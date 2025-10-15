Voodoo Moon (2006). IDT Entertainment.

A few Autumns ago, I got a package in the mail from my mother. It was undeniably movie-shaped, wrapped in bright orange and black paper, and I hadn’t been expecting a gift from her, so I was pleasantly surprised and excited as I opened it up. It was, as I’d suspected, a DVD. On the cover, dramatically peering out of frame, were the familiar faces of Eric Mabius and Charisma Carpenter. Above them stretched the wings of a giant crow and a series of edgy-looking letters, reading Voodoo Moon.

I popped open the DVD case. Inside was a handwritten note.

“WARNING: THIS IS A BAD MOVIE.”

Mom, you were so right.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 15: A “So Bad It’s Good” Horror Movie

Voodoo Moon (Kevin VanHook, 2006) is a supernatural horror film that is absolutely impossible to summarize without writing a dissertation, but I’ll do my best. It’s an epic tale of revenge, religious convergence, and bonds of friendship that transcend time, logic, and the laws of physics. It’s also a classic yarn of good vs. evil, pitting a goth superhero and his lovable band of sidekicks against literal Satan, ultimately taking him down with the powers of love and mermaid-ghosts.

Voodoo Moon (2006). IDT Entertainment.

Our story begins in Haiti, where a neo-cowboy exorcist - in a wardrobe undoubtedly assembled from the discard bins of a Hot Topic warehouse - banishes the devil for what turns out to have been, like, the fiftieth time. A year later, he learns that the dark lord has reappeared in his rustic hometown in the United States, so he packs up and heads back there. Such is the cursed life of Cole (Eric Mabius), forever hunting a persistent Beelzebub to avenge his parents’ deaths. He meets up with his psychic sister, Heather (Charisma Carpenter), calls in a few favors from some old friends, and proceeds to wage an all-out war to rid the world of evil for good.

Now, you might be thinking that this sounds awesome… because it does.

But believe me when I tell you, this movie is deeply terrible.

And I am in love with it.

Charisma Carpenter and Eric Mabius in Voodoo Moon (2006). IDT Entertainment.

The bad: Voodoo Moon suffers from a slew of cinematic ailments. For one thing, you can tell VanHook - who also wrote and edited the film - approached it from a background in comic books. He had no trouble dreaming up a gaggle of interesting character concepts, but realizing them all in a 90-minute, live-action runtime was an entirely different beast. The end result is a convulsively edited movie that tries to tell about a dozen separate stories at once, yet somehow manages to both over- and under-perform in the exposition department.

As Cole telepathically rounds up his army, the audience is bounced from city to city with zero indication of where we are, meeting people we either learn nothing or way too much about, and that lack of consistency is made all the more frustrating by the film’s excellent supporting cast: Dee Wallace, Frank Collison, Kim Hawthorne, John Amos, and the love of my life, Jeffrey friggin’ Combs. These actors know how to work around bad writing; in Voodoo Moon, they barely had time.

Dee Wallace and Eric Mabius in Voodoo Moon (2006). IDT Entertainment.

VanHook tried a little too hard to make Cole “cool,” as well, going so far as to liken him directly to Jesus Christ multiple times. He really wanted us to know this guy is neat. Unfortunately, Cole’s cool factor is about ten years out of date, even by 2006 standards, so it makes the movie feel much older than it actually is.

There’s also a hefty serving of low-rent CG throughout the film, including a digital severed head - donning the warbly likeness of one Mr. Kevin VanHook - and a lot of green screen. When paired with the rural country setting and a slue of dark fantasy clichés, what we get feels less like a badass saga and more like a cheap knockoff of Stephen King’s The Stand.

Flickin’ bullets! Voodoo Moon (2006). IDT Entertainment.

The good: Everything I just said up there. All of it. I love all of it.

Over time, after dozens of rewatches, the film’s many flaws have completely won me over. I adore how absurd this movie is, and I get a huge kick out its most ridiculous moments, like Cole bursting out of a second-floor window into a barrel-roll as his pal Dutch speeds toward a cornfield on his hog, shouting, “I’ve got you, little brother!” There’s the flashback to a possessed priest, where the latter flicks floating bullets at Frank’s partner and HIS FINGERTIPS MAKE STOCK GUNFIRE SOUNDS. Oh, and let us not forget the opening battle, in which a trench coat-laden Cole shoots lightning out of a bible, setting the devil on computerized fire.

It’s so much fun to watch, especially when you know what’s coming (and still, no matter hard you’re paying attention, understand so little). And although the cast is, in many ways, wasted, it’s nice to see them. Charisma Carpenter in a lead role is something to celebrate; Dee Wallace gets to sing and it’s lovely; and Jeffrey Combs commits himself fully to the outrageous material, because that’s what he does.

Jeffrey Combs in Voodoo Moon (2006). IDT Entertainment.

Jeffrey’s character is a cop named Frank Taggert - named in homage to the Frank Taggert of Beverly Hills Cop (1984) - but we don’t learn that until about 45 minutes after meeting him, and they don’t really draw attention to it. He also dies pretty much right away… but never fear! He comes back as a… zombie? Sort of? He even delivers the film’s most memorable one-liner. For a Combs fanatic like myself, it’s a good time.

And I appreciate that VanHook tried to incorporate a variety of world religions and spiritual practices into a story about defeating a universal evil. It’s a unique idea, one that he really put a lot of thought into, which I respect. At the end of the day, as long as I can tell a film was made with love, it’s hard for me to hate it. I’ve watched this every year in October since my mother sent it to me and I’m not sorry.

Voodoo Moon is a messy, goofy, ambitious, weird-ass movie that somebody earnestly believed in once upon a time. So, I’m happy to believe in it, too.

I’m delighted to report that Voodoo Moon is currently free on Tubi.

