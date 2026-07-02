Editor’s note: Moderate to major spoilers across the board.

Halloween II (1981). Universal Pictures.

I was five or six years old the first time I saw Halloween II (1981).

It was the middle of the night, and I’d crept down from my bedroom to enjoy a spot of forbidden TV. Nestled in front of the giant wood cabinet that housed our otherwise humble television, wrapped in a reversible sailboat blanket I desperately wish I still had, I waded through oceans of static and informercials at a painfully low volume until finally landing on Rick Rosenthal’s sequel to Halloween. I’m not sure what it was about the film that appealed to me at that age - I hadn’t even seen the first movie yet - but whatever it was, it had me hypnotized.

There were tons of frightening moments in the movie. This was the late 80s, and parents across America (including mine) were convinced that our neighbors were plotting to kill us all through our Halloween candy, so the boy with the razorblade lodged in his tongue hit home. The “steam room incident” instilled in me a lifelong fear of saunas that still hasn’t quite gone away. But what really rattled me was Laurie Strode dragging herself across the empty hospital parking lot, trying to scream as Michael closed in on her. My heart dropped into my stomach, an electric chill coursed through my whole body, my tiny limbs seized up in pure terror...

And I’ve been chasing that feeling ever since.

As we get older, and as some of us *coughs* watch almost exclusively horror films for decades, it becomes harder and harder to recreate that first thrill - the defining fork in the road that either shies someone away or veers them toward a lasting love of scary movies. It’s true, I’m a little desensitized to the more shocking and grotesque aspects of the genre these days, but I’m not immune to those moments: the empty hospital parking lot, the final girl’s labored screams, the killer emerging from the shadows. They may be fewer and farther between, but nothing on this earth can compare to the rush of discovering one as a middle-aged seasoned horror fan.

What follows is a list of just a few of those moments. Not all of these movies are terrifying from start to finish, but each of them has at least one scene that sent me rushing for the light switch as soon as the credits rolled upon first watch. They prove that, no matter how old you are or how many horror movies you’ve consumed as though they were oxygen, the scares are still lurking around out there.

You just have to know where to look.

1. “Open Up!”

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016). IFC Midnight.

Movie: The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

I was a little late to the party with André Øvredal’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe, having only seen it for the first time a couple of years ago. I’d heard good things about it, of course, but somehow completely missed that the film is about witches (or a witch), and I had no clue just how unsettling it would be. The entire movie is tense and delightfully eerie, but the moment that fills me with dread happens very close to the end and relies heavily on the film’s diegetic music.

After an evening of pure hell on earth, trapped in his father’s mortuary, Austin thinks he’s finally being rescued as a man bangs on the doors and calls for him to “open up!” Much as he tries, he can’t get the doors to budge, so he cries out, but the voice on the other side just keeps repeating: “Open up! Open up!” which shifts into a spirited a capella chorus of “Open Up Your Heart (And Let the Sunshine In).” It’s in that moment Austin realizes no one has come to save him, that Jane Doe still has him in her clutches, and it thoroughly fucks me up every single time I see it. It’s also a just clever callback to the song we hear on the radio throughout the film.

2. A Sheet Ghost, Of All Things

Anything for Jackson (2020). Shudder / RLJE Films.

Movie: Anything for Jackson (2020)

I was so excited when I first saw the trailer for Anything for Jackson, mainly because Julian Richings is one of my favorite actors and we so rarely see him in a lead role, let alone a lead in a horror film. If you’d told me I’d be walking away from the experience on the edge of a heart attack because of a sheet ghost, I honestly have no idea how I might have reacted. I probably would’ve laughed, because I’m a fool.

Despite her resolve, grieving grandmother Audrey is haunted by demonic visions in the wake of a ritual to resurrect her grandson. One of those visions is of her own daughter when she was little, donned in a classic ghost costume for Halloween. The sheet ghost first taunts her by knocking on various doors, asking for candy… but the real scare comes when it reappears about ten feet tall. That’s it. It’s just a really tall sheet ghost, but my god, it creeped the hell out of me when I first saw it.

