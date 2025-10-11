Picture this: Small town Ohio, 1991.

An excitable, admittedly morbid child of “The Bastard Generation” - more commonly known as a Xillennial - is scouring the horror section of her local video store, ogling the brightly-colored box cases. She sees a familiar image of a happy skeleton with pigtails in a cheerleading uniform, waving a pom pom beside the words Return to Horror High. Compared to the others, this film’s cover art is painfully simple. Yet, for the third time that month, she plucks the case from its spot on the shelf and rushes it over to her parents. “Mom! Can we get this one, please?!” she cries.

My mom’s answer was always, affectionately, “When you’re a little older.”

The “alluring” box cover of Return to Horror High (1987). IMDb.

As it turned out, “a little older” meant eight more years of me making weekly trips to All-Star Video and side-eyeing Return to Horror High with a desire so strong, I would regularly doodle my own version of the cover art on my notebooks in class. I have no earthly idea why - of all the titles they carried in that fabulous little hole in the wall - that was the one I was so obsessed with seeing… but it was.

By sixteen, the rules about which movies I was allowed to watch had lifted all but completely. I was even granted my very own rental card from All-Star and, courtesy of one extremely relaxed manager, I waltzed in one Friday afternoon in October and rented the movie all by myself. I felt like I had won some kind of wackadoo lottery as I tucked the tape into my backpack, hurried it back to my bedroom, finally laid eyes on it… and discovered it was really fucking weird.

Not to be deterred, I watched it over and over again until I fell in love with it. These days, it’s still weird, but it’s also one of my all-time favorite comedies.

Now, before I continue with this shameless love letter, I should probably mention that Return to Horror High is a wildly unpopular film, even among a sizable population of the horror family. It has a whopping 20% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes (critics have barely even touched it over there), 4 out of 10 stars on IMDb, and has been the subject of countless videos and articles beginning with, “Guys, this is bad…”

I promise, I’m not blind to the film’s faults. It’s a patchwork of scraps of unique ideas, hastily sewn together into a quilt of nonsense. It’s very difficult to follow, even after dozens of watches, and the ending is easily one of the most absurd I’ve ever seen. But none of that dampens my enjoyment of the movie, and I think a lot of people tend to get so wrapped up in the wrongs that they disregard what it gets right.

George Clooney and Scott Jacoby in Return to Horror High (1987). Mark Lisson.

Return to Horror High (Bill Froehlich, 1987) is a meta horror comedy that follows a low-budget film crew through the halls of Crippen High School, as they try to tell the “true story” of a series of grisly murders that occurred there years earlier. At the same time, the Crippen police department is investigating the aftermath of the movie, which seems to have ended with everyone but the writer being brutally killed.

My favorite aspect of this film is actually the police investigation, more specifically one particular cop: The curiously unhinged Officer Tyler, played by Maureen McCormick. Yes, that is correct, Marcia Brady is in this movie, and her performance is gloriously bizarre. Her character starts out as your everyday, average policewoman, arriving at the scene with the chief and looking for clues, but every time we see her, she’s a little more disheveled, a little more covered in blood, and a little more sexually aroused for reasons that are, hilariously, never explained.

Maureen McCormick in Return to Horror High (1987). Mark Lisson.

Return to Horror High has some epic one-liners, as well. At one point, an actor playing a corpse is lying on his back with a hatchet lodged in his head, talking with the director, Josh Forbes (Scott Jacoby) about his motivation. Forbes, frustrated and exhausted, says pointedly, “You’re dead. Dead people have NO motivation!” It’s a very in-joke heavy, observational style of comedy, mixed with a touch of absurdism, and the majority of the gags revolve around filmmaking in some way.

Then, of course, there’s the showcasing of the ins and outs of making a movie with limited time and resources: actors are pulled away by bigger projects; hours of work is thrown down the drain because a single-take special effect was set off early; and there’s an endless game of Tug of War happening between the producer and… y’know, everyone. Froelich doesn’t have to try too hard make these moments funny - they already are, in that “if you know, you know” kind of way. This extends to the outrageous ending, which is completely off its rocker, but also a playful wink to guerilla filmmaking that I personally get a big kick out of.

Scott Jacoby and Cliff Emmich (BG) in Return to Horror High (1987). Mark Lisson.

It’s no surprise that the movie bombed back in the day. This was the pre-Scream era, after all; meta horror was fewer and farther between and much harder to sell, a truth clearly known to producer Mark Lisson when he signed off on its misleading trailer. It was presented as a terrifying high school slasher, and that’s really not what it is. Today, its criticism is varied and plentiful, and none of it is inaccurate… but it will never be enough to sway my love for the film.

So, yeah, it’s technically a mess and I hesitate to recommend it to anyone with a low tolerance for being confused. But this movie has been a part of my life since I was eight years old, it was burned into the back of my skull as a teen, and it lies at the heart of everything I do as a horror-addicted adult. It’s in regular rotation for me all year round, because it never fails to cheer or crack me up, but I crave it a little more in October. I wouldn’t be surprised if you cut me open (like “Dead Little Freddy”) and found a worn VHS copy of Return to Horror High where my heart should be.

Return to Horror High is currently available for free on Tubi.

