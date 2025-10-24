Editor’s note: Mild spoilers for Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010).

I’ve tweaked the prompt a little for today’s 31 Films for October Challenge, so I could focus on just one movie. I’ve included a short list at the end of other horror films that are highly quotable (and a good fit for the spooky season) because it’s very hard to narrow down… and I can’t resist the urge to include Re-Animator (1985) somehow.

Day 24: A Highly Quotable Horror Film

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (Eli Craig, 2010) is easily one of the funniest horror comedies I’ve ever seen. It’s like Three’s Company meets The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, flipping the script on hillbilly horror and covering it in an even coat of blood and surprisingly cuddly feels. When best friends Tucker (Alan Tudyk) and Dale (Tyler Labine) head out to Morris Lake for a little fishing and to fix up their rundown “vacation home,” they encounter a group of co-ed campers who mistake them for backwoods killers.

A big part of what makes the movie so hilarious is the chemistry of the two leads - Tudyk and Labine are perfection in this - but Craig and co-writer Morgan Jurgenson also gave the entire cast a fantastic script to work from. It’s hard to pick the best moments, because there are so many, but I’ve tried. So, without further ado or context, here are my five favorite - and most quotable - lines from Tucker & Dale vs. Evil:

1. “We’ve had a doozy of a day. There we were, minding our own business, makin’ some improvements to my new house, when all of a sudden, out of nowhere, these kids started killing themselves all over my property.”

A doozy of a day, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010). Magnolia Pictures / Eden Rock Media.

2. “Don’t be sorry. It’s my fault. I should have known that if a guy like me talked to a girl like you, somebody’d end up dead.”

A guy like me, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010). Magnolia Pictures / Eden Rock Media.

3. “There ain’t nothin’ up there but pain and suffering on a scale you can’t even imagine.”

Pain and suffering, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010). Magnolia Pictures / Eden Rock Media.

4. “I’m a zero with the ladies. They hate my face!”

They hate my face! Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010). Magnolia Pictures / Eden Rock Media.

5. “Are you okay?!”

Are you okay!? Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010). Magnolia Pictures / Eden Rock Media.

This only scratches the surface of how quotable this movie is. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve randomly said, “They cut off his bowling fingers!” And I’m *this* close to adding Jangers to the top of my list of future dog names. If you haven’t seen Tucker & Dale vs. Evil, I highly recommend it (especially for the Halloween season). And if you have seen it, please feel free to share your favorite lines!

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil is currently available on Tubi.

5 Other Highly Quotable Horror Films for October:

Re-Animator (1985) House on Haunted Hill (1999) Deadstream (2022) Grave Encounters (2011) Cannibal! The Musical (1993)

Share

Leave a comment