I rewatched this a few days ago in preparation for this piece, assuming the sheet ghost was a one-trick pony that couldn’t possibly spook me twice. I was wrong. I think it’s the size that does it, warping a wholesome and comforting sight into something… wrong. Regardless of why it works, it’ll live on in my memory as one of the more surprising scares I’ve had in recent years.

Editor’s note: If you’re not quite sold on Anything for Jackson yet, I recommend reading this fantastic full review by H. H. Duke. It’s a must-read about a must-watch.

3. The Smiling Chauffeur

Burnt Offerings (1976). United Artists.

Movie: Burnt Offerings (1976)

I’ve limited this list to movies I saw for the first time as an adult, so a lot of 20th century films like Invasion of the Body Snatchers and Pet Sematary have been sadly disqualified. Thankfully, I didn’t see Dan Curtis’ Burnt Offerings until last year, so I get to fawn over Anthony James as The Chauffeur and his creepy-ass smile.

When I wrote about Burnt Offerings back then, I mentioned that the book it was based on was a big influence on Stephen King for The Shining. That influence is evident throughout Curtis’ film, as well, especially during the scenes with this friggin’ guy. When we first see him, he appears in a flashback of Ben’s mom’s funeral. A grieving young Ben is unsettled by him as he stands by the car that will take them away from the cemetery, but what really drives him over the edge (no pun intended) is the wide grin The Chauffeur flashes to the boy as he shuts the door.

The image of that grin followed Ben into adulthood, and as the horrors of Burnt Offerings unfold, he’s utterly haunted by the memory of it. The Chauffeur rolls up a few times throughout the movie in a beckoning way, saying nothing, only smiling, giving both Ben and myself a touch of the nopes. Well done, Anthony James.

4. Stuck in the Crawlspace with You

Caveat (2020). Shudder / Yellow Veil Pictures.

Movie: Caveat (2020)

Damian McCarthy’s feature directorial debut, Caveat, is a film that immediately comes to my mind whenever I hear someone complain that modern horror is all jump scares. The most frightening scene in this movie is one where almost nothing happens. For many minutes. And it sets every nerve in my body on edge.

Despite the absurd premise - an amnesiac (Isaac) volunteers to be chained up in a creepy house while babysitting an unstable woman (Olga) - Caveat is one of the eerier films I’ve seen in recent years, and a lot of that is owed to how understated and ambiguous it is. It spells very little out for its audience, and forces us to sit for long periods of time in uncomfortable spaces. One such space is the basement of the house, where Isaac encounters the “corpse” of Olga’s mother.

The scene is lit solely by flashlight, Olga’s mom is propped up inches from Isaac as he tries to saw his way through the wall, and we know she’s not really dead, not completely… but she just sits there, vacant eyes trained first on nothing, then at him. He puts a knit cap over her head because she’s creeping him out, which makes things so much worse. It’s the darkness and the stillness that does it for me here; the anticipation of a big scare that never comes is palpable and petrifying.

5. Room 402

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018). Showbox.

Movie: Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum (2018)

I’ve written about Gonjiam a couple of times since joining Substack, and I will continue to write about it until my arms fall off, if I have to. It’s a movie I feel duty-bound to recommend at every opportunity, as it’s not only genuinely unsettling, but proof that the well of found footage has yet to run dry. Yeah, it’s a story we’ve seen a thousand times: a group of kids sneak into an abandoned asylum with a bunch of cameras, hoping to prove ghosts exist and get famous. But director Jung Bum-shik made some top-notch choices that keep the formula freaky and fresh.

