Body Bags (1993). Showtime Networks.

Editor’s note: I can’t write about this cameo without revealing a pretty big spoiler. If you haven’t seen Body Bags, proceed with caution. Also, I’m a little strung out from studying for midterms, so please forgive me if this a hot mess. Oh, and please watch Body Bags.

We’re a week into October, and the end of the month will be here before we know it, so it’s time to switch gears from my last few posts and celebrate one of my desert-island, all-time favorite films for the spooky season. It’s dark, hilarious, and brimming with the same warped whimsy that made me fall in love with Halloween - and horror - in the first place. It’s also the film that first taught me a truth I’ve come to know so well: The horror film industry isn’t just a business, it’s a community.

The genre sees a lot of crossover among filmmakers, crew members, props, set pieces, and especially actors. A lot of these freaky folks know each other, respect and support each other’s work, or have at least met once or twice, so it’s not uncommon for them to drag each other into their projects for a quick death or a fun wink to the audience. Cameos are so prevalent in scary movies, it almost puts one in mind of a blood-soaked version of Pokémon: You’ve gotta cast ‘em all.

So, today’s prompt from the 31 Films for October Challenge - “What is your favorite cameo in a horror film?” - works out well for me. One of my must-watches for this time of year also features a brief cameo that stands out as one of the best.

Or… well, okay, it doesn’t stand out, exactly. It topples.

Day 8: My Favorite Cameo in a Horror Film

Body Bags (1993) is a horror anthology film directed by John Carpenter, Tobe Hooper, and Larry Sulkis, telling three stories loosely connected by a quirky “coroner,” played by Carpenter himself. His presence in the film is a big part of why this movie is so perfect for October. It delivers the same morbid levity at times as Tales from the Crypt (1989-1996), only instead of the Cryptkeeper, these terrifying tales are introduced by a different master of horror in the most adorable way imaginable.

John Carpenter as The Coroner, Body Bags (1993). Showtime Networks.

Each of the film’s three segments features a serving of recognizable and beloved faces from within the horror family: Roger Corman and John Agar appear as a doctors in “Eye;” Deborah Harry and Greg Nicotero have small parts in “Hair;” Tobe Hooper and Tom Arnold even show up for a minute in the epilogue. But for me, nothing can quite top the cast - living and otherwise - of “The Gas Station.”

This story follows Anne (Alex Datcher), a college student recently hired for the night shift at a remote filling station/auto shop in, cutely, Haddonfield, Illinois. According to the news, people are turning up dead in the small town, but Anne is tough, and she’s not about to let a murderer keep her from earning a paycheck. On her first night, she’s given two minutes of training by fellow attendant Bill (Robert Carradine), who then shoves off, leaving her to figure things out as she goes.

And boy, does she figure things out.

Alex Datcher as Anne, Body Bags (1993). Showtime Networks.

Throughout the night, the station is beset upon by a sleazy Wes Craven, a suave David Naughton, and the iconic Buck Flower as - surprise, surprise - a homeless man, each encounter taking Anne on a bit of an emotional rollercoaster and, ultimately, creeping her out. All the performances are fabulous, and it’s so great to see these legends all in one place, but it’s actually a corpse that steals the show here for me.

We first see him smiling in a photograph on a desk in the body shop, celebrated as the establishment’s Employee of the Month, which is riotous in its own right, because we learn then and there that Carradine isn’t “Bill” at all. We have no idea who he really is. All we know for sure is he’s the town’s elusive serial killer. As he turns his full, homicidal attention to Anne, she frantically searches for some kind of weapon in the stockroom. Then, out of a locker, falls the dearly departed employee himself.

Ma’am, that’s not just any corpse on your face; that’s Sam Raimi.

Sam Raimi and Alex Datcher, Body Bags (1993). Showtime Networks.

It’s such a fun moment, made even better by top-notch performances from Datcher and Carradine. The latter is slowly bashing in the window of the service booth with a sledgehammer, while Anne is at peak “What fresh hell is this?!”, so the sudden appearance of a familiar cadaver works on two levels: It’s an effective way to ramp up the final girl’s terror, and a hysterical sight-gag for the horror fanatics at home.

Raimi was the perfect choice for this particular dead guy, as well - he just has one of those lovable baby faces that screams innocent victim. While this may not have been the first time he volunteered himself as cannon fodder - I’m looking at you, Intruder (1989), you glorious piece of forgotten movie magic - it’s certainly the most delightful. No matter how many times I see it, it cracks me up, and it reinforces that sense of community I mentioned at the start.

Sam Raimi as the real Bill, Body Bags (1993). Showtime Networks.

The whole movie feels like these guys got together over a long weekend to hang out, have some laughs, and happened to have a whole film crew at their disposal to commemorate the occasion. Carpenter is flinging severed heads around; Stacy Keach sensually strokes his luscious mane of evil hair; and Mark Hammill taps deeply into his ultra-dark side (no, really). It’s an earnest genre effort, so there are some jet black moments, but at one point, the camera - not the lens, the whole damn camera - closes in on a bag of blood and body parts with an audible squish.

As much as I love Halloween, The Thing, Escape from New York, They Live - and the rest of Carpenter’s greatest hits - Body Bags ranks at the top on the fun scale for me, which is probably most contributory to how fitting it feels for Halloween. The film was originally created as a pilot for a series, pushed for and quickly dropped by Showtime, and as awesome as that would have been, the movie stands (figuratively, for Raimi) splendidly on its own.

Body Bags is currently available on Tubi.

