undoubtedly among the most polarizing films in the TCM franchise, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation is, in every conceivable sense, a hot mess of a movie that took the Sawyer family concept and launched it belly-up into a bad acid trip. Unlike the rest of the titles on this list, I know I should hate this one, but I just can’t. Part of my devotion stems from the fact that this was, for better and for worse, the first TCM film I ever saw, and the rest is 100% pure, unhinged McConaughey.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1995). River City Films.

TCM: The Next Generation (originally The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre) was written and directed by Kim Henkel - who co-wrote the first film with Tobe Hooper back in the 70s - but it doesn’t feel like a sequel to TCM at all. It’s more a surreal reinvention of the original with a truckload of ineffectual satire and an Illuminati subplot that essentially tries to “explain” how the Sawyers have gotten away with killing people for so long. It introduces a brand spankin’ new generation of murderous hillbillies to Muerto Country, including a biomechanical killer (kinda) and a sexy Leatherface. The latter was a big focus in the marketing of the movie, with the tagline, “If looks could kill, he wouldn’t need a chainsaw.”

The story starts out simple enough: It’s prom night in rural Texas and a group of teens wrecks their car on the way home, seeking help from a perfectly ordinary and not at all insane insurance saleswoman named Darla (Tonie Perensky). Darla tells them her boyfriend, Vilmer (McConaughey) will fix them up, but when they meet up with the guy, he turns out to be anything but helpful. That’s when things get complicated, and what follows is a thoroughly wacked-out evening rife with cartoonish mayhem, corporate conspiracies, pizza, and lots and lots of screaming.

Editor’s note: Did I mention the screaming? I recommend reading this review on Letterboxd for the most accurate summation of the dialogue in this movie.

The Next Generation is tonally bonkers and miles away from its predecessor in terms of style, cohesion, and characters. It’s difficult to defend, but I do think every horror fan should see it at least once in their life for… well, the sheer spectacle of it all, but also for one very specific reason: Matthew McConaughey as Vilmer. Never has a man had so much fun unleashing his inner psycho, and the obvious glee he took in portraying a backwoods serial killer is a sight to behold. The film features very little bloodshed, but Vilmer is so over-the-top, one can’t help but be a little awed and unnerved by him. What’s even better are the hilariously baffled reactions of his co-star, Renée Zellweger, who was equally devoted to her role as final girl Jenny, so much so that it pains me she hasn’t acted in more horror.

Rumors have long circulated that McConaughey and Zellweger were embarrassed by the movie and tried to prevent its release because they were afraid it would kill their budding careers, but I’ve never found anything to confirm that. From what I’ve gathered, it was Columbia Pictures themselves and McConaughey’s agent who wanted it buried. Over the years, both actors have reflected fondly on the film, and McConaughey has said in interviews that, while it was a miserable shoot because of the Texas heat, he loved playing Vilmer. That’s much easier to believe.

With the utmost respect for the late Robert Jacks (1959-2001), his version of Leatherface is my least favorite in the franchise, and I can’t stand the whole “Illuminati are pulling the strings” subplot, but both are on par with the caricatured antics of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part 2, in my humble opinion, so I don’t think it’s fair to dismiss one while deifying the other, as some folks are wont to do. At the end of the day, both films feel like fever dreams one might have after seeing the first movie; there’s something disturbing - and special - about that.

So, while TCM: The Next Generation may be a mess, it will always have a place in my heart as my first TCM film and one of the craziest movies ever made. For fans of McConaughey, especially, it’s essential viewing. Over time, it’s also become one of my comfort movies. I’m not sure if I should be worried about that or not…

Scream 3 (2000)

Why I love it: Take your pick

Of the movies on this list, Wes Craven’s Scream 3 is the one I would be most likely to die defending, if need be. My affection for this film could outshine the sun, and I wouldn’t change a single thing about it (not even Courtney’s botched bangs). Was it heavily toned down in the wake of Columbine? Yep. Was the production a living nightmare for everyone involved? Unfortunately. But it’s also the Scooby Doo, Where Are You? of the Scream franchise and I love it with my whole heart.

Scream 3 (2000). Dimension/Miramax.

For me, Scream 3 encapsulates the early days of the post-Scream era, when Hollywood was learning how to be self-aware without sacrificing the soul of their films in the process. It’s the embodiment of the word “romp,” with a huge cast of lovable characters, great cameos, shamelessly goofy plot devices (I’m lookin’ at you, voice-changer device thingy), and a happy ending for Sidney, Gale, and Dewey, which is exactly what they deserved and I’m still pissed off that the new films have taken that away from them. Above all else, Scream 3 is a lot of fun.

At the start of the film, Sidney (Neve Campbell) is in hiding and the cast of the latest Stab film is being murdered in Hollywood. Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox) gets wind of this and joins the investigation, only to learn that her ex-boyfriend, Dewey (David Arquette) is working as a consultant on the movie. Eventually, Sidney reunites with them to face her demons and find a little love. It’s a premise befitting the third film in a franchise known for its meta commentary and, although screenwriter Ehren Kruger doesn’t quite have the same gift for dialogue as Kevin Williamson (who wrote Scream and Scream 2), I feel like he did a good job.

I love the vibrant setting, the seemingly endless supply of red herrings, and the dynamics that develop between the Woodsboro gang and the actors who play them, especially Gale and Jennifer (Parker Posey). I could watch an entire frenemy detective series with those two in the leads and never get bored. It’s so entertaining to watch them run around a movie studio, begrudgingly working together, trying to solve the mystery of the new Ghostface. Where Scream felt like a slasher movie and Scream 2 felt like an opera, Scream 3 feels like a whimsical whodunnit.

