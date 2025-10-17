Editor’s note: Just as I was sitting down to brainstorm today’s prompt, I learned that legendary poster artist, Drew Struzan, passed away on the 13th. I went back and forth about choosing one of the films he designed for, but I’ve decided to reserve it for a different prompt later in the month. Still, it feels wrong to write about film posters without mentioning him. 💔

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 16: My Favorite Horror Movie Poster

John Carpenter’s Cigarette Burns (2005) may technically be part of an anthology TV series - Masters of Horror, S01, E08 - but it’s also one of the finest films he’s ever made, in my humble opinion, and one of the most tragically overlooked in his catalog. It’s a heady and brutal mystery, rightly regarded by some as an unofficial expansion of the “Apocalypse Trilogy,” and I’ve never been able to get it out of my mind.

I don’t want to divulge too much about the story of Cigarette Burns because it’s one I feel is best experienced, but the premise is basically this: Kirby (Norma Reedus) is a jaded theater owner, hired by an eccentric cinephile named Bellinger (Udo Kier) to hunt down a rare print of a controversial film. The closer Kirby gets to finding the movie, the more he learns about why - and how - it was made, the more he begins to fall victim… well, let’s just say Kirby tumbles violently down a dark rabbit hole.

My favorite “character” in the movie isn’t actually a human being - it’s the elusive film that Kirby and Bellinger are so desperate to find: La Fin Absolue du Monde, directed by fictional madman Hans Backovic. In English: The Absolute End of the World. When Kirby first visits Bellinger to discuss the print, he sees the poster for the film, framed proudly in the man’s study, a simple confirmation of his fanboy status.

I know, I know… There are hundreds of actual film posters out there that are far more visually interesting and elaborate than this, but the thing is, my love for the La Fin Absolue du Monde poster - designed by an appropriately enigmatic artist named David Lloyd Fischer - has very little to do with looks; I love it for what it represents.

La Fin Absolue du Monde is an infamous bit of celluloid within the world of Cigarette Burns, spoken of only in vague and paranoid whispers, and it’s alleged to have killed or driven insane nearly everyone who ever worked or laid eyes on it. That’s not an easy pitch for a savvy, real life audience - if you promise to show us “the scariest movie ever made,” we movie buffs will be waiting for it with one eyebrow raised. We saw this mistake made in Antrum: The Deadliest Film Ever Made (2018), and it didn’t go over very well with viewers. The more you insist that your movie is the most disturbing and vile thing ever created, the harder it becomes to deliver on that claim.

But writers Drew McWeeney and Rebecca Swan were hip to that with Cigarette Burns, so they - alongside Carpenter - made the brilliant decision to show us only brief fragments of the cursed film. We get flashes, imprints, and the occasional 2-second clip, but that’s all. The rest of the movie is left up to second-hand accounts from its few living witnesses and our own mental devices. We get to decide what La Fin Absolue du Monde looks like, feels like, and what it evil might do to us.

To that end, this poster is perfect. It tells us almost nothing about La Fin Absolue du Monde, while simultaneously telling us everything we need to know. It’s the very embodiment of the movie itself, of Kirby’s journey toward it, and of the underlying themes of morbid curiosity, unrealistic expectations, and self-fulfilling prophecy that permeate beneath the narrative. The only thing that might have made the poster more fitting for its subject is if the image had simply been a blank, black page.

As I said, Cigarette Burns is one of my favorite films ever made by Carpenter, and I have no doubt that it’s because it caters fully to my core passions as a person: I love movies, I love unspeakable horror, and I especially love a good mind-fuck. This movie has all three in spades, dressed up in the singular comforts of Carpenter’s expert eye for atmosphere, his son’s haunting music, and just enough blood and guts to kickstart the imagination, which allows the horror to linger long after the story ends.

Whenever I look at Fischer’s poster, I’m transported back to the road Kirby walked to find the “truth” about La Fin Absolue du Monde, and I find myself shuddering at the thought that I would’ve walked the very same, had I been in his shoes. After all, if there were a real film out there with even half the dark history of this one, I can’t say for sure that I’d be able to stop myself from trying to track it down.

Thankfully, I’m not a character in a John Carpenter movie. But I welcome the opportunity to accompany those who are on terrifying journeys like this one from the relative safety of my couch. If you’re in the mood for a quick and disturbing descent into cinematic madness this Halloween season - or if you’re a fan of the Apocalypse Trilogy - I highly recommend giving this one a watch.

Cigarette Burns is currently available on Tubi.

Leave a comment

Share