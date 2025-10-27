The Mortuary Collection (2019). Shudder / Glass Eye Pix.

Back on the 8th of October, I covered Body Bags (John Carpenter, 1993), which is my favorite horror anthology, and I still highly recommend it to anyone in the mood for some spooky laughs. For today’s 31 Films for October Challenge, I thought I’d touch briefly on an equally underrated gem from 2019 cut from the same bloody cloth.

Day 26: A Fantastic Horror Anthology Film

The Mortuary Collection (Ryan Spindell, 2019) is an anthology film that was heavily inspired by a wealth of horror classics in the most endearing ways. When drifter Sam (Caitlin Custer) arrives at Raven’s End Mortuary, she inquires about a job with the aptly named mortician, Montgomery Dark (Clancy Brown). As she explores the establishment, Dark regales her with a history of the town through a series of gruesome cautionary tales. There are four segments in total, starting with the 50s and moving forward, and each is a heartfelt tribute to a variety of subgenres.

The first story is a little on the cosmic side, following a pickpocket into a very unusual bathroom; the second is a little more grotesque, centered around a frat boy whose predatory habits lead to some brutal bodily consequences; the third is a familiar tale of a husband haunted by his selfish choices; and the fourth takes a page directly from the slasher handbook, while bringing the whole film full circle beautifully.

The Mortuary Collection (2019). Shudder / Glass Eye Pix.

One thing I love about The Mortuary Collection is that the wrap-around story - and the lovably sinister mortician - we’re presented with at the beginning aren’t the only threads connecting the four segments. A morally grey physician, Dr. Harold Kubler (Mike C. Nelson), also appears in each story, and he just gets funnier every time we see him. I love that, while the stories can be easily enjoyed as self-contained, it’s never forgotten that they all occurred in the same small town. It feels fluid, and it makes the conclusion of things at the mortuary all the more satisfying.

You can tell that Spindell (who both wrote and directed the film) loves old school morality tales, which is something he and I have in common. The entire movie feels a bit like a more grown-up version of Goosebumps and, of course, Clancy Brown’s larger-than-life performance as Montgomery Dark - himself a loving tribute to Angus Scrimm’s Tall Man from Phantasm (1979) - gives the film an even stronger storybook vibe, hammering that nostalgia home.

Clancy Brown in The Mortuary Collection (2019). Shudder / Glass Eye Pix.

It’s gorgeously shot, cleverly written, and rife with rustic, Halloweeny atmosphere. And, while everyone involved did a great job, I think it helped immensely that the production design was handled by anthology veteran, Lauren Fitzsimmons (Nightmare Cinema, Bite Size Halloween). If I had to choose a favorite segment, it would probably be the last one because I’m a slasher girl at heart, and that’s what I love most about this movie - it offers a little something for every kind of horror fan.

The movie is also, if I haven’t stressed this enough, oozing (sometimes literally) with seasonal ambiance. It’s truly perfect for this time of year. So, if you’re in the mood for something that’s a wee bit creepy, sometimes gross, and comfortingly fun from start to finish, The Mortuary Collection may be the modern anthology for you.

The Mortuary Collection is currently available on Roku.

Actual old school anthology films I also recommend:

Creepshow (1982) Tales from the Hood (1995) The House That Dripped Blood (1971) Body Bags (1993) Twice-Told Tales (1963)

Share

Leave a comment