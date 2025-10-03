Cursed objects have been around for a long, long time. The Ancient Greeks placed lead tablets in wells to smite their enemies and spun tales of trinkets like the Necklace of Eriphyle, which damned the women of the House of Thebes. In Japanese folklore, the Chōchin’obake - a lantern that became a tsukumogami (haunted artifact) - spooks the people of Honshu. In a London museum, an amethyst once smuggled out of India is still rumored to be a source of endless misfortune and death for its owners.

In scary movies, cursed objects are about as common as serial killers, wreaking havoc on the often everyday characters unfortunate enough to cross their paths. From the Hellraiser franchise’s famous Lament Configuration to a literal basement filled with doomed items in The Cabin in the Woods, you can’t throw a rock at the horror genre without hitting at least a couple of movies fueled by an evil knick-knack. And while many of them are as memorable as the movies themselves, one of them stands out to me as especially unforgettable. It’s a floor-length mirror, it’s really pissed off, and it reflects a lot more than the face of the person gazing into it.

Today’s offering to the 31 Films for October Challenge is Mirror, Mirror.

Day 3: A Favorite Cursed Object

I stumbled across Mirror, Mirror (Marina Sargenti, 1990) on Tubi earlier this year and couldn’t believe I’d never heard anyone talk about it. It’s not exactly a “good” movie, from a technical perspective, let’s air that out right now - it’s campy, feels about a decade older than it actually is, and it’s a li’l problematic when viewed through a 21st century lens. But none of that has stopped me from falling head over heels for it.

Karen Black as Susan in Mirror, Mirror (1990). Orphan Eyes Productions.

Part of my love for the film stems from its compelling fusion of classic YA scenarios with some fairly disturbing body horror and demonic possession. Its predominantly female cast and crew also elevate what could easily feel like exploitative moments; Sargenti wasn’t afraid to get weird with the movie’s brutal depiction of girlhood interrupted by an antique mirror filled with interdimensional rage.

Teenage outcast Megan (Rainbow Harvest) inherits this mirror when she and her mother (Karen Black) move into a new home with, of course, a dark history. It’s an enormous, earthy relic that looks like it weighs a couple hundred pounds, and Megan asks if she can keep it right away… which is exactly what I would have done as a former baby goth myself. The mirror is exotic, unusual, and I suspect Megan feels a kinship with the antique amid the vibrant colors and conventional beauty her mom - and basically all of society - are fighting so hard to inject into her life.

Rainbow Harvest and Kristin Dattilo in Mirror, Mirror (1990). Orphan Eyes Productions.

At her new school, Megan is bullied relentlessly, but a well-meaning student named Nikki (Kristin Dattilo) takes her under her wing and protects her from the onslaught. The two become fast friends, despite protestations from Nikki’s boyfriend, and that friendship is precious to Megan, who is unwittingly - for a time - falling under the influence of demonic magic from that mirror in her bedroom. I’ll stop describing the story there because it’s a doozy, and the ending dropped my jaw to the floor.

What I can say is that the mirror is more than haunted, it’s a festering place for a dark energy that transcends our mortal world, with needs and desires as mysterious as its origins. It can compel people, seduce them, bring back the dead, and even bend the laws of time. Oh, and it hates dogs. Be forewarned - this movie is not kind to the pups among us. It’s just an all-around sinister mirror, and I think it’s fascinating.

Rainbow Harvest as Megan in Mirror, Mirror (1990). Orphan Eyes Productions.

Because mirrors are, to state the obvious, literally reflective, they function well as devices in cautionary tales, revenge stories, and any other type of journey where a little introspection might have gone a long way toward saving people’s lives. In fact, I can think of few objects better suited as instruments of greed, vengeance, and cruelty than the ones that force us humans to take a long hard look at ourselves.

Ahem. Got a little dark there, didn’t I? Moving on!

It’s not just the inherent and poignant potential of the mirror that does it for me here. Having grown up loving stories like The Secret of the Haunted Mirror from the Three Investigators Series and Stranger with My Face by Lois Duncan, this particular cursed object speaks directly to my inner child, adding new layers of understanding to her memories. The nostalgia Mirror, Mirror taps into for me is only made stronger by the presence of none other than Yvonne De Carlo - Lily Munster herself - as the only person in town who kind of knows what’s really happening to poor Megan.

Yvonne De Carlo as Emelin in Mirror, Mirror (1990). Orphan Eyes Productions.

As I mentioned earlier, the film isn’t afraid to get weird and bloody, either, so there’s a lot to appreciate for the grown-up horror fanatic in me, as well. This mirror is angry, and the destruction it rains down on the people around Megan is much more vicious than your typical teen novel curio. It feels much more personal, sexually frustrated, and a little petty. It’s enjoying the hell out of the chaos it’s causing.

So, while the film overall may be an acquired taste, I think the mirror in Mirror, Mirror deserves a spot in the pantheon of horror’s best cursed objects, and it makes for some thoroughly entertaining viewing, especially this time of year, and most especially for viewers who grew up in the 80s and 90s. It's cheesy but brutal, equal parts deep and absurd, and its titular heirloom is the stuff of some pretty fun nightmares.

Mirror, Mirror is currently available for free on Tubi.

Leave a comment

Share