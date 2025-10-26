“Harold,” Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 3: More Tales to Chill Your Bones by Alvin Schwartz. HarperCollins, 1991. Illustration by Stephen Gammell.

Today’s prompt for The 31 Films for October Challenge - What’s a novel or short story you’d love to see adapted? - is a little different from the others, and I might have added it to the list solely because I wanted a chance to daydream about an adaptation of one of my favorite horror stories from my childhood. *coughs*

I’m also, once again, quite exhausted. Please excuse the mess.

Day 25: A Novel or Short Story I’d Love to See Adapted

Whenever I look back at the movies and books I loved as a kid, I think, “Yep, that explains a lot.” My lifelong fascination with hospitals can be attributed to Halloween II (1981), which was the first horror movie ever saw; my love of witches is no doubt tied to the hundreds of times I watched The Craft (1995) as a teenager; and my debilitating fear of scarecrows can be undeniably traced back to “Harold” from Alvin Schwartz’s book, Scary Stories 3: More Tales to Chill Your Bones from 1991.

Like many kids my age, I read all the Scary Stories books back then, and some of the stories within them - and Stephen Gammell’s beautiful and traumatizing illustrations, of course - still haunt me to this day. “The Red Spot” was particularly mortifying when I was an acne-ridden adolescent, and my friends and I were convinced we saw “The Wolf Girl” gallivanting around our neighborhood at night one summer (one of them even wrote a paper about it for school the following year).

“Harold” was always my favorite, though, standing out as the scariest and the most fun to think - or avoid thinking - about late at night. It’s a short and simple story, but it packs a serious punch, warning readers about the dangers of giving in to our worst impulses. It’s also just friggin’ freaky, backed by desolate farmland and depicting the gradual animation of a peculiar scarecrow mistreated by his creators.

Schwartz was heavily inspired for the story by a Swiss-Austrian folk legend, recounted in 1976 as “The Tunsch Baptised by the Cowherds of Göschenen” in Once Upon a Time: On the Nature of Fairy Tales by Max Lüthi:

In this pasture lived wanton servants who led a dissolute life, did not say their prayers and scoffed at sacred things and God’s commandments. Once they took some odds and ends and made a Dittitolgg, or as it is also called, a Tunsch, Tunggel, Dittitunsch or Tschungg. They played all sorts of foolish pranks with it, smeared it with cream and pudding and finally went so far as to baptize it. Now it came to life and began to talk.

One thing I find interesting - if not a little infuriating - about the original story is that I’m unable to find any solid English translations of the words Lüthi used to describe what the men made (Dittitolgg, Tunsch, etc). He later refers to it as a “dreadful ghost,” but I don’t get the impression that he means it in the way people normally do. “The Tunsch Baptised by the Cowherds of Göschenen” was largely passed down via oral tradition, so Lüthi was probably guessing at how they would be spelled in Alpine German, and uncovering their meaning is simply too tall an order for a single day’s research - at least using U.S. search engines.

Is it a cursed poppet? A possessed doll? A golem? The mind reels. For a filmmaker, the folktale offers a wealth of options regarding what the Dittitolgg is and how its dark magic works. I feel like a lot could be done to expand on the concept.

I also think it’s fascinating that, whatever the effigy really is, it only comes to life once the servants have baptized it. The original tale feels like a cautionary tale against committing acts of blasphemy, and ends with the brutal flaying of one of its main characters. In Schwartz’s version, he ditches the religious undertones, keeps the fleshy finale, and the underlying message becomes simply, “Don’t be a dick.”

Schwartz’s story follows two cow herders named Thomas and Alfred, who live in a small hut in the middle of nowhere and get bored easily. One night, to assuage that boredom, they build a scarecrow and name it after a rival farmer, Harold. Although their intentions were to use the doll to scare birds, they wind up spending a lot of their time and energy abusing it until, one day, it stands up for itself. Literally.

One of the things that freaked me out most when I was little was how gradually Harold exhibits signs of life (especially impressive given how short the story is), and how weird his behavior is once he’s fully animated. He groans, grumbles to himself, and trots around the like an animal on the roof; the second he stands up and walks out of the hut, he stops being a scarecrow and becomes something far more bizarre.

The next morning, while they were eating, Harold stood up and walked out of the hut. He climbed up on the roof and trotted back and forth, like a horse on its hind legs. All day and all night, he trotted like that. In the morning Harold climbed down and stood in a far corner of the pasture. The men had no idea what he would do next. They were afraid.

Technically, we’ve already gotten something of an adaptation of “Harold” in Scary Stories to Tell in Dark (André Øvredal, 2019), but this version is heavily tailored to fit the modern and youthful tone of the film, and the scarecrow isn’t an inexplicable being - it’s one of several characters derived from a dark work of fiction, imbued with life by a vengeful spirit. They paid lovely homage to Gammell’s original rendering of the character, but the story was streamlined into a broader narrative that doesn’t quite capture the scares or the uncanny nature of Harold from Scary Stories 3.

Harold in Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019). CBS Films / Lionsgate.

The living doll that exists within the legend of The Tunsch Baptised and the pages of Scary Stories 3 is less easily explained and thereby far more terrifying to ponder. It’s the kind of classic folk horror that doesn’t need an elaborate backstory or some clear reason, and personally, I think we need more of that in our horror movies. One day, he’s a scarecrow, slumped in a corner; the next, he’s skinning people alive.

Harold just is, and that makes him a timeless monster.

There have been a couple of fun horror films about haunted/vengeful scarecrows, including the highly underrated Dark Night of the Scarecrow (1981) and the delightfully bad Scarecrows (1988), but I’ve yet to find one that actually scares me like “Harold” once did. I love the idea of a modern adaptation that takes its time animating Harold while sticking to his folkloric roots by simply allowing it to happen with no definitive cause. The film could treat the scarecrow not as a slasher baddie or an angry ghost, but an anomaly of nature or karmic retribution personified.

I think André Øvredal would be the perfect choice to direct a new film centered entirely around Harold, not just because of the great work he did with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark in 2019, but also The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016). If we could somehow combine the pacing and atmosphere of that film with the aesthetic and tone of Zak Hilditch’s 1922 from 2017 - weaving together story elements from “Harold” and the original folktale - we’d have a fantastic killer scarecrow movie on our hands.

It would sure the hell out of me, that’s for sure.

