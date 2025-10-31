David Gale in Re-Animator (1985). Re-Animator Productions.

Happy Halloween, everybody!

I seriously can’t believe how quickly this month has gone by, and I’m so grateful to everyone who participated in The 31 Films for October Challenge with me. As sad as I am to see it go, I’m looking forward to taking a little break from writing so I can catch up on some reading, which I wasn’t able to do throughout this month as much as I would’ve liked. Writing challenges are challenging. Shocker, I know. 😅

The toughest challenge, though, wasn’t the self-discipline or the time management, it was resisting the intense urge to answer every single prompt with Re-Animator.

A film by my favorite director? Re-Animator.

The best use of practical effects in horror? Re-Animator.

A film where a pet steals the show? Re-Animator.

So, to wrap up October, I’m finally giving in and recommending the greatest horror movie ever made, the film I haven’t shut up about on the internet since Myspace was a thing, and the biggest reason I grew up to be the kind of person who would create a horror film challenge in the first place. Tonight is, as I’m sure it is for a lot of you guys, a pretty busy night for me, so I’ll try keep my review short and sweet.

I hope everyone out there is having a fantastic holiday, and thank you again for being a part of the challenge! This month has been such a blast. 🎃🖤

Day 31: The Perfect Movie to Wrap Up October

Stuart Gordon’s Re-Animator (1985) is a horror comedy based very, very loosely on a short story by H.P. Lovecraft called Herbert West: Re-Animator, first published in 1922. It tells the stories of Dan Cain (Bruce Abbott), a promising young medical student at Miskatonic University, and his highly controversial - if not a little obsessive - classmate Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs). Starring alongside them are Barbara Crampton as Cain’s girlfriend Meg and David Gale (1936-1991) as Dr. Carl Hill.

Jeffrey Combs and Bruce Abbott in Re-Animator (1985). Re-Animator Productions.

West and his former mentor developed a serum that seems capable of bringing the dead back to life, and the good-natured Cain is unable to resist teaming up with him to perfect it. Unfortunately, their work is compromised by an opportunistic surgeon (who may or may not be psychic, depending on which version of the film you watch) and the pesky fact that the dead are coming back… wrong.

I first saw the movie as part of a double feature with From Beyond (1986) at a friend’s house back in 2007. At that time, I was a big fan of horror movies, but I wasn’t what I would call a fanatic. But Re-Animator changed everything for me. I walked away from that experience with two new obsessions - the horror genre and the work of one Mr. Jeffrey Combs - and never looked back. I’m fairly certain that, if I hadn’t gone to that movie night eighteen years ago, I wouldn’t be sitting here today.

Pulling from my Letterboxd review:

This movie is everything I love about horror. It’s campy as fuck but also genuinely shocking to look at. It’s drenched in blood and goo but equally full of spectacular character work and on-point dialogue. It’s both the best and worst Lovecraft adaptation ever made. Gordon took the morally grey Herbert West and ran him head-on (har har) into a three-ring circus of exploitative terrors. It’s hilarious, endearing, grotesque, sexually charged, and exciting from beginning to end. And if there’s an actor out there in the world more talented than Jeffrey Combs, I’ve never seen him. Even Richard Band’s theme - shamelessly ripped off from Bernard Herrmann - is my favorite piece of film music. Everything about Re-Animator is perfect. 10/5 stars. It’ll never be done better. I didn’t spend years of my life cosplaying a gender-swapped Herbert for no reason.

Re-Animator is a treasure, rife with fantastic makeup and special effects by John Naulin, Anthony Doublin, and the legendary John Carl Buechler (1952-2019); the script by Dennis Paoli and William Norris is, in my opinion, their absolute best; and the performances from the main cast - who had primarily worked only in theater beforehand - beautifully illustrate why they went on to become genre icons.

Al Berry in Re-Animator (1985). Re-Animator Productions.

I could rave about Re-Animator forever (and, let’s face it, I probably will), but it’s Halloween, and I’ve got a haunted trail to get to, so I’ll have to end it here. If you’re at all interested in hearing all my thoughts on the movie, please feel free to listen to my deep dive from Final Girl Friday’s 2nd Anniversary Special back in 2021.

Again, thank you to everyone who’s been reading my posts for the 31 Films for October Challenge, and to everyone who joined in and wrote about their own favorite movies! I can’t wait to go back and catch up with the posts I’ve missed, especially during the last week. This was my first time ever doing a writing challenge, and it turned out to be even more fun and inspiring than I had hoped it would be.

Now, what are you waiting for? Go watch Re-Animator! 😛

Share

Leave a comment