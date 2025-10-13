Hell House LLC , 2015. Terror Films/Cognetti Films.

One of the best feelings in the world to me is discovering a new favorite film. The older I get, the less common it seems to be - I’ve got My Desert-Island Top 100 fully locked in, most of the movies on it have been there for years, and I like it that way. It’s consistent. On the very rare occasion that I enjoy something so much, it bumps an existing title from the list, I feel compelled to celebrate it. Over and over again.

Today’s subject for The 31 Films for October Challenge didn’t just break into my top 100 when I first saw it, it soared to my top 10, and I’ve been singing its praises to anyone who’ll listen (or read) ever since. It’s a first-rate, low-budget haunted house story, the very embodiment of everything I love about horror, and I can’t properly celebrate the Halloween season without watching it. A lot.

To oh-so-suavely quote myself from a video I made last year: I refuse to shut up about Hell House LLC until everyone in the world has seen it.

Day 12: My Favorite Film Set in the Haunted House

Hell House LLC (Stephen Cognetti, 2015) is part found footage, part faux documentary, and all classic seasonal scares. It tells the story of the tightly-knit crew of a popular Autumnal haunt called Hell House, who’ve moved their attraction from New York City into an abandoned hotel in the small, upstate town of Abaddon. The creator of the haunt, Alex (Danny Bellini), insists this will be their best Halloween yet, but neither he nor his friends are fully aware of the horrifying truth about their new venue.

Danny Bellini in Hell House LLC , 2015. Terror Films/Cognetti Films.

It’s not just a haunted house story - it’s a haunted haunted house story, following the crew as they fall victim to the spirits that inhabit this blood-thirsty B&B and culminating in one hell of an opening weekend (pun most definitely intended). Their fate is intercut with commentary from witnesses to the “Hell House tragedy,” and one zealous reporter with zero survival instincts. And while some of the talking heads from the documentary side of things are a little too performative for my taste, it’s forgivable, because they’re nestled into a top-notch, handheld den of horrors.

The hotel scenes were shot at an actual haunt called Waldorf Estate of FEAR in Lehigton, Pennsylvania. This was such a brilliant decision on Cognetti’s part, in my opinion, because the cramped and already spook-ified interiors of the Waldorf provide a highly authentic and personal experience when combined with the medium. From the second they first step inside that place, I feel like I’m being taken through a real - and really creepy - haunted attraction, because that’s precisely what’s happening.

“How many freaks?” Hell House LLC , 2015. Terror Films/Cognetti Films.

I also love how thoughtfully Cognetti constructed the history of the Abaddon, and how beautifully it was incorporated into this first film. When he set out to write Hell House LLC, he intended it for a more traditional narrative, with tons of backstory about the building and its previous inhabitants. The weight of that initial story weighs heavily throughout the final product (in a very good way), and it’s no surprise that he’s gotten four sequels out of that material. Am I wild about all of the Hell House movies? No, I am not. But I love the world - and the villains - he created for them.

Even the more predictable elements of Hell House LLC are cozy and comforting to me, like the obvious “twist” to the tale of Alex’s girlfriend, Sara (Ryan Jennifer Jones). Anyone with even a cursory knowledge of how ghost stories work can suss out what’s going on with her, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t entertaining. It harkens back to the old-school spooky stories that were told into the ground when I was a kid; they’re so familiar that people have pretty much stopped trying to find new ways to tell them, and that’s depressing. I tip my hat to Cognetti for keeping their spirit alive.

The Hell House crew in Hell House LLC , 2015. Terror Films/Cognetti Films.

I’m also a big fan of the cast in this film, my favorite being the insufferably lovable Paul (Gore Abrams), Alex’s videographer, to whom we’re yoked for most of the runtime. Abrams was very devoted to his performance - so much so that he made himself literally sick on set - and his commitment gives Paul a palatable air of realism. Everything from the way he talks to the clothes he wears reminds me of my closest friends from high school, which makes me feel crazily protective of him. I don’t even have to think about it, I am invested in Paul’s journey through this nightmare.

The same can be said of nearly everyone from the Hell House crew. They’re relatable, recognizable characters, and although they do sometimes have conflict, there’s an underlying sense of loyalty and love among them that never quite goes away. We’re told pretty early on that these people have known each other for most of their lives, and I believe it. Their bond is one of the best parts of the film for me.

That, and this fucking clown.

This fucking clown, Hell House LLC , 2015. Terror Films/Cognetti Films.

A good buddy of mine is coulrophobic and, I confess, I used to tease him about it back in the day. I actually love clowns, and I’m not often scared by them. But the folks of Hell House LLC were clearly determined to wake me up to just how terrifying they can be, and they succeeded with flying colors. As the films have gone on, I feel he’s lost his edge, but he’s utterly petrifying here. For that, Anthony, I apologize and hereby promise never to tease you (about your fear of clowns) ever again.

A common criticism of Hell House LLC is that it’s unoriginal, which has seriously become one of my least favorite words in the English language; Cognetti was under no obligation to reinvent the wheel here. Sure, the movie isn’t perfect. In addition to the aforementioned talking heads issue, he also dropped the ball with Joey (Phil Hess), an interesting character, set up as a pretty big part of the story then promptly dropped from existence. Overall, though, I think the film is fantastic for what it is: A fun and creepy story set in a haunted house, meticulously crafted for October viewing.

The fifth film in the Hell House series - Lineage - premiered in August of 2025 and should be streaming on Shudder at the end of this month. I can’t say I’m terribly excited about it, but that’s mainly my bitterness with Origins (2023) talking. Personally, I’d be content to just watch this one repeatedly for the rest of the year.

Hell House LLC is currently available on Tubi.

