Let’s get this out of the way: I am not a fan of the Academy.

There are quite a few reasons for this, but perhaps the most obvious is that I’m a lifelong fanatic of a genre that’s historically been all but invisible to them. The Academy loves to pretend horror - and the fans alongside it - don’t exist, throwing us a bone at best every decade or so to string us along. “See? We don’t hate horror!” they mused as they showered Silence of the Lambs with praise in the early 90s. “Sure, the film can easily be rebranded as a thriller and this is the first time since the 70s we’ve so much as sneezed in horror’s direction, but who’s counting?”

Me, Academy. I’m counting.

I know Sinners has swept the floor with its nominations this year - and Frankenstein is in the mix, too - and I know a lot of people are excited about that. Personally, I love Sinners, and I’m thrilled that the folks who made that movie are being celebrated for it in the mainstream. They deserve no less. But, for me, one big year for horror at the Oscars can’t erase what amounts to a century of snubs. It’s too little, too late in my eyes, and the only thing that could redeem the Academy at this point would be for them to retroactively grant awards to the many films, actors, composers, production teams, and crew members they’ve callously ignored since 1929.

This was a very spur-of-the-moment post, so I’ll keep things simple with some damn fine acting. I won’t be watching the Oscars tonight, but I’ll happily celebrate just a small handful of the many actors I feel deserved, at the very least, a nomination for their performances at the Academy Awards… but didn’t get one because they chose to act their asses off in the “disreputable slums” of cinema.

Robert Shaw - Jaws

In fairness, Jaws (1975) was nominated for Best Picture in 1976, but that just ain’t good enough, in my humble opinion. If you ask anyone who’s seen the film to name its most memorable scene, there’s a pretty good chance they’ll answer with Quint’s speech about the USS Indianapolis (or possibly his introduction at the town hall meeting or maybe even his death). That the film itself received a nod while the man behind its most beloved character sat on the sidelines baffles me to this day.

And that’s because Shaw’s portrayal of Quint is the kind the Academy usually loves: character-driven, layered, and unforgettable. But because it exists in a film about a killer shark - and even though they recognized the greatness of the movie - Shaw’s work was never treated like the serious acting achievement it clearly was.

Carla Gugino - Gerald’s Game

Before Carla Gugino appeared in Gerald’s Game (2017), Stephen King’s book was widely considered “unfilmable” because most of the story takes place inside its protagonist’s head. Gugino didn’t just meet that challenge, she practically turned to the audience and said, “Hold my beer.” Through Jessie, she delivered a masterclass in psychological acting, all the while carrying the entire film on her back. Literally.

It’s also a deeply important performance from a feminist perspective, which should have been enough for the Academy to pay at least a modicum of attention to it, but they couldn’t be bothered with a Netflix original adaptation of a horror novel. Silly horror fans, don’t you know your movies are just popcorn fluff?

Takayuki Hamatsu - One Cut of the Dead

Truth be told, One Cut of the Dead (2017) is one of those movies that, in another world where the Academy actually does its job, would have swept the Oscars across the board in 2018. Everything about it is perfect, from concept to execution; the only real problem is that it’s nearly impossible to market properly because its magic relies heavily on the audience having no clue what they’re watching at first. In a way, I actually almost understand why this one still flies so far under the radar.

Hamatsu’s Higurashi is the heart of this movie (which already has A LOT of heart) and his performance evolves as each layer of the film is revealed. I’m honestly afraid to say too much for fear of spoiling the film for those who haven’t seen it - just know he deserves a hell of a lot more attention for his role in this than he’s gotten from mainstream moviegoers. The whole damn movie does.

Margot Kidder - Sisters

Before she was known to the masses as Lois Lane, Margot Kidder delivered a truly amazing - and disturbing - performance in Sisters (1972). As Danielle, Kidder walks a wafer-thin line between charming and vulnerable, with something far more sinister lurking beneath the surface. The film hinges on the audience constantly reassessing who Danielle really is; Kidder masterfully takes us along for that ride.

It’s a tricky role that demanded the actress to sell both sides of a deeply fractured character without ever tipping the audience off too soon about what’s going on. She pulled it off beautifully, giving Sisters the kind of unsettling emotional core that elevates it from the Academy’s beloved “thriller” label to genuinely unnerving horror. It’s yet another case of them turning a blind eye to work that would have undoubtedly been hailed as brilliant if it had shown up in a different genre.