For a lot of people, the reveal of possessed Ji-hyun is the scariest moment in the movie, and I get it. In the six years I’ve been with my boyfriend, I’ve only heard him audibly yelp in fear once and that was the scene that did it. But for me, the real terror happens later, when Charlotte finds herself alone in Room 402 with a naked specter who’s having way too much fun messing with her head. He’s just standing there in complete silence, studying her, eventually - slowly - mimicking her movements, and Bum-shik let this go on for quite a long time. It’s a nightmarish deviation from the usual spastic spirits we see in films like this and I love it.

7. Marco’s Transformation

Shock (1977). Medusa Distribuzione.

Movie: Shock (1977)

Mario Bava’s aptly-named Shock is the only movie I watched for the first time just this week, specifically for this list. I knew it belonged here long before I’d seen it because of one moment: Marco’s abrupt transformation into his deceased father, Carlo. I became aware of this scene after watching Annabelle (2014), of all movies, which features a similar illusion that caught me off-guard on first watch. I had a feeling Bava’s version of the scare would be even better, and he did not disappoint.

The effect is painfully simple. The young actor playing Marco charges at full speed toward Dora, and the older actor playing Carlo quickly steps in from below the frame just as he reaches her. There’s no elaborate makeup, no flashy visual effects, just impeccable timing and Mario Bava’s uncanny understanding of how the human brain works. The end result is pure, grief-ridden nightmare fuel.

8. “Hello?”

28 Days Later (2002). Fox Searchlight Pictures.

Movie: 28 Days Later (2002)

It baffles me that Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later has been out for over twenty years. It feels like just yesterday, I was cowering behind my roommate on the couch, swearing to high heaven it was the scariest movie I’d ever seen. These days, it’s something I put on for atmosphere and feels, but there’s one scene that still shakes me up after all this time: Jim’s initial encounter with Danny Boyle’s energetic undead.

When I first saw this movie, like a lot of people at that time, the only zombies I’d ever really seen were the slow-walking mindless kind a la Night of the Living Dead. So, when Jim woke up in an empty London and stumbled into a church filled with corpses, I wasn’t expecting one of them to leap up from the pile and stare directly at him with murderous intent. And it’s such a quick, quiet motion, one that Jim doesn’t even immediately recognize as a threat. It never fails to get under my skin.

I have no idea if 28 Days Later scares new viewers today the same way it did then, but it felt revolutionary back in the early 2000s. I considered myself of a pretty thick skin, even then, and I had trouble sleeping for days after watching it. Suffice it to say, this movie - and that wild-eyed zombie - has earned its spot on this list.

9. Surprise! You’re Still in the Hotel.

1408 (2007). Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

Movie: 1408 (2007)

To be fair, I’m easily spooked by any story where the protagonist thinks they’ve escaped the horrifying place, only to realize the horrifying place is just playing with its food. I think it works so well for me because I often experience the same thing in my own bad dreams; it feels disturbingly familiar. And while plenty of films have handled the trope well, I think Mikael Håfström’s 1408 does it best.

What scares me most about this fake-out is how long it goes on. We’re given the impression that Mike has survived his harrowing ordeal for months, living his life, sleeping, eating, doing mundane things like grocery shopping. During a seemingly ordinary trip to the post office, the man behind the counter turns around and we recognize him as a concierge from the Dolphin Hotel. Suddenly, everyone around Mike begins tearing down the walls of the building to reveal he’s still trapped in room 1408.

It’s blunt, brutal, and it chills my damn bones.

Well, I’ve creeped myself out just writing about these, so if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to turn on some lights and enjoy the zany antics of Re-Animator for a little while. As I said, not all of these movies are scary from beginning to end, but each has at least one moment that sets my heart to racing and brings back that thrill I’ve been chasing ever since I was a kid. And to my fellow horror fanatics, don’t be lulled into thinking you’re invulnerable to those moments; in the words of author Leigh Bardugo: “Fear is a phoenix. You can watch it burn a thousand times and still it will return.”

Dear reader, what horror movie moments scare you?

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