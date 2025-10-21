Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006). Skycom Entertainment.

Eek. I’m really cutting the time close here, so tonight’s offering to The 31 Films for October Challenge will be a little different from - and much shorter than - the previous nineteen. No research, no prep, just a quick little love note to a film I think every horror fan should watch at least once, especially this time of year.

Day 20: My Favorite Mask from a Horror Film

I don’t want to oversell it, but I’m not sure how better to describe Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (Scott Glosserman, 2006) than this: It’s an absolute work of art.

At first glance, the film is a witty, meta-horror mockumentary, set in a world where the genre’s most iconic serial killers - Freddy, Jason, Michael, et al - actually exist. A small documentary crew, led by young journalist Taylor Gentry (Angela Goethals), chronicles the life of an up-and-coming psychopath, Leslie Mancuso (Nathan Baesel), whose heart’s truest desire is to be counted among his homicidal heroes.

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006). Skycom Entertainment.

The first two acts of the film are essentially parodying the slasher subgenre, poking affectionate fun at the rules and tropes that define it. Leslie excitedly walks Taylor and her crew through his process, explaining the ins and outs of his “career.” By the time we get to the third act, though, the tone changes completely to a swift reality check, as we find ourselves living out the brutal horror for which Leslie has been training.

Nathan Baesel’s performance as Leslie is nothing short of outstanding, and he’s a huge part of why the movie works so well. The audience shouldn’t fall in love with him - he’s a serial killer, for chrissake - but he’s so charming and lovable, we just can’t help ourselves. Personally, I totally forget I’m watching someone prepare to commit mass murder… until the moment it starts happening. I can’t think of any actor who could have portrayed that dichotomy more effectively than Baesel. He’s incredible.

Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006). Skycom Entertainment.

Goethals does a wonderful job, as well, and the two have excellent chemistry, which only intensifies the impact of their story at it unfolds. On my first watch, it took me a little while to fully grasp where the writers were going with Taylor, but once it hit me, oh my word, it hit hard. As an added bonus, we also see several familiar faces throughout the film that help blur the line between our world and Leslie’s, including Robert Englund, Scott Wilson, and the late, great Zelda Rubenstein.

What makes the mask so special is that it’s a key part of Leslie’s identity, and serves as an exquisite representation of the duality of his character. Its design is nothing out of the ordinary, really - it’s almost as pale and emotionally blank as that of Michael Myers - but the second he puts it on, the charming, goofy, lovable dreamer we’ve been following disappears, and the killer steps in. The mask isn’t just a disguise; it’s a dark chariot, carrying him away from us and headlong into infamy.

Gah, it’s nearly midnight, so I have to stop writing now… but I’d love to cover this film in much greater depth someday. If I could recommend only one movie to my fellow horror fans this spooky season, it would be Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon. It’s a poignant story and a gut-wrenching love letter to the slasher subgenre, one that understands its nature and its audience better than most films ever will.

It’s also just a damn fine movie to watch around Halloween.

Share

Leave a comment