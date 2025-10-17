Verónica, dir. by Paco Plaza (2017). Apache Films / Sony Pictures España.

In my experience, most horror movies claiming to be based on or inspired by true events are about as faithful to the truth as snake oil salesmen.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974) borrowed only the grisliest bits from the life of serial killer Ed Gein and used them to create an entire family of cannibals; Wolf Creek (2005) took the stories of several crimes, perpetrated by different people, and combined them into one mega-killer; and the famous paranormal investigative team, Ed and Lorraine Warren, have essentially been transformed into superheroes by The Conjuring franchise (2013-2025) when, in reality, they were pretty awful people.

Still, I love to see the words “based on a true story” at the start of a scary movie and, no matter how loose filmmakers may be with the facts, there’s usually a kernel of truth hiding in there somewhere that piques my curiosity. Today’s film is no exception, and the real case that inspired it is one I’ve been thinking about for a long time.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 17: A Well-Made Horror Movie Based on “True Events”

Verónica (Paco Plaza, 2017) is an emotionally-driven paranormal horror film with a familiar premise, following a grieving teenage girl from a séance at school into a demonic nightmare. It’s also a great advertisement for a cardinal rule of Ouija boarding: once you’ve chatted up a spirit, remember to say goodbye.

Verónica and her siblings in Verónica (2017). Apache Films / Sony Pictures España.

The film was inspired by the unexplained death and “afterlife” of Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro in the early 90s. After trying to commune with the dead, Estefanía suffered from seizures and hallucinations, then died suddenly of either cardiac arrest or asphyxia (accounts vary) at just fourteen years old. Her family then reported strange phenomena in their apartment, legitimate enough to warrant looking into by the Madrid Municipal Police - the first haunting officially on record with them.

From what I’ve learned, Estefanía’s family noticed changes in her behavior right away, as she would become periodically violent, attacking her siblings and scratching walls. When pressed about this, she said she couldn’t explain it, but she’d seen a shadow moving around their home and felt something take her over whenever it appeared. At the same time, her health was getting worse, despite doctors concluding that nothing was wrong with her. A few months after this all started, Estefanía passed away.

Following her death, the family claimed they heard whispers, scratching, and loud knocking throughout the apartment at odd hours, and even saw shadows not unlike the ones Estefanía had described. Once, when the police came to the house to follow up on one of these reports, they saw the door to a locked wardrobe open on its own. The policemen who claimed to witness this had known nothing about the family or the haunting before that day, and included the incident in their record.

The real Estefanía Gutiérrez Lázaro (left) and Verónica (2017), Apache Films / Sony Pictures España (right).

One problem with building a movie around a real death though - especially one like Estefanía’s, with so much mystery surrounding it, is that the horror tends to take center stage, forgetting the victim in the process. Verónica is guilty of the same, to an extent, but focuses much more on Verónica’s life and personality than the press ever seemed to for the real girl. Case in point: I’ve been researching since 10 a.m. this morning and, while I feel I’ve learned a lot about what happened to Estefanía, I’ve learned very little about what kind of person she was independent of that.

Writer/director Paco Plaza and co-writer Fernando Navarro depict the girl as a devoted sister and daughter, forced to grow up early and longing for a normal adolescence. Actress Sandra Escacena - who was just sixteen when she starred in this - brings such realism to Verónica, carrying the movie with grace and understanding, and it’s very easy to root for her. Although the film takes a lot of liberties with its source material, I feel they worked hard to emphasize Estefanía’s humanity, and the fact that she was, before her life took a dark turn, a lovable and ordinary girl.

Side note: This is pure speculation on my part, but I would bet Estefanía was suffering from something physiological, dismissed by medical professionals because she was female and exhibiting psychological symptoms. The hauntings reported by her family - and the police - in her wake are a little harder for me to explain. I can definitely understand why her story appealed to Plaza and Navarro; it raises a lot of questions and is rife with unnerving imagery.

Sandra Escacena as Verónica in Verónica (2017). Apache Films / Sony Pictures España.

Verónica was unfortunately pitched by Netflix as “the scariest movie ever aired” on the platform, even absurdly declaring that only 1 in every 100 viewers could finish watching it, which… just yesterday, I wrote about why movies should never be marketed this way, and the negative reviews for Verónica can back me up on that. Although it has tons of fans and won a slew of awards, there are also folks who’ve complained that it doesn’t quite live up to that hype, because it never could have.

But that doesn’t mean the film isn’t also genuinely frightening at times.

It’s very eerie, heavy on the atmosphere, with a few highly effective scares, and it boasts one hell of a demonic climax. There’s also a delightfully creepy human character in the film, Hermana Muerte (“Sister Death”), so beloved by Plaza that he directed and co-wrote a prequel for her of the same name in 2023. Sadly, I haven’t seen it yet, but I’ve heard great things, which might be because Netflix learned its lesson and chose not to hype it up as the scariest movie on the planet.

Consuelo Trujillo as “Sister Death” in Verónica (2017). Apache Films / Sony Pictures España.

So, while I would encourage the same critical thinking going into Verónica as I would with any “true” horror film, I highly recommend this one for the spooky season. Plaza is best known for REC (2007), which sits at the top of many, many must-watch lists for Halloween, found footage, and horror, in general, with good reason.

He knows how to freak an audience out and anchor his stories to likable characters - a talent he applied beautifully to this film. And while he didn’t use Estefanía’s name, I feel did his best to honor her memory through Verónica.

Verónica is currently available for free on Pluto TV.

