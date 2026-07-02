Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

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H. H. Duke's avatar
H. H. Duke
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Great list, Molly, and thanks for the link! I love when Anything for Jackson gets praised - it's such an underappreciated gem! That sheet ghost scene is so unexpected.

Some of my favorites are on this list! I have to agree on Caveat - that scene in the basement is sooo tense!

As far as a movie that scared me as an adult, I'd have to say Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor was so scary! I almost fell off the treadmill while watching it.

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Jamie B.'s avatar
Jamie B.
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So happy to see Shock on your list! First of all, I adore Daria Nicolodi; second, that is one of the best jump scares ever put on film. It's not cheap or silly, it's startling and chilling. I put it right up there with the jump scare in The Exorcist III. Brilliantly, yet simply, effective.

Awesome essay, Molly! I need to check out all the other films on your list, particularly Burnt Offerings.

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