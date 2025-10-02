My relationship with found footage has changed a lot over the years. I was soured on it pretty much as soon as it broke out, having had an abysmal experience in the theater during the opening weekend of The Blair Witch Project in 1999. For decades, I wanted nothing to do with the nauseating cameras, excessive conflict, and faux reality of it all. I thought it was just a fad, one that couldn’t possibly pass soon enough.

I’ll spare you the rest of the backstory and jump to the present: Today, found footage is one of my favorite horror subgenres. It grew on me like moss, and I’m grateful. I’ve realized that horror is perhaps most effective in first-person. And, although it differs from epistolary fiction, found footage cinema - when done well - is not far from Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein in motion. It’s fully immersive storytelling that invites us to experience the terror for ourselves. While the magic of the subgenre may have dulled a bit with age, when somebody gets it right these days, my gods, they get it right.

Such is the case with today’s offering to The 31 Films for October Challenge.

Day 2: An Excellent Found Footage Movie

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (Jung Bum-shik, 2018) seems, at first glance, like your run-of-the-mill supernatural horror movie. A group of young paranormal investigators (and one social media darling) enter the most haunted abandoned asylum in South Korea, hoping to rake in millions of views. It’s a simple, familiar setup, one that might automatically provoke an eye-roll and an, “Ugh, what else is new?” But Gonjiam transcends its tropish premise with thoughtful character development, realistic camerawork, some unique scares, and the elusive legends attached to its setting.

So, let’s start with the characters. Gonjiam opens on a note of levity, of excitement and anticipation, and takes its time establishing the personalities and relationships of its diverse cast in a way that feels quite grounded. We see these people meet, their dynamics develop, and we get ready with them for what they think will be the biggest night of their lives. It isn’t filler - it’s foreplay, priming us for the hellscape ahead. Bum-shik and co-writer Sang-min Park nailed what some found footage filmmakers can’t seem to grasp: We’re going to be spending a lot of time up close and personal with these people, so it’s crucial that we can, at least, enjoy their company.

Equally impressive is how cinematographer Yoon Byung-Ho, alongside Bum-shik (whose editing rightly earned the film a couple of awards), approached the cameras. Instead of a couple of generic handheld perspectives, Gonjiam leans in fully to the livestream angle, using an array of formats - GoPros, stationary digital cameras, and the footage as it’s broadcasted on the web site itself. Every single camera serves the narrative, adding layer after layer of tension while reinforcing its authenticity.

One of my biggest pet peeves with this subgenre is when a camera is filming from an angle that can’t be explained, so it means a lot to me when filmmakers commit to the bit. And, oh my, were the folks behind Gonjiam committed (no pun intended).

Then there are the scares, which… I really don’t want to oversell this, but I’m not sure it can be helped: This is seriously one of the scariest found footage movies I’ve ever seen. They employ a variety of clever tactics, disorienting the audience, misdirecting us, playing on our very perceptions of time and space, and there is one hell of an effective jump scare in the mix that got such a rare reaction out of me, my boyfriend kept rewinding it over and over again to revel in my (delighted) misery.

The air of the unreliable narrator is ever-present throughout the halls of Gonjiam, for reasons that are well-established without saying a word. It evokes the kind of fear that lingers long after the story is done. The scares stayed with me, followed me around, and crept back up when I least expected. In other words, to quote a mysterious Redditor, “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum really is as scary as everyone says.”

It’s understandable for a film set in what was once regarded as one of the freakiest places on the planet - Gonjiam Psychiatric Hospital near Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. Funnily enough, there don’t seem to be any official reports of hauntings on the property (none that I can find in English, anyway). Yes, it was an asylum and, yes, it was abandoned, but its history appears to have been pretty uneventful. It wasn’t closed because of restless spirits or unexplained deaths, but because it was expensive and hard to maintain. The building itself was left behind, becoming a ghost in its own right, and that was enough to inspire a wealth of rumors that eventually morphed into urban legends, long outliving - and outshining - the facility itself.

Another fun fact is the majority of Gonjiam wasn’t actually filmed inside the hospital. The crew worked hard to recreate its layout in the former Busan National Maritime High School, which was also reportedly haunted. Again, it’s hard to find articles about the site in English (it makes an old gal seriously consider learning Korean), but one thing’s for sure: Bum-shik and his crew were determined to make Gonjiam as frightening as possible by choosing not one but two widely-feared filming locations.

Together, these elements make Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum a most excellent found footage film. It’s cliché at times (in a comforting way), yet wholly unexpected at others, with characters I genuinely care about, and, to this day, I still can’t watch it without having to turn on some lights afterward. It’s a sterling example of this kind of storytelling done right. For any skeptics out there, take it from a former hater - this movie is proof that the subgenre still has some chilling tricks up its sleeve.

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is currently available for free on Tubi.

