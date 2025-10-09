Sigourney Weaver and “Jonesy.” Alien (1979). 20th Century Studios.

Editor’s note: I’d like to begin today’s 31 Films for October Challenge by stressing how hard it’s been for me to resist just choosing Re-Animator (1985) as my answer to every single one of these prompts. RIP, Rufus, you legend. Also, thank you so much, Han Pritcher

Ridley Scott’s Alien (1979) is a movie I tend to avoid writing about, mainly because I try to focus my attention on lesser known - or less popular - horror films, and you’d be hard pressed to find one more famous or celebrated than this. It’s a true classic, one of the greatest films ever made in any genre, and it birthed one of history’s most formidable final girls. But, when the time came to select a film fit for October with a pet that steals the show, I finally caved. In addition to a stellar script, legendary practical effects and production design, an extraordinary cast, and a truly horrifying (and badass) villain, Alien also features the coolest cat in the universe.

So, rather than review the movie, I thought I’d just geek out about Jonesy.

Day 9: A Horror Movie Where the Pet Steals the Show

A brief recap: In Alien, shorthaired ginger darling, Jones (affectionately known as Jonesy or Little Shit-head), is the resident cat aboard the M-class star freighter Nostromo. His official “job” is to catch and kill mice for the crew, but he’s a lot more like a typical house cat that just happens to live, for a time, in outer space.

Jonesy, just chillin’ in Alien (1979). 20th Century Studios.

At the start of the film, both the crew and the cat are in hypersleep, on their way back to Earth, but they’re woken up early to investigate what they think is a distress call from a nearby moon. As it turns out, it isn’t a distress signal but a warning, and what follows is a brutal game of “cat and mouse” between the crew of the Nostromo and a terrifying Xenomorph, the sole survivors of which are pioneer final girl Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and - yep, that’s right - Jonesy the Space Cat.

In horror movies, pets usually serve one of a small handful of purposes. They’re either harbingers of doom - Lester in Halloween (1978) and Sadie in The Conjuring (2013) come to mind - or instruments of evil, like Church in Pet Sematary (1989) or the Hellhound in The Omen (1976). Sometimes, they exist simply to ground the human characters in the beginning and vanish, like Bitch in Hush (2016). More often than not, no matter their role, they either die or reappear just in time for the closing credits.

But Jonesy is none of these things; he’s an essential character who actively participates in the story as it unfolds, easing tension and reminding us of home along the way. He’s also small and unthreatening (maybe even just cute) enough that the Xenomorph doesn’t really care about him, which gives him a field advantage, and allows him to do what most of the humans aboard can’t: Live.

Jonesy in Alien (1979). 20th Century Studios.

Sure, he also gets one of them killed, sort of, but what cat wouldn’t accidentally lure someone to their death under these circumstances? At the end of the day, Jonesy comes out on top alongside Ripley, and, even more uniquely, continues to do so in subsequent films. In fact, in a way, Jonesy even outlives her.

One of the best summaries of his legacy comes from an anonymous user on Facebook, of all places, in a group called Cats That Have Had Enough of Your Shit:

Crazy to think Jonsey was the only original non-cloned cast member in all 4 movies to survive the xenomorphs and live out their life to a ripe old age.

That is crazy. It’s also, to my knowledge, 100% correct.

These days, Jonesy is as popular a fictional kitty as ever there was, and you’ll find him both with and without Ripley in countless works of fan art and Alien merchandise. He’s made appearances in several mainstream video games, including World of Warcraft and Fortnite, and even got his own graphic novel in 2018. Hell, the very first horror t-shirt I ever bought for myself was of Jonesy on the Nostromo. He’s more than just a pet - he’s a survivor, a symbol of hope, and a beloved member of the crew.

Jonesy fan art by Kenket (left) and Yahzee (right).

Maybe the “hope” part that’s what makes him so precious. Even - perhaps most especially - after all this time, he embodies humanity’s stubborn will to survive in a world that seems all-too eager to break it down. Jonesy is an excellent mascot for those of us who feel we’ve been hurled into a den of unmitigated chaos - doing what we can to battle it out so we can curl up and take a nap when the nightmare’s over. He’s resilient and vulnerable, which is an inspiring combination in this day and age.

Yeesh. I didn’t mean to get so philosophical.

But I stand by it.

It’s important to note, though, that there are theories floating around out there that Jonesy is more sinister than he seems. Some speculate that he’s actually an android of Weyland-Yutani’s own design, planted to covertly collect data for the corporation, and spared by the Xenomorph because he reads as synthetic to her. A few others think Jonesy might have been working with the alien all along, hungry for revenge on the humans who dragged him out into space. While I don’t subscribe to these theories (to me, Jonesy’s just a cat), they’re a lot of fun to ponder.

No matter what he means to you personally, if you’re a fan of Alien, chances are you dig Jonesy for one reason or another. He’s a snuggly, slightly clumsy, lovable fluffball who helped break the mold for pets in horror movies long before we even really knew there was a mold. As much as I adore the other characters in the movie - there are few monsters out there as frightening as the Xenomorph, and Ripley is one of my favorite final girls - Jonesy always gets my vote for best in show.

