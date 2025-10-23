Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman in Gaslight (1944). Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Editor’s note: Spoilers for Gaslight (1944).

Today’s movie for The 31 Films for October Challenge is technically more suspense than horror, but it deals heavily in things going bump in the night, a slow descent into madness, and insidious evildoers, so I crave it most in the Autumn months.

Truth be told, though, it’s on rotation for me all year round.

Day 22: One of My Favorite Films Made Before 1970

Gaslight (George Cukor, 1944) is a psychological crime thriller that crawled under my skin decades ago and never left. When a world-famous opera singer is murdered, her niece, Paula (Ingrid Bergman) travels to Italy to study music in her stead. Her plans change pretty quickly, however, when she falls in love with a smooth-talking pianist named Gregory (Charles Boyer), who convinces her to marry him and - despite her reservations - move back into her late aunt’s townhouse in London.

Almost as soon as they settle into the place, things get creepy. Paula hears mysterious footsteps in the night, things go missing and reappear in odd places, and the gaslights in the house flicker and dim for no apparent reason. She naturally turns to Gregory for comfort, but he insists she’s unwell and imagining things. He isolates her, hires a maid named Nancy (Angela Lansbury) to “look after her,” and tells the whole city that his wife has lost her mind. And, for a while, Paula tragically believes she has.

Angela Lansbury and Ingrid Bergman in Gaslight (1944). Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

I don’t want to spoil the entire film, so I’ll refrain from going into too much detail, but it’s very obvious early on that Gregory’s motives are less than pure and he’s manipulating the hell out of Paula, using tactics to convince her that she’s crazy that are seriously disturbing, even by 21st-century standards. It’s a dark and insightful depiction of gaslighting (as it should be - it’s where the term originated), accented poignantly by the literal gaslights illuminating the halls of the townhome, and the unrelenting fog beyond its windows.

Gaslight does everything right, but where it excels most is in creating a palpable sense of dread that intensifies by degrees, slowly suffocating both Paula and we folks at home. A lot of that is owed to the production team at large and Joseph Ruttenberg’s exquisite cinematography. There’s a lot of interplay with light and shadow here that mirrors the war between Paula’s reason and Gregory’s mind games; the deeper she sinks into her doubt, her fear, the more sinister the house - and her life - becomes. And the use of the gaslights is a simple but devastating metaphor.

Charles Boyer and Ingrid Bergman in Gaslight (1944). Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Ingrid Bergman gives what I personally feel is her best performance in Gaslight, illustrating Paula’s inner panic with a combination of profound self-doubt and bursts of fierce willpower. She’s not the story’s only hero, but her journey back to herself is ultimately hers and hers alone, and Bergman absolutely owns it. Considering this was made in the 40s, when issues relating to women’s mental health were still linked to bullshit phenomena like “hysteria,” her depiction of Paula is refreshingly real.

On Paula’s side, we also have Inspector Brian (Joseph Cotten), a compassionate voice of reason and one of her only allies, and Miss Bessie Thwaites (Dame May Whitty), my favorite character and a stand-in for the audience. Bessie isn’t in the movie much, but when she shows up, she’s gleefully sharing her love of murder mysteries with anyone who’ll listen and cutting the tension with a few much-needed laughs.

As for the evildoers, Charles Boyer teaches a masterclass in wickedness with Gregory. He’s unnervingly calm, his every word and action designed to erode Paula’s reality and feed his own sick desires. He’s not a violent man because he doesn’t need to be - his weapons are deceit, condescension, and vacant declarations of love. Angela Lansbury’s Nancy is a different kind of villain, motivated by classism and youthful arrogance, but equally infuriating, and a testament to Lansbury’s talent (this was, after all, her debut role at just 17). I hate both of them equally, so they did their jobs well.

Charles Boyer and Angela Lansbury in Gaslight (1944). Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

It’s also worth noting that Cukor’s haunting direction and rare determination to lift up women’s voices are everywhere in this film, turning the gothic mystery of it all into an intimate study of a human horror that hits close to home. Monsters and masked killers are all well and fun, but what really scares me are men like Gregory Anton; Cukor and his writers understood why and zeroed right in on that.

As I said at the start, this is technically a crime thriller, but it’s also so much more than that - it’s a ghost story with no ghosts, a gloomy tale of self-reclamation, and an important window into the minds of both abusers and their victims. Gaslight was based on a play of the same name, written by Patrick Hamilton in 1938, so I should thank him above everyone else for scaring and moving the hell out of me.

I could probably go on forever - about the wardrobe, the music, the set design - but I’ll instead just urge anyone reading this to please, treat yourself by watching Gaslight before the spooky season is over. It’s one of the finest horror films to come out of the 1940s - no matter how it’s categorized - and sits firmly on my Desert Island Top 100. It’s also, if I haven’t stressed this enough, friggin’ terrifying.

Share

Leave a comment