The Scooby-Doo Project (Casper Kelly & Larry Morris, 1999) only recently came into my life, and I can’t believe it took me so long to finally see it. With a runtime of around 18 minutes, it’s a charming parody of The Blair Witch Project, starring the characters - and original voice cast - of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? It’s also revered by some as the best Blair Witch parody ever made.

The short follows the Mystery Inc. gang as they investigate reports of a monster haunting a forest in Casper County. They talk to the locals, poke around some spooky locations, fight amongst themselves about everything under the sun, and set up camp, hitting most of the major beats from The Blair Witch Project… with a group of literal cartoon protagonists, running around screaming through footage of actual Autumn woods.

What I love most about the movie are how well the animation was integrated into the real world, and how much fun the cast of Scooby-Doo seemed to have making fun of not just The Blair Witch Project, but especially themselves. Fred freaks out when he can’t find his favorite scarf, and eventually winds up rocking back and forth against a tree, saying, “I’m calm! I’m always calm! I’m the calm one!”

Instead of witchy rocks placed ominously outside of their tent one morning, they find a pile of Scooby Snacks, and Scooby doesn’t hesitate to eat them all, despite Shaggy’s insistence that they’re cursed. There’s even a surprise cameo halfway through the film, followed by a terrified reaction from Daphne that had me on the friggin’ floor. It’s the perfect blend of meta humor and nostalgic, spooky fun.

The Scooby-Doo Project was created by Casper Kelly and Larry Morris for Cartoon Network’s 1999 Halloween Scooby-Doo marathon. It was initially aired in segments between commercial breaks, and the full film was shown to wrap up the event. For a short film made for television, it’s pretty damn impressive (for reasons I really wish I had more time to go into), and it unsurprisingly garnered a cult following, becoming one of the most memorable and inventive network promos of its era, which I think strengthens its connection to The Blair Witch Project even further.

I sincerely wish I had seen this back when it aired, but I’m glad I finally sat down and gave it the attention it deserves. It’s a funny and loving homage to both a legendary animated series and the most talked about horror film of the late 90s. That alone makes it a perfect - and effortless - viewing experience this close to Halloween.

