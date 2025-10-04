Castle Freak (1995). Full Moon Entertainment.

Many years ago, during a weekly movie night at a friend’s house, my life changed forever. That night, they showed two films: Re-Animator (1985) and From Beyond (1986). There I sat, cozy as hell in their makeshift theater, a mixing bowl full of popcorn in my lap, experiencing for the first time what would become my three great loves: cosmic body horror, Jeffrey Alan Combs, and the work of Stuart Gordon.

Stuart Gordon (1947-2020) has been my favorite director ever since. He was endlessly creative, passionate, and friggin’ weird, starting out in experimental theater and thriving on finding - nay, testing - the balance between amusing his audience and making us all extremely uncomfortable. In many interviews, From Beyond’s Barbara Crampton has noted that Gordon loved pushing the envelope. “More blood! More sex! More intensity! More emotion!” she affectionately mimics. More was his forte.

Re-Animator will always be my favorite of his films, because it was my first and because, in my opinion, it’s truly his best, (it’s also, one could argue, the film with the most more), but the one I tend to reserve exclusively for the Halloween season is a more restrained offering from his 90s oeuvre: Castle Freak.

The 31 Films for October Challenge

Day 4: A Film by My Favorite Director

Like many of Gordon’s most popular films, Castle Freak (1995) borrows from and builds on the writings of H.P. Lovecraft - in this case, a short story called The Outsider, a first-person account of a deformed and neglected man who perilously breaks free from isolation only to discover that the world perceives him as a monster.

I know not where I was born, save that the castle was infinitely old and infinitely horrible; full of dark passages and having high ceilings where the eye could find only cobwebs and shadows. The stones in the crumbling corridors seemed always hideously damp, and there was an accursed smell everywhere, as of the piled-up corpses of dead generations. The Outsider, H.P. Lovecraft

Rather than tell the story from the perspective of the “freak,” however, Gordon and screenwriter Dennis Paoli created John Reilly (Jeffrey Combs), a recovering alcoholic whose young son was killed in a drunk-driving incident with John at the wheel. He inherits a massive castle in Italy from a late relative and, still racked with grief and guilt, travels there with his estranged wife (Barbara Crampton) and daughter (Jessica Dollarhide) to check the place out.

Castle Freak (1995). Full Moon Entertainment.

What I love most about this movie for October is first that it feels, at times, like a classic, quasi-gothic horror story: An average family moves into an old house (albeit an enormous one) and gradually realize there’s something sinister lurking in its shadows. It was filmed in an actual 12th-century Umbrian castle, Castello di Giove, as well, courtesy of Charles Band, which was the perfect setting for an eerie tale rooted in mourning, figurative ghosts, and a literal creature going bump in the night.

The titular “freak,” Giorgio, is also mortifying, and a character born to be directed by Gordon. He plays to two of his greatest strengths: Grotesquerie and awkward sexuality. Stuart Gordon was a master at taking the romantic or the mysterious and warping it into something so disturbing, so bizarre, one can barely stand to look at it yet hardly look away. With the dedicated help of makeup artist John Vulich and actor Jonathan Fuller, Giorgio’s shrouded figure, harboring a child-like and abused mind, skulks to life on screen in a way that’s haunted me for years.

Jonathan Fuller getting into makeup for Castle Freak (1995). Full Moon Entertainment.

The overall tone of the film is very fitting for late-night Autumn viewing, too. Unlike Re-Animator, Castle Freak is heavy on the drama. It’s an emotional and tragic story, with only a few overtly shocking scenes compared to the other films in Gordon’s catalog. It won’t have you on the edge of your seat so much as slinking into the back of your chair; it’s less about blood and gore about more about loss and dread.

In his memoir, Naked Theater and Uncensored Horror (2023), he reflects:

I was in a dark place, darker than I had ever been, exploring the evil possibilities of a life that had become a curse, one that had destroyed the beauties of childhood and the possibilities of any future happiness. For me, the worst possible thing imaginable - the thing I feared the most - would be the loss of my sweet family, of my dear wife and children and, now, my loving grandchildren. (…) Nevertheless, Castle Freak ends on a note of hope. Naked Theater and Uncensored Horror, Stuart Gordon

Gordon couldn’t have chosen better actors to convey this fear and melancholy on screen, either. The film gave Combs and Crampton the opportunity to showcase their formidable talent through deep family drama, and both knocked it out of the park. Look, I’m a simple woman. Put Jeffrey and Barbara in a movie together, give me a little gore, a little sex, and some inkling of an unspeakable horror, and I’m happy.

Gordon cast the pair as leads in several of his films, starting with Re-Animator, and continued working with Combs after the turn of century, directing him in a third season Masters of Horror’s episode entitled, The Black Cat (2007), and again in a fantastic one-man stage production called Nevermore… An Evening with Edgar Allan Poe (2009). His appreciation for these two is one of the things I love most about him.

Jeffrey Combs and Barbara Crampton, Castle Freak (1995). Full Moon Entertainment.

He gave the horror fandom a huge gift by casting them in so much.

But, I digress.

Castle Freak was rebooted in 2020 by Tate Steinsiek - produced in part by Barbara Crampton - and I have mixed feelings about it. On one hand, they made some very interesting changes; on the other hand, much of the charm and gravitas of Gordon’s original is wholly lost without him. It’s a good film, but it just isn’t the same.

You can watch Castle Freak (1995) for free on Tubi.

Share

Leave a comment