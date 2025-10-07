Sometimes, when I’m walking down the street with my headphones on, bopping along to some tunes, I can’t help but wonder if anyone would guess that I’m jamming out to “The Ballad of Harry Warden” from My Bloody Valentine (1981) or “Hollywood Ending” from Anna and the Apocalypse (2017). We’ll never know, because most people don’t care what the hell I’m listening to, but still… I get a little kick out of thinking about it.

The truth is, while I do listen to bands sometimes, a huge part of my daily life is fueled by film music. If I’m feeling unmotivated, I’ll pop on one of Paul Zaza’s knockoff disco tracks from Prom Night (1980) to hype myself up. When I’m decorating for Christmas, Carl Zittrer’s exquisitely experimental score for Black Christmas (1974) is accompanying me in the background. Hell, I even live with a film composer.

Good music can make a movie for me, which might explain why today’s offering to The 31 Films for October Challenge - a film with a score that gives me chills - is one I will defend to the death if I have to, despite its lackluster standing with critics and viewers across the internet. It might not be perfect, but I think it’s worthy of a little more love, and its OST is one of my favorites.

Day 7: A Film Score That Gives Me Chills

The Pale Door (Aaron B. Koontz, 2020) is a low-budget, genre-bending horror film that follows a band of outlaws from a simple heist into a ghost town of unearthly horrors. When the infamous Dalton Gang - led by the emotionally scarred Duncan (Zachary Knight) - loses one of their outfit in a gun fight, they reluctantly recruit Duncan’s little brother Jake (Devin Druid) to assist in a train robbery. Little do they know the “treasure” they’re stealing isn’t riches, but a woman in a box, who leads them headfirst into a rather unusual coven of witches.

I was initially drawn to the film because I love westerns and witchy horror, so when I heard there was a movie coming out that fused the two together, I couldn’t watch it fast enough. The witches are given the “monster treatment,” too, which I hadn’t personally seen done (to such an extreme) since the 90s, adding a third genre - creature feature - to the mix. It’s a unique idea, one that isn’t easy to pull off, and it’s clear that everyone involved in the movie tried very hard to make it work.

The most successful of them, in my opinion, was composer Alex Cuervo.

As I said, good music can make a movie for me.

Now, I’m not a musician, and I don’t have a lot of experience writing about music, so I don’t feel qualified to dig deep into things like key signatures or chord progressions. What I can do is tell you how the music makes me feel. It evokes a sultry, haunting landscape in the mind, as gritty and “gothic” as the world in which the story is set, and that does two things to me simultaneously: Comforts me and creeps me out.

During The Pale Door’s best moments, the music perfectly accentuates and reinforces what the actors and cinematographer Andrew Scott Baird are conveying on screen. For example, one of the most memorable - and artfully done - sequences in the film is the reveal of the witches’ true forms, followed by an all-out bloodbath. The choreography, creature designs, and camerawork are all on point here, and Cuervo’s “The Battle at the Brothel” compliments the violent chaos beautifully.

The score also does a lot of heavy lifting at times when the The Pale Door’s flaws - like the script - are exposed. Without spoiling anything, there’s a pretty big revelation toward the end of the movie that requires emotional investment from the audience that, sadly, the writing can’t quite achieve on its own. Enter Cuervo’s, “The Truth,” a melancholy anthem for young Jake as he and his brother acknowledge - and embrace - who he really is, elevating that moment to the level it rightly deserves.

Cuervo’s music makes me care about these people all the way, even when the words or the performances fall short. Each track carries me from scene to scene, strengthening my connection to the gang and heightening our terror. The warped and pulsating nature of “Two Kinds of Family” and “Bring the Boy to Me” fill me with dread. There are familiar Western-style motifs fused with dark tribal elements in tracks like “The Left Hand Path to the Church,” that awaken something primal in me.

The whole score just works.

The music isn’t all the film has going for it, though, and I would be remiss if I didn’t stand up for it. Sure, the dialogue leaves something to be desired, there’s some overacting at times, and the wardrobe looks as though borrowed on good faith from a community theater, but what it lacks in some areas, it makes up for in others. Pat Healy and Bill Sage give particularly great performances, the discovery of Pearl (Natasha Bassett) in the box puts me right on the edge of my seat, and the film’s lack of period authenticity works somewhat in its favor, giving it the distinct air of a rather adult chapter of Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Art director Joshua Miller and the entire makeup team, headed by Beki Ingram, did such an incredible job with the “monster-fication” of the witches, as well. These ladies aren’t sexy, mysterious spellcasters or even cliché grizzled crones - they’re bloodthirsty, vengeful beasts, powered by centuries of rage and bent on re-traumatizing, if no one else, anyone who grew up watching The Witches (1990).

In other words, The Pale Door cares less about history and more about vibes, and I’m okay with that. It’s a unique, eerie tale of cowboys being thrown into the den of a waking nightmare - one that is amplified by Alex Cuervo’s score - and I love it.

You can listen to (and buy a digital copy) of the OST here.

Leave a comment

Share