Nathan Baesel - Behind the Mask

Some might scoff at the idea of an indie horror comedy garnering any attention whatsoever from the Academy, but believe me when I tell you Nathan Baesel turned out one of the most emotionally devastating lead performances I’ve ever seen in Behind the Mask: The Rise of Leslie Vernon (2006). He deserved a friggin’ nod.

The thing about Leslie Vernon is that the audience needs to love him until they don’t. He’s a serial killer in training who’s agreed to be filmed by a documentary crew as he prepares to fully come into his own as a slasher legend. Baesel’s charm is undeniable, and we forget who we’re watching until the switch is flipped and a bunch of innocent people are massacred. It’s a brilliant script and beautifully directed, but what makes this movie work the most is Baesel’s multi-layered portrayal of Leslie.

Lupita Nyong’o - Us

I realize I’ve now included two films where the lead actress plays (essentially) two different people, but I simply can’t make a list like this without including Lupita Nyong’o’s performances as Adelaide and Red in Us (2019). These are roles most actors would kill for, and they cast just the right one in this case. Nyong’o’s vastly different performances within the film are so convincing, one of the top results when Googling “does Lupita Nyong’o…” is “have a twin.”

Playing two fully realized characters in the same movie should have been the kind of technical acting showcase the Academy loves to reward. Instead, it was quietly cast aside. True, Nyong’o did win Best Supporting Actress for her work in the historical drama 12 Years A Slave in 2014, but that doesn’t make it any less obvious or insulting that she was passed over for Best Actress simply because Us is a horror film.

Brad Dourif - The Exorcist III

I know, I know. The Academy would never give Best Supporting Actor to anyone appearing in the third film in a horror franchise, but I maintain that it is utterly absurd that Brad Dourif was overlooked despite the phenomenal work he did in the theatrical cut of The Exorcist III (1990). Confined to a single cell, playing not one but three characters simultaneously, Dourif’s portrayal of The Gemini Killer should be remembered as one of the absolute best in film history.

It’s true that his performance is elevated by editing magic - his scenes intercut with footage of Jason Miller and the audio manipulated here and there in post - but these things just accent what was already an incredible series of monologues. If you were asked to act as though you’re a dead serial killer empowered by a demon stuffed into the body of a devout priest, would you be able to convey all of that in a single look? Because that’s what Dourif did and it’s nothing short of perfection.

Toni Collette - Hereditary

There’s not much I can say about Toni Collette’s portrayal of Annie in Hereditary (2018) that hasn’t already been said. The vast majority of horror fans agree it’s one of the most powerful performances the genre has ever seen, and many feel she deserved not just a nomination but a win from the Academy in 2019. This is the snub I see cited most often from folks like me who refuse to watch the Oscars and I get it. Had I not already sworn them off, I have no doubt this would have been my tipping point.

What makes Collette’s work so remarkable is how fearlessly she embraces the emotional extremes of her character. I think we tend to associate grief horror with quiet melancholy, but Collette took that grief and infused it with unfettered rage, guilt, and hysteria - throwing herself into each moment with such intensity that the audience feels the entire weight of her family collapsing in real time. Had she delivered this exact performance in a period drama, she’d have won Best Actress so fast, our heads would still be spinning.

This is just scratching the surface.

Horror is absolutely packed with performances like these - actors giving every ounce of themselves, sacrificing their comfort and occasionally their sanity for roles that demand every bit as much craft and range as anything in what the Academy would call “prestige” films. And while I’m sure plenty of people could come up with sound rationalizations for horror’s continued absence from the Oscars, I’ve yet to hear a single one that adequately justifies it.

Of course, for all my hemming and hawing, at the end of the day, I think it’s a blessing in disguise that the Academy doesn’t take horror as seriously as they should. One of the things that makes the genre so powerful, so impactful, is that it’s perpetually underestimated. It’s also never been bound to the same standards as the films that are actually trying to win awards. If every cinephile on Earth were to suddenly embrace horror films as a form of high art, what would happen to them?

I shudder to think.

Good riddance to another Oscar night.

Dear reader, what horror performances (or films) do you think the Academy missed or dismissed because of the genre?

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