October is finally almost upon us, and with it comes the overwhelming urge to submerge myself fully into the dark, delicious shadows of cinema. I may love horror movies all year round, but nothing compares to this time of year for watching, reading, and writing about them. I’ve also made a promise to myself to write at least three paragraphs a day, which, as it turns out, is… well, challenging.

So, I’ve decided to combine that thirst for daily writing and love of horror films and try my hand at a flash “film spotlight” writing challenge, the simply named (because I’m new at this) 31 Films for October. I thought it could be fun to share the challenge here on Substack, in case anyone else out there wants to join in.

Every day in October has, as with most challenges, an accompanying prompt, and there’s no pressure to write a lot - ideally each exercise would be limited to around 1,000 words. The primary goal is to consistently stretch our writing muscles while spreading the love for some of our favorite films, artists, themes, and memories.

Some of these prompts I’ve borrowed from previous challenges around the internet, others are broader topics we’ve all likely thought about at length on our own. All of them have a positive spin to them (i.e. no “movies you hate”). We’re celebrating films here, above all else. There will be plenty of time for criticism in November.

Again, this is my first time ever creating a writing challenge, so if it sucks or there’s room for improvement, do let me know. And please feel free to share this post, if you’d like, and tag someone you think might be up for it. If you do take on any part of the challenge yourself, please tag me - I want to read and share your spotlights!

Let’s write our way through the best month of the year together.

31 Films for October (Flash Film Spotlight Challenge)