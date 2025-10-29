Dear reader, I have a confession to make.

I am not a fan of Victor Fleming’s The Wizard of Oz from 1939.

Don’t get me wrong, I adore Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West, and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a crush on Ray Bolger when I was little (as I said, I have a thing for scarecrows). I also recognize the film’s importance in history, and its technical achievements. I don’t think it’s a bad movie, it’s just not for me.

And I think that’s because my first introduction to L. Frank Baum’s Oz was much darker, a lot more bizarre, and it scarred me for life in the best ways. I know Fleming’s version frightened kids back in the 30s, but when I got around to seeing his take on the Oz mythos - sometime in the mid-90s - it felt like a bit of a letdown.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 28: Not Technically a Horror Film… but Terrifying

Return to Oz (Walter Murch, 1985) is an unofficial sequel to The Wizard of Oz that’s a lot more faithful to Baum’s books. It was also among the first films I ever saw, and I suspect I drove my parents crazy with it, watching it on repeat for weeks on end. It never bothered me that it gave me nightmares; I was a child of the 80s, after all, and that’s just what kids movies did back then. I often credit Halloween II as my gateway into the horror fandom, but the truth is, The Secret of NIMH, The NeverEnding Story, and this fever dream of a live action Disney movie certainly helped.

Fairuza Balk as Dorothy in Return to Oz (1985). © Walt Disney Pictures.

Think back to the sweet ending of The Wizard of Oz: Our protagonist wakes up in her bed, greets her smiling family, and tells them all about her magical journey, right? Well, in Return to Oz, six months have passed and she hasn’t stopped talking about it, so Dorothy (Fairuza Balk) is thrown into a children’s asylum. She’s strapped to a bed and scheduled for electroshock therapy, but a storm knocks the power out and she escapes, floating downriver and right back into a now dystopian Oz.

The yellow brick road has been destroyed.

The Emerald City is in ruins.

Her friends have been turned to stone.

Dorothy has become a pigtailed version of Snake in Escape from New York.

For a lot of kids my age, the scariest thing about Return to Oz was the sudden appearance of the Wheelers - cackling “masked” men with long arms and wheeled limbs, cornering Dorothy outside of the Royal Palace. Their introductory scene is seriously unnerving and cinematographer David Watkin clearly had a field day with a series of chilling wide shots, hunched figures and tattered jackets flittering about the outskirts of the city. They’re like a pack of hyenas, closing on on their prey, and an excellent manifestation of the villains in Baum’s uncanny world.

A Wheeler, Return to Oz (1985). © Walt Disney Pictures.

Then there’s Mombi, an acephalous matriarch with a rotating collection of heads she swaps out to suit her various moods. She keeps these heads locked in a room full of glass cages and, while they typically appear to be sleeping, they make sure Dorothy knows she’s not in Kansas anymore by springing to life and screaming in unison.

Mombi imprisons Dorothy, making it quite clear that she intends to steal the little girl’s head, which raises some disturbing questions for the audience regarding how she obtained the others. Canonically, this head-swapping thing is actually a quirk of Princess Langwidere, and it’s less homicidal; kudos to Murch and co-writer Gill Dennis for giving it to Mombi and making it more deranged than it already was.

Mombi’s “collection,” Return to Oz (1985). © Walt Disney Pictures.

Mombi and the Wheelers are definitely creepy, but what really messed me up when I was little was the hospital at the start. Seeing an imaginative nine-year-old girl tossed into a sanitorium and hooked up to strange machines was pure nightmare fuel for me at that age, and I was genuinely afraid the same thing might happen to me if I talked to people about my dreams. What’s more, the sinister nurse attending to Dorothy, gliding with ill intent through the dark corridors of the clinic, haunted me well into my teen years. I even hallucinated her once when I had the flu.

Side note: Both Mombi and Nurse Wilson were played by the late Jean Marsh (1934-2025) and her performance is incredible in this movie. In my opinion, she belongs in the pantheon of villainous women, alongside Anjelica Huston in The Witches (1990) and Eleanor Bron in A Little Princess (1995). Jean Marsh was a dark goddess.

Publicity photo of Jean Marsh as Mombi in Return to Oz (1985). © Walt Disney Pictures.

So, while Return to Oz is officially classified as a family film, don’t be fooled: It’s a horror movie, and I rarely celebrate the Halloween season without it. Of course, this is also because it features a living Jack-o-lantern, a flying (and talking) bed, lunch pail trees, the most adorable mustachioed robot in existence, and a fabulous clay-mation Nome King designed by Will Vinton… All in all, it’s a weird and whimsical journey through an apocalyptic landscape that I’d give anything to visit myself.

Before I wrap this up, I wanted to share the film’s wonderful poster, designed by Drew Struzan (1947-2025), who passed away just a few weeks ago, only a few months after Jean Marsh. Struzan created some of the most iconic movie posters in film history - Back to the Future, The Thing, Hocus Pocus, the list goes on - but this will always be my favorite because of the memories that come flooding back when I look at it.

Thank you, Mr. Struzan, for everything. <3

Return to Oz poster art by Drew Struzan (1985).

