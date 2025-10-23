Halloween H20 (1998). Dimension Films / Miramax.

Editor’s note: Spoilers for Halloween H20 (1998).

You know how people say, “It’s not that deep?” Well, when it comes to this particular movie (and franchise), for me, it is. For today’s 31 Films for October Challenge, I’m about to get pretty damn emotional about a fictional character.

Day 23: An Underrated Horror Sequel

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (Steve Miner, 1998) might have a terrible title, and it might have a few glaring flaws, but to me, it’s not just an underrated horror sequel - it’s one of the best Halloween movies. I know, those are some mighty strong words, but I stand by them, for one very specific reason: Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis).

I know most of the folks who are likely to read this won’t need reminding, but I humbly request a few moments to reflect on Laurie’s origins: She was introduced in John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978), where she was established as one of the first intended victims of Michael Myers to live to tell the tale. She also, as we all know, quickly climbed what were then the fairly thin ranks of horror’s final girls. Laurie returned in Halloween II (1981) to face Michael - now revealed to be her brother - a second time, and evaded death once again, solidifying her role as a survivor.

Then, she was casually pushed to the wayside, becoming no more than a footnote in Michael’s story for four (well, technically three) films.

As an avid fan of Laurie’s, this irked me to no end. Not only because she was a memorable character who had been put through hell, but also because - and this is where I’m certain I’ll get reamed by some of my fellow horror fans - she wasn’t actually the hero of either of her movies. She survived Michael, and she did defend herself against him as best she could, but Dr. Loomis was the real hero of Halloween and Halloween II. He threw himself directly into the line of fire (quite literally) to hunt Michael down and put an end to his rampage, rescuing Laurie along the way.

Don’t get me wrong - Laurie has been one of my favorite final girls for most of my life and I love her dearly, but as I got older, I began to realize her story had only just begun back then, and she deserved more. She deserved a chance to go up against Michael on her own terms, of her own volition, and defeat him herself. She certainly, at the very least, deserved to be conscious for most of the fight.

So, when I first saw the trailer for Halloween H20 back in 1998, believe me when I say I had never been so excited about a movie in my young life. Here was Laurie, finally coming back after two decades, no longer the shy, innocent victim of Michael, and thoroughly fed up with his shit. This was the sequel I had always wanted.

In Halloween H20, Laurie is in hiding, thousands of miles from Haddonfield, Illinois, and still struggling with severe anxiety twenty years after being stalked and nearly killed by Michael Myers. She’s changed her name, become the headmistress of a posh private school, and is raising her teenage son, John (Josh Hartnett), who views his uncle as more a folkloric figure than a real, live threat to the family. One fateful Halloween, John and his friends sneak away from a class trip to celebrate in secret, and Michael shows up to finish what he started with Laurie back in 1978.

At this point in the timeline, Loomis has passed away, and Laurie essentially takes on her own version his role. Like Loomis, she’s the only one who knows first-hand what Michael is capable of, and her fear of him is perpetually dismissed by the people around her. She’s plagued by nightmares and has intrusive visions of Michael during the day. She’s moody, obsessive, understandably has very little faith in the police, and takes matter into her own hands, going so far as to drive herself off of a cliff - her brother in tow - and decapitate him to make 100% sure he’s finally dead.

Laurie is every bit as badass as Ripley in Aliens (1986) in this movie, in a vulnerable, grounded way. It’s one of the most satisfying ends to a horror franchise I’ve ever seen. More importantly, this version of Laurie is one we didn’t see much at all back then (and are only just now starting to embrace fully in the genre): She’s a mature, flawed heroine, suffering from severe PTSD and coping in some pretty unhealthy ways, and the line between her and Michael even begins to blur in the third act.

In an interview with Halloween Movies in 2000, Jamie Lee Curtis, who was a driving force behind the story, talked at length about the importance of portraying Laurie this way, emphasizing the need for more complex heroines on screen:

I think that people were afraid to go where I wanted to go. I think they didn’t know if that kind of dysfunction was going to be acceptable for the lead character in the movie. But I kept saying that she’s the lead character in the movie who was stalked and terrorized at the age of 17. Let’s not forget this. I don’t think we have a lot of history where that kind of female character, an alcoholic drug-addict, is a winning example of a heroine.

When I was a little girl, Laurie taught me how to survive; twenty years later, she was finally given the opportunity to teach me how to fight. Today, at 42 years old, I’m still learning from her, and H20 reminds me that, no matter how old I am or how beaten down I might feel by the evils of the world, there’s still a lot of fire in me. She’s a very inspiring character and, fictional she may be, she’s one of my heroes.

Laurie isn’t the only thing I love about Halloween H20 - I get a big kick out of the simple premise, dialogue, and supporting cast; I love the Autumnal campus setting; and I thoroughly enjoy Chris Durand’s physical performance as Michael (despite my issues with his mask). But, at the end of the day, the Halloween movies are all about Laurie for me, and - with all due respect to the new trilogy, which brought her back in a very different way - H20 gave her story what I feel is the perfect ending.

