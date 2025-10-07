Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bill Shannon's avatar
Bill Shannon
3h

I've not seen The Pale Door as I was swayed by negative reviews. I will now endeavor to see it. I completely understand your caveats.

I share with you though a love of movie soundtracks. I own most of Goblin's recorded output on CD. (I have over 5000 cds and a decent chunk of soundtracks, mostly Italian horror, giallo and Eurocrime stuff.) Sometimes the music is better than the movie!

If you don't already, I would urge you to secure a Ennio Morricone compilation of his music for thrillers and cop flicks. He is a household name for a reason. I would say Goblin/Claudio Simonetti are equally essential. And of course Stelvio Cipriani... Ok, I need to learn when to shhh! But yes, you aren't the only one who likes to crank obscure soundtracks, but I suspect we're a small little cabal!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
Han Pritcher's avatar
Han Pritcher
4h

For me, the quintessential Christmas album is Vince Guaraldi's "A Charlie Brown Christmas". It evokes the scent of pine needles, log fires, and the feeling of piercing cold winter air. It's very cosy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Molly O
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture