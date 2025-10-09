Molly O'Blivion

4h

You nailed it with Jonesy , I couldn’t think of any to really write about . Oh and you wanting to use Re-Animator for every post is like me wanting to use Hellraiser for every one of mine

2h

Not wanting to be "that guy", but there is no Alien queen in the first film. It's just a regular Joe-Schmoe average salaryman xenomorph, which if anything makes it even scarier; that an over-achieving giant space ant can generate so much mayhem is quite terrifying.

Jones is an interesting character in the sense that he serves different purposes. The first one is, I think, to provide the viewer with something familiar and safe to attach to, even in the foreign setting we find the crew in. Then there's the fact that we can assess the crew members by how they behave towards him. It's said you can tell that a person has a good heart by how animals react to them. For his pièce de résistance, the little shit manages to get himself lost on a gigantic ship about to go boom; the tension-easing-tigger becomes the master of disaster, and master it he does, managing to escape the dire situation completely unscathed. I've watched this film so many times, and even though it's not as scary after the twentieth viewing, I still love it.

This was a fun read. It's a joy to read everything you create. Keep it up!

2 replies by Molly O'Blivion
