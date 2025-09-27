A few days ago,

asked, “What horror scenes did a number on you and influenced your writing?” I knew my answer right away: Practically every scene in Rick Rosenthal’s - and John Carpenter’s and Debra Hill’s -

(1981).

Halloween II

Now, I don’t write much fiction. Or… well, I didn’t before I came to Substack. But I have spent a lot of my life researching, analyzing, and writing about horror films, a passion which has ultimately led me to pursue a degree in Journalism, so I think that counts? And while tons of movies have contributed to this obsession of mine - Alex Proyas’ Dark City (1998), John Carpenter’s The Fog (1980), and of course Stuart Gordon’s Re-Animator (1985), to name a few - Halloween II deserves a lion’s share of the credit for turning me into a full-blown genre fanatic. It got me young, it hit me hard, and it’s given me nightmares for what has thus far proven to be a lifetime.

Unfortunately, my love for the film doesn’t always align with that of the Halloween fandom at large. Despite the fact that its merch is peddled everywhere from the posh boutique down the street to the Wal-Mart on the outskirts of town, the franchise’s first sequel has garnered an abysmal 34% rating with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and it lands squarely in the middle of the road for viewers on Letterboxd and IMDb (it should be noted, though, that it is very highly rated on Amazon). There are plenty of folks out there who dig it, but it’s hard for me to shake the excess of words like, “cheap,” “hollow,” and “pointless” I so often see cropping up in its reviews.

To me, Halloween II is cheap, yes, but not hollow, and it certainly isn’t pointless. For one thing, I could argue that, while the first film is an incredible feat of allegorical suburban horror storytelling, without the second, the lasting mythos of Michael Myers - that legendary, lovable psychopath whose pasty face we see plastered all over the country all year round, whose very essence has been irrevocably infused into All Hallow’s Eve - wouldn’t exist. Strong words, I know, but I stand by them.

Even more importantly, this movie does exactly what it’s supposed to do: It scares me. It scared me nearly forty years ago when I - barely old enough to ride a bike - crept downstairs after bedtime to watch it on TV; it scared me when I foolishly viewed it alone at night in my first apartment in my late teens; and it scared me last week as I fell asleep in front of it for what must have been the 100th time. By what criteria should a scary movie’s worth be measured most if not that?

So, in celebration (read: defense) of Halloween II and the decades of terror it’s brought me, here’s a breakdown of what I feel are its scariest scenes, starting with the simple pleasure of tropish thrills and ending with a scene that lives rent free in my mind as the embodiment of pure panic. My fellow fans may not think it’s the best, but this moderately underrated sequel is the stuff my nightmares are made of. Literally.

Spoilers incoming.

5. It’s Just A Cat

As many genre addicts can tell you, few jump scares are as prevalent or as predictable in horror as a cat leaping out from the dark to traumatize a character who’s just trying to do their job. The trope has been so overdone, in fact, that shows like Community and Supernatural have expertly parodied it. You can even find a supercut of cat-scares circa 2014 - courtesy of Slacktory over on YouTube - and it’s hilarious.

Now, you may have seen this done in plenty of films before Halloween II, but I hadn’t. This was my first, and it still somehow manages to irk me after so many rewatches. Perhaps it’s because I enjoy Mr. Garrett’s company so much (Cliff Emmich had that effect on me) and I feel for the guy, or maybe it’s because I have three high-strung cats who all, it seems, believe they’re starring in a horror movie of their own every day. Most likely, it’s that I know what awful fate awaits the well-meaning watchman on the other side of that fake-out. Whatever the reason, the cat never fails to creep me out.

4. Finders Keepers

The thought of Michael Myers lurking around my house for any reason is freaky, but it’s especially unnerving to imagine him popping in to swipe a murder weapon from my kitchen, then strolling off, leaving only a few drops of blood in his wake.

The Shape’s affinity for petty theft is well established in the first film, of course, as he breaks into the hardware store to retrieve his infamous mask, but that was a closed place of business; in Halloween II, he slips in through the back door of Mr. and Mrs. Elrod while they’re a few feet away, steals a butcher knife, and just bounces. It’s not a murder, but a violation nonetheless, and I choose to believe Mrs. Elrod pried Harold out of that recliner, demanding they stay at her cousin’s for a while afterward.

Of course, this moment is made all the more chilling by the presence of Night of the Living Dead on the TV in the background. The first two Halloween films were experts at taking a cozy and familiar seasonal atmosphere and injecting it with dread.

3. Surprise, Janet!

This scene is one of my favorite examples of a tried-and-true horror principle that John Carpenter and Debra Hill understood perfectly in all that they did: Restraint. It’s the quietest, subtlest moments that often create lasting suspense.

