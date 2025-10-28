Edwin Hodge in As Above, So Below (2014). Universal Pictures.

Editor’s note: Helloooo! I’m in the “staying up for 24 hours” stage of resetting my post-midterms sleep schedule, which has become an almost impossible feat now that I’m in my forties and elbow-deep in perimenopause, so trying to write coherently should be fun.

You know what I love about France?

The fact that, hundreds of years ago, the people of Paris looked around at their cemeteries and said, “There are way too many dead people here,” and someone was like, “Hmmm… You’re right. We should probably dig them all up, take them down into an enormous series of underground tunnels, and stack their bones in an elaborate and mesmerizingly artistic fashion, thereby creating a labyrinthine museum of death!”

And, despite their initial feeling that this was a very fucking weird suggestion, Parisians were eventually 100% on board.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 27: A Film Where the Setting is the Scariest Part

As Above, So Below (John Erick Dowdle, 2014) is a subterranean found footage horror movie with a unique distinction: It’s the only film ever granted permission by the French government to shoot in the off-limits areas of The Paris Catacombs - a massive underground ossuary containing the stunningly-arranged bones of more than six million deceased humans. With immense respect to those who are no longer with us, it might be the single coolest filming location in horror history.

And by “coolest,” I mean “downright spooky.”

The Paris Catacombs in As Above, So Below (2014). Universal Pictures.

In As Above, So Below, Scarlett (Perdita Weeks) - the daughter of an alleged alchemist - channels her inner tomb raider in a lifelong quest to finish her late father’s work. She’s obsessed with finding the legendary Philosopher’s Stone and proving to the world that her dad was the real deal, and this ultimately leads her to Paris. There, she assembles a small band of urban explorers and, together, they sneak into the place she believes the stone is hidden: The Paris Catacombs.

Dowdle co-wrote the screenplay with his brother Drew and, although it’s definitely a fantasy, they built their story around the monument’s actual history. In that sense, part of As Above, So Below is rooted in real life: In the late 18th century, Paris’s cemeteries were overflowing, which posed a serious public health crisis, so millions of corpses were exhumed and relocated to abandoned mining tunnels beneath the city. To make sure the tunnels could be kept clean, and to honor the dead, these remains were stacked neatly and arranged in breathtaking patterns.

Only a very small portion of the Catacombs is open to the public, and only during certain days and hours. Visitors are cautioned against entering if they suffer from night blindness - which would, tragically, count me out - and touching the remains is strictly prohibited. It’s a historic site that doesn’t just pique my curiosity, it sets it on fire, and I’m forever indebted to Dowdle & Co. for having the guts to venture deep into its unknowns for the sake of their film. Even if the rest of the movie sucked, it would still be beautiful and unsettling simply because of where it was shot.

Thankfully, it doesn’t suck. The performances from the cast are great, particularly Perdita Weeks in the lead and Edwin Hodge as her cameraman, Benji, and the story is a delightful cross between nerdy adventure and infernal nightmare. The forbidden recesses of the Catacombs seem to come alive, providing Dowdle and his cast/crew with a macabre playground for a mind-bending study of obsession and grief.

Perdita Weeks and Ben Feldman in As Above, So Below (2014). Universal Pictures.

I seriously can’t think of any place on Earth better suited for this kind of story, and it’s clear that the filmmakers were aware of what a treasure it was. Its seemingly endless “burrows of bone” are the perfect backdrop for a group of flawed characters who are haunted by their own personal histories. It’s dark poetry, exhaled for the audience through every crack and crevice of the ossuary’s walls.

There are quite a few auditory terrors, as well, from a phone ringing inexplicably in an otherwise vacant corridor to the haunting vocalizations of cultists who, naturally, like to hang out in the Catacombs “for the vibes.” I didn’t delve too deeply (pun absolutely intended) into the production of the film in my quick research today, so I can’t confirm what’s live audio and what isn’t, but I can say that the sound department deserves a whole big bunch of recognition for their work, either way.

Hearing voices in As Above, So Below (2014). Universal Pictures.

There’s so much more I would love to go into regarding the story, but I don’t want to spoil anything. I think the best way to experience this film is to walk alongside its characters through the tunnels, as uncertain as they are of what horror lies ahead. As Above, So Below has secured a permanent spot on my list of films to watch when I want to feel genuinely creeped out, and The Paris Catacombs are a big part of that.

I highly recommend the film, especially for this last week of October.

You might thank me… if you make it out alive.

Mua-ha-ha-haaaaa.

Ahem.

