While brainstorming today’s offering to the 31 Films for October Challenge, I cracked a joke to my boyfriend, who then dared me to try and pull it off. So, that’s what I’m doing. Today, I’m just a girl, sitting in front of Substack, asking you fine folks to accept that I feel for the machines in Maximum Overdrive.

Is this movie set in or around October? Nope.

Can I say no to a challenge on top of a challenge? Apparently not.

Day 6: A Monster or Villain I Sympathize With

Imagine, if you will, that you’re an ATM. Day after day, you sit there, tucked away in a cold, concrete alcove, peering out at the humans of the world as they go about their endless lives. Sometimes, the humans stop to shove a piece of plastic into your mouth and take paper from you. Occasionally, these humans may be angry about the paper, smashing their fingers into your buttons with a force that feels much too personal for a Friday morning. Maybe their access to the paper is limited, making it impossible for you to give it to them, and they blame you. Imagine the robberies, the shady dealings, the miserable faces you’ve had to endure again and again for years with no way to stop it, no means of weighing in, and without so much as a thanks for your service.

Now imagine a cosmic phenomenon occurs and, suddenly, you find you can communicate with these humans. What would be the first thing you’d say?

According to Stephen King, the answer is, “You are an asshole.”

And you know what? I buy that.

Maximum Overdrive (Stephen King, 1986) is pure, campy, mid-80s fun from start to finish, not to be taken too seriously or thought about too hard (*coughs*), and it’s become one of my go-to comfort movies in recent years. It’s also a film fueled by cocaine - for better and for worse - and it lets you know exactly what you’re in for with those first few notes of AC/DC’s “Who Made Who” in its opening credits.

When the tail of rogue comet Rhea-M passes through Earth in the summer of 1987, the world’s electronics “spring to life” with what appears to be sentient rage. The radiation storms (believed at first to be the culprit of this chaos) will last precisely eight days, five hours, twenty-nine minutes, and twenty-three seconds, which turns out to be more than enough time for the machines to do some serious venting.

Optional Spoiler: It’s ultimately revealed that an extraterrestrial ship arrived with the comet and, once destroyed, the machines return to normal. This begs the question, “Were they ever sentient to begin with?” It’s similar to the conversation surrounding the Killbots in Chopping Mall (1986), and totally valid, but for the purposes of this article (and my feelings), I choose to believe the aliens simply roused the machines and let them run amok of their own accord.

One of the things I love most about this movie is what I love most about Stephen King’s writing, in general: The characters. The story is set in and around a small truck stop in North Carolina, where a group of unsuspecting, average humans - led by a young Emilio Estevez - are thrust together and forced to survive. It’s the perfect setting for King to do what he does best, weaving tapestries, taking even the most mundane aspects of our existence and breathing life into them in a way that makes being human seem a hell of a lot more interesting than it feels.

In the case of Maximum Overdrive, he extended that talent to the lifeless objects upon which so many of us depend and, let’s face it, take for granted: Radios, cars, soda machines, stoplights, gas pumps, blenders, the list goes on. We made these things to make our lives easier, but we spend an awful lot of our time impatient with them, cursing them when they break, and shoveling them into landfills as soon as the next hot model comes along. Of course they’re pissed off. Can you blame them?

To be fair, some of them do seem less bitter and more delighted to watch the world burn, like this badass monstrosity right here - a beast of a Happy Toyz semi-truck with the face of a giant, cackling Green Goblin attached to its grill.

I love this truck. This truck is my favorite character in the movie.

In truth, and regardless of how or why (or how hilariously) the machines turn violent, the cautionary tale at play here is simple: We’re too reliant on machines, and we should probably take a second to consider the consequences. Even back then, four decades ago, we had arguably become complacent, lazy, and vulnerable as our dependency on machines increased. King wasn’t saying, “Remember to thank your washing machine… or else!” He was saying, “Too much technology is bad for us.”

Still, it’s highly entertaining to imagine what might happen if all our grand inventions - neglected by we who created them, constantly blamed for our downfall while just trying to do their jobs - woke up one day to give us a piece of their minds.

Think back to your time as an ATM.

Would “Asshole” not be the first thing you’d say?

If it was, I’d be cheering you on.

A few proposals have been brought forth to either remake or continue the story of Maximum Overdrive (Emilio Estevez himself even wrote a sequel once), and I’m personally all for it, especially with the apparently inescapable integration of AI into our daily lives. This may not be a must-watch for Halloween, but it hits in 2025.

Of course, if you’re just in the mood to kick back for a wackadoo ride without having to contemplate the big questions, this movie is perfect for that, too.

Maximum Overdrive is currently available on Tubi.