Here, Janet has just discovered the body of Dr. Mixter in his unusually (well, okay, not so unusually; this is Haddonfield we’re talking about) eerie office, and is naturally backing away from what she’s seen. Behind her rests an ocean of silence and shadow. The longer we look, the more we start to recognize a figure behind her - the inkling of a pale face, synthetic hair, a jumpsuit. Even before Michael fades into view completely, we know it’s time for the nurse to inevitably exit the story.

Her actual death is shocking, of course, but it’s the build-up that gets me. It’s a classic moment, where I’m pleading with Janet to just turn around and get the hell out of there, known full well she won’t, and it solidifies Michael as one with the night.

2. My bad… Is This Your Blood?

It’s no secret that Haddonfield Memorial Hospital is one of the most understaffed and poorly-managed hospitals in all of fake Illinois. It’s a sizable institution, likely the only one in town, and its outfit consists of precisely one doctor, three nurses, a security guard, and two horny EMTs. There don’t seem to be any in-patient guests at all beyond the sedated Laurie Strode and a few newborn babies. The halls are dimly lit, uncomfortably still, and dead quiet.

It’s ridiculous, but the empty hospital setting also makes for some hair-raising horror, especially during scenes like Jimmy’s discovery of the late Mrs. Alves, murdered off-screen and splayed out on a gurney, blood drained via haphazard tube. The tension here is palpable, but rather than ending it with an obvious bang, it ends with a thud. That is, Jimmy’s head hitting the floor. He slips in the growing pool of Mrs. Alves’ blood and is immediately rendered unconscious (which is what he does best).

This scene is the result of a triad of good, creative choices: First, the placement of Mrs. Alves under a surgical “spotlight,” casting the rest of the room in almost otherworldly pitch dark; second, the top-notch decision - eternal kudos to John Carpenter and Alan Howarth - to have no score underneath; and third, to let the camera linger on that overhead shot just a touch too long. They really took their time here, and it feels strikingly realistic for a film that is, in some ways, pretty fantastical.

1. I Scream, You Scream, Laurie Can’t

There are some movies out there with moments that are so unsettling, so real and so terrifying, that they continually shove our hearts into our stomachs. This is one of those moments for me. It’s rare that we see a final girl flee from a hell-bent killer while hungover from anesthesia, and the film spares no emotional expense when taking us along for that ride. I know, I know - Jamie Lee Curtis has said herself that the scene makes no sense, and yes, she’s wearing one of the worst wigs in cinema history while it’s happening, but I just don’t care. It’s fucking frightening.

It comes down to Curtis’ committed performance and the way Michael is portrayed in this film. As I mentioned earlier, Halloween presented Michael Myers as a boogeyman, an allegory for the myriad evils lurking on the outskirts of our lives. His motives were entirely unknown, his name unimportant, and he vanished back into the night indiscriminately, as quietly as he’d arrived. In Halloween II, he still has his boogeyman moments (see #3), but he’s also a monster on a very clear mission, barreling through anyone who gets in his way. He isn’t just a metaphor anymore, he’s a Terminator, and nothing will stop him from killing Laurie Strode.

This is the version of Michael that scares me the most.

We’ve also all had this nightmare before, haven’t we? We’re in danger, something’s after us, and we want to run away, but we’re not moving fast enough; we want to scream, but we just can’t get the sound to come out. That torment is beautifully manifested on screen here, and it’s haunted my sleep for nearly four decades.

These are just a few of the moments that make this a top-notch horror movie - and a must-watch every Halloween - for me, but the list goes on. The film’s intermittent use of security footage creates another harrowing air of realism throughout the runtime, and I’d be lying if I said I don’t still feel that sinking pit in my gut the first time Michael and Laurie make eye contact in the hall (thank you again, John and Alan, for always knocking it out the park with the terrifying music cues).

I’d also like to take a moment to acknowledge the devastating, totally unnecessary, and oft forgotten death of young Ben Tramer, which set in stone one of the most basic rules of the Halloween franchise: No one, especially connected to Laurie, is safe.

I can’t say for sure if Halloween II has influenced my fiction (because there simply isn’t enough of it yet for science), but I can tell you I probably wouldn’t be sitting here right now, surrounded by horror memorabilia, wearing a Terror Train t-shirt, listening to the score for The Pale Door, cooking up ideas for my next review if it hadn’t crept into my life and scared the hell out of me. I’ve been chasing that feeling ever since. And if that’s not the mark of a horror movie worth watching, I don’t know what would be.

Share

Leave a comment