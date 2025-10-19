Jared Padalecki and Derek Mears in Friday the 13th (2009). Paramount Pictures.

Editor’s note: Oof. I am extremely tired today. I hope this is readable. 😅

Like many horror fans, I have a long and complicated relationship with remakes. Growing up, I practically worshipped Philip Kaufman’s version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) and David Cronenberg’s The Fly (1986). Hell, I still do. And when Dark Castle brought us their versions of House on Haunted Hill (1999) and Thirteen Ghosts (2001), I was right there in the front row, cheering them on. But something happened at the turn of the century that quickly left me a piping-hot ball of rage: Studios started churning out remake after reboot after requel, indiscriminately, eventually dropping all pretense of respect for the source material, and they just. won’t. stop.

Alas, I promised myself I would focus only on the positives this month, so I’ll take a few deep breaths here and refrain from bashing the many 21-century horror remakes that compel me to scream in a bad way. Thankfully, there are a few surprisingly good movies that challenge my anti-remake rule. Marcus Nispel’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003), for example, is a fantastic reimagining of one of my desert-island favorite horror films; Breck Eisner’s The Crazies (2010) took a universal theme and updated it well for modern viewers; and I’ll be damned if I didn’t have a genuine blast watching Danishka Esterhazy’s Slumber Party Massacre (2023).

All the remakes on my list of exceptions have one thing in common: They weren’t necessary, but they were clearly made with love, and - most importantly - their filmmakers worked hard to keep the spirit of their originals alive.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 18: A Horror Remake That’s Actually Quite Good

Friday the 13th (Marcus Nispel, 2009) combines elements from the first four Friday films into one big slasher extravaganza, starting with a recap of its origins - as per franchise tradition - and offers up two groups of stoned and horny campers as Jason fodder. It’s simple, familiar, and highlights everything I love about the films that inspired it.

Derek Mears as Jason in Friday the 13th (2009). Paramount Pictures.

For one thing, Nispel’s version of Jason is human and, personally, I prefer him that way. As entertained as I am by his zombification in Jason Lives (1986), I’m much more terrified at the thought of a flesh-and-blood revenge killer, hiding out in the woods for so long that he’s become a hulking, hardcore survivalist. In this remake, stuntman Derek Mears plays Jason as exactly that. Writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift also remained faithful to the underlying idea that there are people around Crystal Lake who are aware of Jason, and try to stay out of his way. This all harkens back to the earlier movies, before the lore became more complicated.

The film benefits from the full weight of the franchise’s legacy, too, and leans hard into the many tropes fans have come to know so well through it and other slashers. They had fun playing around with the final girl archetype, and knew exactly what they were doing by making the first group of campers so much more fun to watch than the second. Oh, and Trent (Travis van Winkle) so perfectly embodies the “Chad” trope, you could teach a class through him. I don’t even care if his presence at Crystal Lake hints at a connection between the franchise and the Transformers universe; I friggin’ love that cartoonishly arrogant d-bag.

Yes, the film is very crass and hypersexual, which… I mean, let’s be real here, I’m a fan of crass and hypersexual films, especially when they’re self-aware. Lines like Trent’s mid-coital remark about perfect nipple placement weren’t put there because Shannon and Swift wanted to up the ante via class or realism, and let’s not forget that the counselors at the camp in the original were playing strip Monopoly before they were murdered. Victims in slasher films have always been caricatures of “sinful youth;” I don’t think it’s fair to fault this movie for rolling - and getting weird - with that.

Julianna Guill and Travis van Winkle in the wake of some truly ridiculous sex. Friday the 13th (2009). Paramount Pictures.

Another thing I really enjoy most about this remake is that it just feels like a Friday the 13th film to me. And, honestly, what more could I have asked for? It’s gritty and damp, periodically goofy, practically oozing with Autumnal atmosphere, and some of the kills are equal parts entertaining and brutal. I would have been a teensy bit happier if they’d used no CGI whatsoever, but I appreciate that, if they felt they absolutely had to use digital effects, they at least made an effort to blend them in.

Despite my affection for it, though, the remake still gets quite a lot of hate from the Friday fandom, and I understand why. This franchise has been dragged through hell and back - both literally and figuratively - for decades, and for some, it simply didn’t live up to their hopes for its future and was not the note they wanted to ultimately end on. It also seems, like most remakes, wholly unwarranted for someone to go to the trouble of making a “new” movie just to recycle the same narrative yet again.

But the way I see it is this: As one of the founding mothers of the summer camp slasher subgenre, the original Friday the 13th is one of the few horror films that practically begs to be continued, reshaped, and retold around new campfires. Mrs. Vorhees, Jason, the counselors, Crystal Lake - these are more than just details; they’re urban legend personified and, as such, their stories should be allowed to change.

Jason and Chewy (Aaron Yoo) in Friday the 13th (2009). Paramount Pictures.

Lastly, at the end of the day, I watch scary movies - especially slashers - to have fun, and that’s exactly what Nispel’s Friday the 13th delivers for me. At no point does the film take itself too seriously; it features a few great kills and some utterly absurd sex; and Mears does an impeccably creepy job behind the mask. If nothing else, this version reminds me that, in an unrelenting age of bland and pointless remakes, there’s always a chance I’ll stumble across one that loosens up and honors its roots.

That said, I do wish they’d called it Friday the 13th Part XI (or XII, if you consider Freddy vs. Jason canon), rather than creating needless confusion by using the same name as the original. If they had just titled this movie differently, I wouldn’t even hesitate to call it one of my favorite films in the franchise.

Friday the 13th: The Lament of Trent would have worked nicely for me.

Leave a comment

Share