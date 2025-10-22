Anitra Walsh in Mark of the Witch (1970). Lone Star Productions & Presidio.

Friends, I love me some evil witches. However far removed they may be from the reality of the craft, they get my blood pumping and put me in the Halloween spirit faster than any other “monster” in town. Grizzled crones, seductresses, disillusioned teens in black leather chokers (I’m looking at you, Tina Belcher) - there’s something about a film or story centered around a sinister, fantastical witch that just does it for me. Black Sunday, Suspiria, The Craft, Hocus Pocus, The Witches… I love them all.

So, it was no surprise to me when earlier this year, after drooling over its cover art from a distance for what felt like forever, I finally sat down and watched Mark of the Witch, and immediately fell in love with its titular (or witch-ular?) villain.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 21: My Favorite Cinematic Witch

Mark of the Witch (Tom Moore, 1970) is an occult/possession horror film about a young woman with a fond curiosity for witchcraft, a college professor with a dark lineage, and the dangers of reading aloud from dusty old books. At a weekly extracurricular gathering, Mac Stuart (Robert Elston) conducts an experiment, allowing his students to perform a ritual that proves deadly when his wholesome prized pupil, Jill (Anitra Walsh), becomes an unwitting vessel for a vengeful enchantress.

Marie Santell in Mark of the Witch (1970). Lone Star Productions & Presidio.

Although Mac is a pretty big focus, the witch - played by two different actresses - is the star of the show for me, and I love both versions of her equally. When we first meet Margaery of Jourdemain, a 17th-century high priestess, she’s played by Marie Santell. She’s also seconds away from being hanged for witchcraft, and bestows a curse on the bloodline of the man who betrayed her as she goes. Why everyone just stands around and lets her do this (hubris, hypnotism, dumbassery), I’ll never know, but I’m glad they do, because her monologue is one of my all-time favorites.

More than three centuries later, young co-ed Jill accidentally summons Margaery’s spirit during the ritual orchestrated by Mac. She’s possessed instantly, but the switch is subtle, and Margaery takes some time to get comfortable in her new body before revealing that Jill is no longer in the building. She’s cold and calculating, yet there’s a part of her that’s excited by this new world in which she finds herself, so the wide-eyed nature of the girl she’s inhabiting occasionally shines through. Anitra Walsh clearly had a great time in the role, which makes her all the more believable as a woman scorned and delighted by her newfound freedom to exact revenge.

What I love most about the character of Margaery is that she’s all business, and has a very low tolerance for anything in her way. She’s perpetually amused by the ignorance of the people around her, rolls her eyes a lot, and the only things she seems to care about are coffee, sex, and human sacrifice. She’s my kind of gal. Of course, her brand of magic is of the cinematic Satanic variety, so she doesn’t paint a complimentary picture of witches (or Satanists), but horror rarely does. For its purposes, she’s perfect.

Anitra Walsh in Mark of the Witch (1970). Lone Star Productions & Presidio.

In addition to Margaery/Jill, Mark of the Witch is an unusual and engaging film, flawed in a charming way, that grows on me exponentially every time I go back to it. Instead of a traditional theme, the opening credits sequence is backed by an off-key a cappella folk song; the editing is decidedly all over the place; the cast consists mostly of Texas locals with very little acting experience, so their acting is a comical mix of wooden yet relatable; and Whitey Thomas’ experimental score is hilarious and oddly effective, seemingly at random. Man, I love the 70s. Almost as much as I love witches.

One of my favorite reviews of Mark of the Witch comes from Mark “Boomer” Redmond of Swampflix, who summed it up marvelously in 2017:

This is a fun little movie, and surprisingly impressive for a film made on such a small budget and with only local talent. The fun is mitigated in a few places by special effects failures (…) and some repetitiveness (…), but it’s obvious that all of the players involved are having fun, and that sense of bonhomie and good humor is infectious enough that it’s no trouble to get swept up in the moment. ~ Mark of the Witch (1970)

I do have to mention that the movie fumbles at times in its depictions of its female characters, but the same can be said of a lot movies from the early years of women’s lib. One scene in particular - as Margaery/Jill summons the spirits of her coven in the woods - feels so awkwardly exploitative, even I was a little annoyed by it (which is no easy feat). But in the midst of the sexism and stereotypes, there’s a lot of eerie fun to be had, and it’s no less impressive that the witch at the center of the story is brought to life by not one but two thoroughly dynamic women.

Anitra Walsh (L) and Marie Santell (R) as Margaery in Mark of the Witch (1970). Lone Star Productions & Presidio.

So, while there are definitely higher-quality films out there with spectacular witchy characters, Margaery/Jill is my favorite. She’s classy, intelligent, determined, and downright evil. As her former self, she commands a room (figuratively speaking because, y’know, she was hanged in an open field); as Jill, she’s calm and collected, with a laser focus on her goals as a recently restored mistress of the dark.

Anitra Walsh acted in just one other film before her death in 1980, and Marie Santell only ever appeared in this movie (that I know of), which feels at once tragic and a little apropos. They appeared as if from nowhere, rocked the hell out of their shared character, and vanished into the night. Their portrayals work together to create a truly memorable witch, whose villainous presence feels especially befitting of October.

Mark of the Witch is currently available on Tubi.

