Heather Langenkamp and John Saxon in Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994). New Line Cinema.

With the release of the Scream 7 trailer, which left me feeling… underwhelmed and, frankly, a little exploited for my love of the earlier movies, I find myself missing Wes Craven even more than I normally do. There are precious few directors so finally tuned in to the nature of their craft - and their fanbase - as he was, and I feel so fortunate to have grown up experiencing some of his most innovative films in real time.

The original Scream trilogy was a gift, ushering in a new and exciting era of self-aware scares that deepened the connection between the horror genre and its audience, but people sometimes forget that it wasn’t Craven’s first foray into meta storytelling.

Now that Halloween is just one day away, it seems fitting to celebrate one of my desert-island, all-time favorite horror movies (and seasonal staples): Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, a dark fairytale enveloped in celluloid, a love letter to the horror fandom, and an artful middle finger from Craven to the film industry for the hell they put his property through. Luckily, it’s also fitting for today’s prompt for The 31 Films for October Challenge, as it’s essentially one long nightmare.

Day 30: My Favorite Dream Sequence(s) in a Horror Film

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (Wes Craven, 1994) is a supernatural slasher film set ten years after the release of A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984). In this alternate reality, Heather Langenkamp - who played Nancy in the original film - is living in Los Angeles and has sworn off acting in horror movies, but she’s still on friendly terms with her former co-stars, as well as producer Bob Shaye and director Wes Craven.

Unbeknownst to Heather, her husband (David Newsom) has been working with Bob and Wes in secret on the special effects for a new Nightmare film, which coincides with a rash of bad dreams and threatening phone calls. To make matters worse, her young son, Dylan (Miko Hughes), is plagued with nightmares, insisting that the man from mom’s movie is trying to kill him. Heather soon learns that Wes’ new project - alongside the franchise’s waning popularity - have imbued Freddy Krueger with a new kind of life, bringing him into our world, and she has to return to her roots one last time to destroy him and save her son.

Heather Langenkamp and Miko Hughes in Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994). New Line Cinema.

To say that New Nightmare is epic would be an understatement. It’s a big movie, both in concept and execution, with a cast of highly recognizable members of the original Elm Street family, larger-than-life effects, and a third-act transition that, to this day, gives me full-body chills. I first saw the film thirty years ago, and it has never stopped moving me, which I feel is a testament to Wes Craven’s passion and how strongly it spread to those who knew and loved him.

It’s almost impossible to choose a single “dream sequence” here as my favorite, because the line between what’s real and what isn’t is expertly blurred from start to finish, and I love… well, every single minute of it. When I was a kid, I was particularly fond of Freddy’s glove coming to life on the set of the new movie, shredding the effects team, and of Chase (Heather’s husband) falling asleep at the wheel on the way home. Today, I’m partial to Krueger’s first appearance, and of Dylan’s encounter with him on the highway, however outrageous that scenario may be.

Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger in Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994). New Line Cinema.

To me, the very best moment in the film is the third-act transition I mentioned, when the wall separating Nightmare from reality is completely obliterated, ever-so subtly, outside of Heather’s house. Throughout the movie, as Freddy’s closing in on her, she seeks comfort in an old friend, John Saxon (1936-2020), who played opposite her as Nancy’s father in A Nightmare on Elm Street and Dream Warriors. When Dylan disappears, John shows up to help, but Heather’s relief is short-lived; he’s not her friend John anymore - he’s Nancy’s dad, treating her just as he did back in 1984, dismissing her fears as mere products of a wild and fragile imagination.

John: What the hell is going on, Nancy? Heather: Why are you calling me Nancy, John? John: Why are you calling me John?!

What makes this scene so effective is how perfectly ordinary it seems at first. There are little clues that reality has left the building as soon as John arrives, but it takes its time spelling things out for the audience. It’s exactly the kind of uncanny truth we endure in our own bad dreams, when something warm and familiar is abruptly tilted off-axis. It’s brilliant, and it gets me right in the gut every time I see it. Craven turned A Nightmare on Elm Street inside out, and crafted a beautiful commentary on the power of storytelling. And what follows is a final confrontation that is nothing short of a folkloric war between an ancient evil and the forces of good.

Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp in Wes Craven’s New Nightmare (1994). New Line Cinema.

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare is, as I alluded to earlier, often overshadowed by the flashier, funnier Scream films that came after it, and I totally understand why, but it remains one of the most sophisticated and memorable horror films of the 90s, and I think it’s Craven at his finest. It’s a film about the potency of fear, the lasting impact of stories, motherhood… and there’s even a little subtext about the aging woman in Hollywood that tugs at my feminist heartstrings.

The film bombed at the box office, but folks are slowly coming around to it these days, and I’m very relieved about that. To some, though, the film is still much too “edgy,” straying from the campier tone of the latter films in the franchise (which, I mean, that was precisely part of Wes’ point); others don’t care for the redesign of Krueger or the overall concept. But to me, it’s a masterpiece, reminding us all that horror isn’t just something we watch; it’s something we participate in.

Nobody understood that quite like Wes Craven (1939-2015). 💔

