Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

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Koshmarov's avatar
Koshmarov
11h

Also, shit, Jeff Goldblum in The Fly

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Sean Mo's avatar
Sean Mo
11hEdited

I see Robert Shaw in Jaws as your first selection and I was immediately filled with joy. How can a man deliver one of the best monologues ever committed to film, and not even get a nomination!? Toni Collette in Heriditary is also a huge snub. Great piece, Molly!

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1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
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