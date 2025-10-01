He Never Left (2023), Witching Season Films

When I first set out to create the 31 Films for October Challenge, I had only one prompt in mind: What’s a horror film that feels like October for you? There are plenty of well-known movies I could spotlight here, of course, including Halloween II (1981), but I just rambled about that a few days ago. Besides, at the end of the day, there’s one horror film whose Autumnal atmosphere is a cut above the rest (pun intended), and it also deserves a hell of a lot more love from the horror family, in my opinion.

Day 1: A Film that Feels Like October

He Never Left (James Morris, 2023) follows the fugitive Gabriel (Colin Cunningham) and his conflicted ex-girlfriend Carly (Jessica Staples) as their already complicated lives intersect with a murderous local legend known as The Pale Face Killer. While hiding from the police at a quaint motel, Gabriel witnesses something he shouldn’t have, and the two find themselves fighting for their lives in more ways than one. It’s part slasher movie, part family drama, all visceral October vibes.

Above all else, the latter is what makes He Never Left so special. It’s a feast for the eyes and the soul, especially if that soul belongs to a chronically nostalgic, Halloween-obsessed cinephile like myself. Jack-o-lanterns, sheet ghosts, vintage cutouts of black cats, and a chill in the air you can actually feel running through you - this movie has it all in spades. The color grading on the film is highly reminiscent of Halloweens past, as well, creating a unique and unmistakable air of creepy comfort.

He Never Left (2023), Witching Season Films

Director James Morris and co-writer/cinematographer Michael Ballif, through their production company, Witching Season Films, have long specialized in cozy, retro Autumn atmospheres. It’s what they do best, and to see that expertise spread out over a feature-length runtime is a lovely experience, like traveling back in time to sit with my younger self and take in the holiday. Although there are many horror movies that encapsulate the spooky season beautifully, I just don’t think any of them can quite compare to this one for me - it thoroughly envelopes me in it.

The Pale Face Killer concept also harkens back to the masked maniacs I grew up loving as a child of the 80s and 90s. I don’t want to go too deeply into the lore here, as I’m trying to avoid spoiler territory, but the spirit of Pale Face is rife with respect and appreciation for the horror fandom, as well as a deep understanding of what keeps us coming back for more and motivates us to devote our lives to this genre and embrace its monsters. At the heart of the story lies a message that true legends - like the ones we tell across campfires on All Hallow’s Eve - never really die.

In addition to the atmosphere and spirit, it’s also worth mentioning the film’s other great strength (which has nothing to do with October, but everything to do with why I love cinema): Cunningham’s brilliant performance as the antihero.

Upon first viewing, I identified immediately with Carly and couldn’t stand Gabriel. But as the story unfolded, and no matter how misguided the character was in his choices, Cunningham forced me to care about him, so much so that I was in tears going into the third act. No, “in tears” doesn’t quite sum it up. I was in shambles. It’s a truly incredible performance, one that I feel should be hailed as a much bigger deal than it has been, and it’s worth taking the time just to watch the man cook.

Colin Cunningham as Gabriel, He Never Left (2023), Witching Season Films

I’m not saying the film is perfect. Some of the acting from the supporting cast falls a little short from time to time and I can’t help but question the writers’ motives at the very end, but these are forgivable offenses. He Never Left was obviously made by a group of passionate humans who love scary movies, and who worship the month of October every bit as much as the rest us. Maybe even more. Call me a soft touch, but that alone is enough for me to just kick back and enjoy the eerie ride.

Sadly, not everyone feels this way, and the movie has fallen victim to an onslaught of negative criticism over the course of the last two years. It did quite well on the festival circuit, but once it made its way into people’s homes, the reception quickly devolved into the usual hyper-critical, rage-fueled reviews we see all the time these days in places like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes. This kills me, because He Never Left was not just made with heart by talented people, it’s one of my favorites to watch this time of year. It’s a love letter to the slasher subgenre and, especially, Halloween.

If you’re looking for an evocative, visually striking film to kick off October, I highly recommend giving this one a shot. It’s currently available for free on Tubi.

Leave a comment

Share