A lot of people have criticized its lack of scares, which is fair, but - and I’m about to lose a lot of cool points here - Scream 3 has the distinction of being the only film in the entire franchise that has ever genuinely dropped my stomach into my ass, figuratively speaking. When Sidney’s working from home as a crisis counselor (a fantastic job for a final girl to have, by the way), she talks with a strange woman who claims she murdered someone, then suddenly realizes the call isn’t coming through her work line, but her personal one. Don’t ask me why, but no other moment in any Scream movie gets to me quite like that does.

I remember sitting in the theater back in 1996, watching Scream for the first time, and my face hurt from smiling so much. It was clever and funny and exciting from start to finish, and I adored the characters. Now, I’m not saying Scream 3 is on par with the first film in terms of writing or kills, because it isn’t, but it brings me the same kind of joy. In fact, my boyfriend and I love Scream 3 so much, we went as Gale (complete with bangs) and Ghostface for Halloween a couple years ago:

Scream will always be my favorite film in the franchise because of the ground it broke, and because it’s the most well-written, but when I want to kick back and have a laugh while also getting my slasher fix, Scream 3 is one of the first movies I reach for. I sincerely hope that, as it continues to age and the sequels persist in sucking the fun out of Woodsboro, more people will recognize it for the treat it is.

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010)

Why I love it: The fan service

It took me a long time to come around to the Saw movies. I saw James Wan’s first film back in 2005-ish and thought it was great, but as the sequels poured in and the whole world developed Jigsaw fever, my inner contrarian moved on to less popular titles. A few years ago, I finally decided to watch them all, to find out what all the fuss was about, and dammit, I get it now. Or maybe I don’t? Because the widely hated Saw: The Final Chapter (also known as Saw 3D) is my second favorite in the franchise.

Saw: The Final Chapter (2010). Twisted Pictures / Lionsgate.

Saw: The Final Chapter was directed by Kevin Greutert, who edited the first five Saw films (and would later edit Saw X) and written by franchise veterans Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunston. Much like the previous sequels, it features several storylines running congruently and Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer/Jigsaw. There’s a lot of love for the Saw mythos in this movie, coming directly from folks who were there from the start, but surprisingly, that’s one of the things people complain about. Some feel that the fan service is too much, trying too hard, and while I totally understand that argument, I must respectfully disagree because I’m a complete sucker for it.

It does feel like Melton and Dunston threw everything - including the kitchen sink - into this script: You’ve got a guy profiting from false claims of having survived Jigsaw (Sean Patrick Flannery) who is inevitably thrown into an elaborate trap, a stalwart but clueless detective (Chad Donella), John Kramer’s rivaling cohorts (Betsy Russell and Costas Mandylor), and plenty of backstory to answer some questions raised by earlier installments. It follows the formula of its predecessors closely while trying its best to bookend the franchise and I think it succeeds with flying colors.

Most notably, Cary Elwes returns for the first time since 2004, and that’s one of the things I love most. The film brings everything full circle, confirming a long-held fan theory that Dr. Lawrence Gordon was recruited by Kramer after surviving the first movie, and Elwes receives one of the highest marks of prestige within the realm of Saw: His very own “game over” moment. It gives me full-body chills every time I see it, man. The writers paid attention to what the fans were saying and wrote the film accordingly; that, to me, is the best kind of fan service.

I also love that they chose the ridiculous route of de-aging John Kramer by putting a backwards hat on him. It’s utterly absurd and hilarious, but I’ll take that over CGI any day. The opening trap is outrageous, pitting two squabbling dudes against each other on full display in a public building, but I think it’s a fun commentary (albeit on the nose) on the spectacle of “torture porn,” in general. Everyone’s just standing around, watching these people die - quite a change from Jigsaw’s usually intimate torment. Oh, and this is the movie that finally puts an end to Hoffman’s reign of terror, which earns it a pile of bonus points in my book.

Sean Patrick Flannery’s Bobby Dagen isn’t the most memorable or exciting overarching victim, but the rest of the cast does bang-up work in roles that several of them were arguably born to play. Tobin Bell had long since settled into the role of John Kramer, of course; Mandylor is great as Hoffman (meaning that I hate him with a fiery passion); and I’m a big fan of Donella as Detective Gibson. If they had only found some way to bring back Tapp and Amanda, I’d have zero complaints.

All in all, Saw: The Final Chapter is everything I could have asked for from the intended end to the series: it makes me laugh, gives me the aforementioned chills, and always makes me want to go back and revisit the film that started it all. While I’m grateful we have Saw X - a must-watch for anyone who loves Tobin Bell - I would have been perfectly content if this had been the last Saw ever made.

Dear, reader: What are some of YOUR favorite horror sequels?

Honorable mentions:

Jason X (2001) - It knew how ridiculous it was, so it owned that.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) - “The map says we’re fucked!”

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014) - The most likable characters in the entire franchise AND it brings the story full circle. 11/10.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) - Paul Rudd’s head tilt is the stuff of cinematic legends.

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) - Say what you will about this cheap sequel, but they made a bold choice with Ben Willis and I dig it.

Bring it On: Cheer or Die (2022) - I’ve never seen any of the other Bring It On movies, but I don’t feel like I need to because this is clearly the best one.

