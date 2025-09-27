Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Van Horn, Jr.'s avatar
Ray Van Horn, Jr.
1d

You betcha!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Molly O'Blivion and others
Suzi's avatar
Suzi
1d

My only complaint with this movie is the terrible wig, so I agree with everything you wrote! 😁 Excellent review and not just because I agree.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Molly O'Blivion and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Molly O
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture