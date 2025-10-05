Okay, I know I came up the prompts for the 31 Films for October Challenge, but I clearly didn’t think all of them through. This one was hard to narrow down.

When considering which horror film I think features the best use of practical effects, my first thought was, naturally, Re-Animator (1985). It’s not just my favorite film ever made - it’s also an effects masterclass, led by John Naulin with the help of the legendary John Carl Buechler. The problem is I’ve been raving about Re-Animator on the internet for almost as long as the internet has existed. There’s nothing I could praise about it here today that I - and so many others - haven’t already praised.

And so, the mind reels with infinite alternatives. Frankenstein’s Army (2011), which boasts some of the most impressive monsters of the 21st century, in my opinion; Videodrome (1983), through which Rick Baker helped birth my lifelong obsession with body horror; or Evil Dead 2 (1987)… come on, do I even have to say it? It’s the living embodiment of, “Anything is a Deadite if you’re brave enough.”

Ultimately, I’ve tweaked the prompt a bit and decided to go with a film that not only features amazing special effects of the practical variety, it helped pioneer them. And, as an added bonus, it screams (figuratively, of course) October to me.

Day 5: A Horror Film with Amazing Practical Effects

Benjamin Christensen’s Häxan (1922) is perfect for this season because, first and foremost, it’s one of the creepiest silent films I’ve ever seen. Presented as a “cultural and historical presentation in seven parts,” Häxan is part essay, part proto-docudrama, showcasing real illustrations and artist renderings relating to witch hunts, superstitions, occult practices, and the tragic reality for many of history’s alleged witches. The documentary aspect of the film is beautifully done and fairly forward-thinking for the time period, but what really ropes me back in every year are the creative and innovative ways the movie brought its subject to life.

Editor’s note: This has proven a tough film to research quickly from a technical angle, but I’ll do my best. If I’ve gotten any of the details wrong, please kick me in the virtual shin.

Christensen, alongside cinematographer Johan Ankerstjerne and art director Richard Louw, used a cacophony of practical techniques to educate - and shock the hell out of - their audience because… well, they had no other choice. They relied on optical printing, a complex process that was still finding its footing among filmmakers in the early 1920s, to superimpose witches soaring across the screen and The Devil popping in and out in puffs of smoke. They had no computers to help create their backgrounds, so they built a huge miniature village, comprised of hundreds of model houses, and mounted it to a massive carousel that was rotated manually by twenty dudes.

They’re the kind of effects we might look back on today and think, “Neat!” while simultaneously turning ourselves into cats with a TikTok filter. But the hard work, innovation, and experimentation required to pull Häxan off back in the day is still legendary in the practical effects world. It took Christensen two years to make the movie, at a time when most feature-length films took only months, and it shows.

Airplane turbines to simulate wind, exquisite stop motion to animate already captivating artwork, nightmarish puppets, reverse imaging (which never fails to freak me out) - Häxan embraced it all, and countless filmmakers since have been inspired by it. John Carpenter’s In the Mouth of Madness (1994) features of a “wall of monsters” that employs techniques quite similar to those used for this film’s aforementioned carousel village; Robert Eggers named Christensen’s work as one the main influences for the visual style of The Witch (2015); and Guillermo del Toro has cited Häxan as a foundational inspiration for the monsters of Pan’s Labyrinth (2006).

I think Kyle Ohlendieck, director of Aftermath (2021), said it best:

My fascination for (Häxan) originally came from the striking imagery. It seems to blend gothic elements with painterly, surreal compositions and set pieces reminiscent of German expressionist cinema and Goya’s black paintings. The fact that it uses so many techniques is a reminder that you don’t need to paint every frame with the same brush.

What really makes the effects in Häxan so memorable, though, isn’t just their technical merit, but their thematic resonance in context. Christensen wanted to illustrate how our imaginations run away with us, transforming the mundane into the fantastical. By literally layering one reality over another, he captured the psychology of fear using predominantly tangible elements from our everyday world, which only adds to the effectiveness of his message. The more familiar the horror, the more likely we are to be wholly overcome by it and forget the truth along the way.

I also can’t celebrate this movie properly without mentioning The Devil himself, played by - wait for it - Benjamin Christensen. Djævlen is one of silent cinema’s most enduring images of evil, and owes his legacy almost entirely to practical makeup: cracked skin, ghoulish ears, nubby li’l horns, a cartoonish tongue, spindling fingers... This version of Satan has presence, and once you’ve seen him, good luck picturing anyone else the next time someone says, “Speak of the devil.”

If you haven’t seen Häxan yet, this Halloween season may be the perfect time to seek it out. It’s a treat for the eyes, rife with trickery, all wrapped up in a blanket of the rare understanding that what we fear is often nothing more than a product of fear itself.

Editor’s note: In 2006, Icelandic composer Barði Jóhannsson (Would You Rather, Agony) composed a new original score for Häxan, performed by the Bulgarian Symphony Orchestra, that is absolutely breathtaking. If you’re looking for some haunting orchestral music to accompany your writing, housecleaning, invocation rituals, etc., look no further than this.

Häxan is currently available for free on Tubi.

