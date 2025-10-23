Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Horror Hangouts
1h

Good writing. Laurie’s trauma is far more real in this movie than in 2018 . 20 years vs 40 years . Events of the first two movies vs only the first. Curtis’s best performance as that character

