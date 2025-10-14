The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari , dir. by Robert Wiene (1920). Public domain.

Editor’s note: I’ve included a list at the end of some books I recommend seeking out, if you’re curious about The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. There’s truly a lot more to unpack in this film than I can cover in a daily writing challenge.

“Stylish” is a word with many interpretations, and a plethora of horror films spring to my mind when I hear it. Suspiria (1977) and The Cell (2000) are definitely two of the most elegant and sophisticated I’ve ever seen, which would appease the dictionary. Evil Dead II (1987) and The Witch (2015) strike me as the most visually distinctive, from a directorial standpoint. For the purposes of this article, though, I’ll stick to the broader meaning of the word, relative to cinema: A unique aesthetic that stands out from the crowd. By this definition, for me, one movie reigns supreme.

And again, it takes us back to the genre-defining, ultra-creepy 1920s.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 13: The Most Stylish Horror Film I’ve Ever Seen

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari) is a silent horror film directed by Robert Wiene in 1920. It’s a haunting and surreal story of madness, murder, and corruption, told in retrospect through a dream-like lens. The film has been featured in countless books, documentaries, and academic studies on the horror genre, German Expressionism/history, and film history as a whole, and with good reason - it’s easily one of the most mesmerizing and unforgettable movies ever made.

Lil Dagover as Jane in The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920). Public domain.

When two frenemies, Franzis (Friedrich Feher) and Alan (Hans Heinrich von Twardowski) once visited a street fair in the town of Holstenwall, they stood in awe of an odd sideshow attraction: An eccentric hypnotist by the name of Dr. Caligari (Werner Krauss) opened a coffin to reveal a sleeping man, Cesare (Conrad Veidt), whom he “awoke” and compelled to answer questions for the audience:

Ladies and Gentlemen, Cesare will now answer any question you like to put to him. Cesare knows every secret. Cesare knows the past and can see into the future. Come up and test him for yourselves. ~ Dr. Caligari, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari

Alan asked the sleepwalker how long he was going to live, to which the man replied, “Until dawn tomorrow.” And, wouldn’t you know it, Alan was stabbed to death in his sleep the next morning. His death wasn’t the first in town, either, so Franzis - along with his fiancé, Jane (Lil Dagover), and her father - embarked on an investigation into the odd man who had predicted it. From there, they descended into psychological chaos to uncover the grisly truth behind Dr. Caligari’s “magic.”

A distorted city street. The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920). Public domain.

The most stylish aspect of this film is, by far and away, the production design. Every single frame looks like it was lifted directly from a dream: impossibly-angled streets that drop suddenly into a void, crooked buildings, painted light and shadow - it’s a distorted feast for the eyes that expertly mirrors the fractured minds of its human subjects. The movie is frequently referred to as a “rejection of reality,” which is 100% accurate. And, once you’ve looked at it, it’s very hard to look away.

This warped version of the world that Weine & Co. created is reinforced by the design of its characters. Everything about them is exaggerated, from makeup to movements, engendering a nightmarish caricature of humanity. My personal favorite is Cesare, not only because he’s played by one of my all-time favorite actors (Conrad Veidt was a powerhouse), but because of his cartoonishly slender frame and the thick layers of black “bags” under his eyes. I’m realizing now I may be ill-equipped to describe just what makes Cesare’s visage so breathtaking, so allow me to pass the buck:

Moving with (…) gestural language through the artificial filmic environment of this paranoid scenario, and in jarring contradiction to the platitudinous realism of the rest of the cast (excluding Krauss), Veidt-Cesare embodies through his screen presence a new language of ‘reduced gesture’. His performance explores an almost linear theatrical formalism, echoing, to quote Eisner, ‘the broken angles of the sets’. ~ A.C. Evans

Appropriately, whenever I look at Cesare, I feel like I’m hypnotized.

Conrad Veidt as Cesare in The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari (1920). Public domain.

In addition to its stylish and memorable contributions to the art of cinema via sets and costumes, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari has also been studied extensively for its cultural and political significance at the time of its release. Without digging too deeply into overt spoiler territory, the titular Dr. Caligari has oft been viewed as an allegory for blind obedience to authority, a reflection of the social conditions of post–WWI Germany that later gave rise to totalitarianism. And the contorted reality of the film, overall, speaks volumes of that society’s growing disillusionments.

With its labyrinthine and murderous plot, uncanny visions of ghastly white faces and buildings perpetually poised to collapse, the overall impression is one of unease and anxiety, reflective of German society at the time. Routinely interpreted as a condemnation of blind obedience, “modern dehumanisation and mind-numbing authority,” it now appears both a lament of WWI and an omen, while its story and style embody many of the elements that have since defined cinematic horror. ~ Matt Millikan

I can’t remember the first time I saw The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, but I must have been pretty young, because its images have been etched in my mind - and irrevocably bound to the spooky season - for as far back as my memory goes. The striking figure and melancholic face of Cesare live rent free in my head, so much so that I even cosplayed him for a while to help me combat insomnia; Dr. Caligari has appeared in quite a few of my nightmares; and the winding streets and skewed fragments of Franzis’ memories are among the most sinister (and beautiful) ever conveyed on screen.

If you’re looking for a film that will seduce you into the Halloween spirit, look no further that The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari. It’s truly as eerie as they come.

Recommended reading:

Caligari’s Cabinet and Other Grand Illusions by Leon Barsacq, 1976

Caligari’s Children: The Film as Tale of Terror by S.S. Prawer, 1989

The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari: Texts, Contexts, Histories by Mike Budd, 1990

German Expressionist Cinema: The World of Light and Shadow, Ian Roberts, 2008

Shell Shock Cinema: Weimar Culture and the Wounds of War, Anton Kaes, 2009

