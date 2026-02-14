It’s soon to be Valentine’s Day, folks, and Friday the 13th to boot, so I thought I’d step away from my schoolwork (and Re-Animator) for a beat to breathe a little romance into my Substack. For some, the best cinematic love stories can be found in the romcom and drama genres - An Affair to Remember (1957), Love Story (1970), When Harry Met Sally (1989) - and I get it. But, personally, I prefer my romance drenched in blood. So, in celebration of tomorrow’s fusion of courtship and carnage, here’s a quick list of just a few on-screen pairings that put me in a lovey-dovey mood.

5. Dale and Allison

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010). Eden Rock Media.

Why I love them: They’re damn good people.

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (Eli Craig, 2010) is, above all else, a movie fueled by hilarious misunderstandings. It’s as though someone hurled the script for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre into the writers’ room of Three’s Company and what came out was equal parts brutal and wholesome, darkly hysterical and downright adorable. The latter is especially owed to the film’s heroes, Dale (Tyler Labine) and Alison (Katrina Bowden), who defy surface-level expectations in a way that tugs at my heartstrings.

Thrown together by a brilliant script, Dale and Alison seem at first like polar opposites of one another - Dale, a dim-witted backwoodsman and Alison, a delicate and worldly city girl - but as we get to know them, we learn that they’re both resourceful fighters with big hearts and dorky sensibilities. They’re perfect for each other and they just want the people around them to communicate and be happy.

Side note: Craig seems to have a thing for movies with heartwarming love stories. Without spoiling the film, let’s just say his adaptation of Clown in a Cornfield (2025) also features a surprise romantic subplot that gives me the good feels.

4. Lucy and Captain Gregg

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947). Twentieth Century-Fox.

Why I love them: They take zero shit from each other.

Arguably more fantasy/drama than horror, I’ve decided to include the lovers from The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (Joseph L. Mankiewicz, 1947) on this list because… well, firstly, because it’s an excellent movie, but also because one of them is a ghost. When widowed Lucy Muir (Gene Tierney) moves into a supposedly haunted house, she refuses to be scared away, even after discovering that its former owner, the late Captain Daniel Gregg (Rex Harrison), is determined to hang on to the place.

Their dynamic is what really seals the deal for me. Lucy is soft-spoken but stubborn as hell, Captain Gregg is gruff but secretly a big softy, and neither one of them is willing to yield an inch without a fight. They bicker a lot, sharpening each other’s already rough edges, and in doing so build a love that’s rooted in mutual respect more than sex or sentimentality. There’s a distinct air of intellectual equality to it, which - considering this came out in the 40s - makes the couple feel ahead of their time. It’s not a bloody film, but it’s spooky, and that’s good enough for me.

Side note: I’m currently making my way through the Charmed TV series and the most excited I’ve ever been about the romance on that show was when Piper fell in love with a ghost, so apparently I’m just a sucker for this sort of thing.

3. Sara and Eddie

House on Haunted Hill (1999). Dark Castle Entertainment.

Why I love them: They protect each other (and laugh through the pain).

I’m not normally one to defend any horror remake to the death, but William Malone’s House on Haunted Hill (1999) is a big exception. It’s just plain fun from start to finish, with loads of practical effects - that I mistakenly thought were CGI for a shamefully long time, by the way - and a big cast of highly entertaining characters. Among them are Sara (Ali Larter) and Eddie (Taye Diggs), whose cuteness knows no bounds.

Romance would be the absolute last thing on my mind if I were trapped in a house that was trying to kill me, but I can forgive it here because Sara and Eddie are a warm light in this film’s particular darkness. Anchored on all sides by pretty terrible people, thrust into an impossible situation, they immediately start working and cracking jokes together to survive, and I love how quickly they come to depend on and care about one another. It’s one of those “we instantly hit it off” situations where I can’t even begin to imagine them apart, which makes the sequel all the more frustrating.

2. Alison and Ferdy

Chopping Mall (1986). Trinity Pictures.

Why I love them: They forgo an orgy for quality time.

Jim Wynorski’s Chopping Mall (1986) has several unique distinctions in my eyes. Not only do I think it’s one of the very best 80s slashers, it also features one of my favorite scores and it’s one of the few horror movies out there where the love story is my favorite thing about it. When Alison (Kelli Maroney) is set up on a blind date with Ferdy (Tony O’Dell) at an after-hours party in the mall, the two of them are nervous wrecks. But, as their friends get freaky in a room full of display furniture, they snuggle up on a sofa and bond over Attack of the Crab Monsters.

There’s just something so wholesome about these two, fully engulfed in debauchery, grinning like little kids, just happy to be watching a good movie together. Ferdy’s mild-mannered nature compliments Alison’s take-charge attitude, as well, which I also love because they’re essentially a classic “50s sci-fi” couple with the roles reversed. If it hadn’t been for those pesky killer robots, slaughtering everyone, ruining all the fun, the whole night would have been a lovely story to tell their grandchildren.

Oh, who am I kidding? The robots make it even better.

1. Morticia and Gomez

The Addams Family (1991). Orion Pictures.

Why I love them: They are truly, madly, deeply in love.

I realize Tish and Gomez from The Addams Family (Barry Sonnenfeld, 1991) are the most obvious choice for the top spot on a list like this, but why mess with perfection? I was eight years old when I first saw the film - which I 100% count as horror and will be taking no notes - and its titular Mr. and Mrs. Addams (Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia, respectively) were my romantic blueprint. From as far back as I can remember, I’ve said to myself, “If it isn’t a love like theirs, I don’t want it.”

What sets them apart most for me is that, after all their years of marriage and parenthood, through the many trials and tribulations of life, even when everything they own is being taken away from them, they’re still flirting, still playing, still dating each other, and I can’t think of anything more romantic than that. It’s also a dynamic we don’t see often in films surrounding married couples with children, and we didn’t see it much back in the 60s when the series was running, either. I appreciate that the writers understood how special that was and kept it going.

Dear reader, who are your favorite horror couples?

Honorable Mention: Willow and Tara

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003). 20th Century Fox Television.

Why I love them: Take your pick. <3

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003) was a TV series, not a movie, which is why they didn’t technically make this list, but I have to include them somewhere because their love is pure and inspiring. Their ending wasn’t a happy one, and it fucking should have been, but at least we got to experience them together for a little while.

