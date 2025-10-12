Having lived with agoraphobia for much of my adult life, to say “I don’t get out much,” would be a bit of an understatement. But my condition doesn’t stop me from thinking about traveling. For decades, I’ve dreamed of visiting Sydney Mines, Novia Scotia - where My Bloody Valentine was shot in 1981 - and Vianden, Luxembourg, the site of some of Max Schreck’s best moments in Shadow of the Vampire (2000). I have a laundry list of locations I long to visit, many of which I found through my favorite films.

Toward the top of that list is a spooky little mansion in Venezuela.

I daydream about going there a lot this time of year.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 11: A Film Location I would Love to Visit

The House at the End of Time (La casa del fin de los tiempos) is a time-bending horror film of the supernatural persuasion, directed by Alejandro Hidalgo in 2013. It tells the story of Dulce (Ruddy Rodríguez), imprisoned for thirty years for the mysterious - and alleged - murders of her husband and son. Once released, she returns to the house where it all happened, and reflects on the events that ripped her family apart. It’s a difficult story to describe without spoiling… well, pretty much everything, but what I can tell you is it’s an excellent watch for a cozy Autumn night.

What I love most about the film is our heroine, Dulce. Rodríguez’s performances as both her former and present self are fantastic. She plays the role with such strength, buried beneath layers of grief and exhaustion - traits that were no doubt amplified by the actress’ passion for the project, as well as her maturity at the time of filming. I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: Women over 40 are rarely at the forefront of horror; Rodríguez beautifully demonstrates here why it’s time for that to change.

Ruddy Rodríguez as Dulce in The House at the End of Time (2013). A&A Producciones.

The script (co-written by Hidalgo and Frank Baiz Quevedo) is also incredibly clever. This isn’t exactly an easy story to tell, as it plays quite a bit with perspective, and even the smallest, most seemingly insignificant details quite literally come back to haunt us. It’s a living, breathing puzzle, with quite a few intersecting pieces, and a final picture that looks quite a bit different than expected once it’s been put together.

Editors Miguel Ángel García and Judilam Goncalves deserve a lot of the credit for how cohesive the film is. I love how smoothly and simply they convey the passage of three decades in a single cut, and the timing of certain key moments throughout - as Dulce’s past, present, and future converge - couldn’t possibly have been handled with more finesse. The careful framing by cinematographer Cezary Jaworski adds to the overall fluidity of the narrative(s), rocking the film back and forth between familiar drama and disorienting scares that drop my heart straight into my stomach.

The movie is just great.

And, as I alluded to earlier, it features one seriously spooky house.

La Quinta Castillete in The House at the End of Time (2013). A&A Producciones.

The film was shot - at least in part - in Caracas, Venezuela, at the Quinta Castillete (which, in English, literally translates to “Fifth Castle”) on Páez del Paraíso Avenue. There’s very little written record of the house, but it’s widely believed by locals to have been built in the 1930s/40s, inhabited at some point by English freemasons, and later renovated in the 1950s for Pedro Estrada, head of National Security - more accurately described as a henchman - during the dictatorship of Marcos Pérez Jiménez.

Now, I truly don’t know the first thing about architecture, but I could stare at this building all day. It’s a very unique blend of elements, resembling to me both a castle (of course) and a church, which makes it an exquisite setting for the family home in The House at the End of Time. A sweeping shot of the building is the very first thing we see in the film, and as soon as I laid eyes on it in the dark, with Yoncarlos Medina’s eerie score underneath, I instantly thought, “Yep, that place is haunted.”

And it really is rumored to be, with tourists reporting the unmistakable sensations of an otherworldly presence: A sudden chill in the air, ghostly whispers, shadows dancing where they shouldn’t - the works. Although I can’t confirm just how much of the film was shot in Quinta Castillete, the cast and crew of The House at the End of Time have also hinted at some strange goings on during the they spent there, like strange noises and the feeling that they weren’t alone. By then, the house had fallen into disrepair, and Rodríguez has recalled parts of the ceiling and walls crumbling around her. Was it the age of the mansion… or something else?

I mean, come on. Even in broad daylight, it looks like a safehouse for spirits.

Quinta Castillete, Caracas, Venezuela. Date/Credit unknown.

I’ve wanted to see La Castillete in person for a long time, especially because there’s such mystery surrounding it, and I’ve had a hard time finding stories about the building (or its hauntings) beyond the odd TikTok video or blog entry around the time of this film’s release. I would love an opportunity to chat with the folks of Caracas myself and ask them what they’ve heard about its history.

The House at the End of Time is also, at the time of my writing this, the single highest-grossing Venezuelan horror film - and the most widely distributed - of all time. It would be amazing to stand in the very spot where that particular history was made.

If you enjoy the vibes of The Others (2001), The Awakening (2011), or even Lake Mungo (2008), I highly recommend giving this a shot, especially during the Halloween season. It’s evocative, eerie, and, if you’re anything like me, might have you Googling the cost of an impossible flight to Venezuela for a peek at Quinta Castillete.

The House at the End of Time is currently available on Tubi.