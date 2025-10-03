Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Horror Hangouts's avatar
Horror Hangouts
10m

This movie sounds like it has a great concept. Adding another one to my list . Damn you sis… lol. Oh awesome shoutout to Hellraiser

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeff Hutchison's avatar
Jeff Hutchison
1h

I’ve heard of the movie, but I have never seen it. I do think it was a movie that I remember my mom talking about. My mom was a huge horror fan and would watch everything. I will have to check this out. Thanks for the recommendation!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Molly O
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture