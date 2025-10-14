Editor’s note: I just wrote about this death back in September, for a piece entitled The Penguin in the Window, so I thought I might approach today’s prompt a little differently, with an obituary for my favorite character in the Exorcist franchise. Spoilers for The Exorcist III.

Father Joseph Dyer, portrayed by William O’Malley in The Exorcist (left) and Ed Flanders in The Exorcist III (right). 1973-1990. Universal Pictures.

Georgetown University Press.

March 16th, 1990.

Father Joseph Kevin Dyer, S.J. passed away unexpectedly late last night at Georgetown General Hospital in Georgetown, Washington, D.C., a victim of homicide.

A long-time resident and pillar of Georgetown, Father Dyer was a compassionate man who devoted much of his life to teaching, providing spiritual guidance to the students and faculty of Georgetown University and beyond the Jesuit community. He was known for his sharp wit, loyalty, and kindness to those in need. He was particularly fond of lemon drop candy and Frank Capra’s It’s A Wonderful Life.

Father Dyer is predeceased by his mother (d.1988) and his best friend, Father Damien Karras (d.1975?). He is survived by his close friend, Police Lt. William Kinderman, his colleagues and parishioners, and countless admirers from something called “the horror family,” whatever that means.

We extend our deepest condolences in the wake of this tragedy to all who knew and loved Father Dyer, and invite you to join us in honoring his life. Due to the nature of his passing, and the ongoing investigation by the Georgetown Police Department, there will be no viewing. Instead, a vigil will be held at 8 o’clock tomorrow evening at Dahlgren Chapel, followed by a small feast in remembrance.

If reality prevents you from attending, we ask that you honor Father Dyer’s memory by watching The Exorcist III (William Peter Blatty, 1990). It is, we’ve been told, a vastly underrated movie, often overlooked because of its sequel status. The passing of Father Dyer is tragic enough; let us work together keep his final film alive.

Rest well, Joe. You will be missed.

