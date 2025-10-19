Jamie Lee Curtis as Alana in Terror Train (1980). 20th Century Fox.

Editor’s note: Spoilers for Terror Train (1980).

Today’s movie is actually set on New Year’s Eve, but it’s in regular rotation for me this time of year. It’s blustery and dark, the story takes place at a costume party, it was initially released in October, and writer Daniel Grodnik expressly requested blessings from John Carpenter and Debra Hill to recreate Halloween on a moving train with it (which they granted), so I think it qualifies for this challenge. Of course, even if it didn’t, I’ll jump at any opportunity to celebrate my absolute favorite final girl.

She’s clever. She’s tough. She’s a friggin’ pirate.

Her name? Alana Maxwell.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 19: My Favorite Final Girl

Terror Train (Roger Spottiswoode, 1980) is formulaic slasher that weaves stage magic and the art of drag into a classic tale of long-awaited revenge. When a med school fraternity - aided by their girlfriends - pulled a cruel “prank” on their shiest pledge, the poor boy was institutionalized. Three years later, while celebrating their final year of college, the pranksters start dropping like flies at the hands of a masked killer. In the end, the sole survivor of this doomed group is the only one who actually expressed remorse for what they had done: Alana Maxwell.

Jamie Lee Curtis as Alana in Terror Train (1980). 20th Century Fox.

Alana has been my favorite final girl for decades, and she’s secured that top spot for a whole big bunch of reasons, most especially that she’s played by the grande dame of the archetype herself, Jamie Lee Curtis. While I adore Curtis in all the other, similar roles she played around this time - Laurie in Halloween, Kim in Prom Night, and Elizabeth in The Fog - Alana stands out to me as her very best, both in terms of performance and character work. If you were to enter all four of the gals I just mentioned into some kind of slasher triathlon, Alana would win every time.

Part of this stems from Alana’s maturity, relative to the trope at the time, and her ability to empathize with her would-be killer, which ultimately saves her life. She’s not just an innocent victim, thrust into the path of a monster; she’s a flawed human being with a strong moral compass that’s been tempered by her mistakes. She knows exactly who’s coming after her, and why, and takes full responsibility for it. It’s inspiring.

Jamie Lee Curtis and David Copperfield in Terror Train (1980). 20th Century Fox.

I also like that she’s sexy - and, presumably, sexually active - but not overtly sexualized for the men in the audience. Alana subverts the expectation of purity that goes along with the final girl by simply existing as an adult woman with a long-term boyfriend, and she rocks the ever-living hell out of a pirate costume that covers most of her body from start to finish. In my eyes, this lends a stronger air of realism to her than some of her contemporaries; she’s less an allegory and more a real human being.

Alana’s third act showdown with the killer is one of the most intense and memorable of the decade for me, as well, and it was certainly the bloodiest we’d ever seen Curtis at that point in her career. She puts up an epic fight through what is, essentially, a moving obstacle course and, most notably, saves herself. True, train conductor Carne (Ben Johnson) pops in at the last minute to land the final blow, but Alana had already tuckered her assailant out and disarmed him with some truly top-notch reverse psychology. It’s the kind of victory we see a lot in the subgenre now, but back then, it was some damn forward-thinking for a little, independent slasher movie.

Alana hides from the killer in Terror Train (1980). 20th Century Fox.

As a young girl, characters like Alana - Nancy from A Nightmare on Elm Street, Ripley from Alien, and Sidney from Scream, to name just a few - were my superheroes. They taught me to stand up for myself, to fight like hell for my right to live, and to never, ever take abuse lying down. The final girl archetype is the most precious to me, as a cinephile, a woman, and a person, so I don’t mean to imply here that any one of them is better than the other. They’re all important and worthy of celebration.

But Alana Maxwell will always be my personal favorite. She’s a classy-as-fuck, no-nonsense, fiercely intelligent, and tough survivor who I feel is often frustratingly overlooked by the community at large, which… let’s face it, is yet another reason I’ve rooted so strongly for her over the years. I can never resist a good underdog.

There’s a lot more to recommend in Terror Train than just Alana, but I’m already swiftly approaching my 1000 word limit, so I’ll just pepper in some highlights: David Copperfield co-stars and performs live stage magic in the movie; the killer rotates his disguises, donning the costumes of each of his victims after he kills them; and Ben Johnson’s presence - combined with the train setting and Spottiswoode’s love of Sam Fuller - gives the film a delightful Western undercurrent that’s a lot of fun.

The wounded killer, Terror Train (1980). 20th Century Fox.

Knowing that it originated as a deliberate retelling of John Carpenter’s Halloween on rails, and adheres quite strictly to the slasher formula, it’s all the more impressive to me how unique the movie feels. It was shot in an actual train on a modest budget, which most of the cast seemed to be good sports about, and the killer was played by a professional drag queen (Derek McKinnon) with no film experience, which adds greatly to the overall showmanship and vulnerability of his character. It wasn’t the smoothest of productions, but the end result was nothing short of fantastic.

If you’re interested in hearing all of my thoughts on Terror Train, please feel free to check out my deep dive of the film via The Final Girl Friday podcast in 2023.

Terror Train is currently available on Tubi.

