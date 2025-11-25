When I was twelve years old, while visiting my grandmother in Tennessee, I pitched a fit about something I wanted but couldn’t have. I don’t remember what it was, exactly, but it really doesn’t matter. What’s important is that Nana wasn’t having it. She huffed across the room with purpose, promptly sat me down at the little round table in her dining room, handed me a sheet of paper and a pencil, and said, “I want you to write down a hundred things you’re grateful for and don’t you get up ‘til you’re done.”

I’ve never forgotten that day.

Thirty years later, I remind myself often of that lesson she taught me, especially during times like this, when I feel surrounded by loss. My brother died last week, my great aunt had a stroke two days later, and waking up this morning to the news that one of my favorite actors passed away, my first instinct was to throw my hands into the air and curse the universe for kicking me when I’m down… but I know that’s stupid and painfully self-involved. The universe doesn’t give a fuck about me, death is just part of the deal, and I should be grateful for the time I got to spend with these people (however indirectly, in today’s case) while they were here.

So, today, I’d like to remember and give thanks for a man I never knew, whose films have been a very big part of my life for more than half of it. I’m sad that he’s gone, but I’m eternally grateful to have experienced his work as an actor, and for the impact he’s had on my understanding of the world through the art he helped create.

Editor’s note: This essay is not meant to be a comprehensive history of the life and work of Udo Kier, nor is it an in-depth study of his evolution as an actor; more than anything, it’s just a way for me to cast my admiration for him out into the void.

A Brief Biography of Udo Kier (1944-2025)

Udo Kier. Photos by unknown (left) and Kelly Puleio (right)

Udo Kierspe - known to most of us as Udo Kier - was born in Cologne, Germany in 1944, and a literal bomb was dropped on the hospital almost as soon as he arrived. On paper, at least, it was as dramatic an entrance as one could imagine for an actor whose on-screen deaths would number in the dozens, and whose work would be forever entwined with the dark, the strange, and the fractured sides of life.

Kier worked as a model when he was a teenager and began acting at 21, his film and television career eventually spanning over six decades. He worked with some truly visionary directors: Werner Herzog, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Lars von Trier, etc., and was something of a permanent fixture of experimental cinema. I knew him best as an icon of cult horror, though, a title he seemed to embrace with as much passion as he did any other. His filmography is one that defies categorization, which feels wholly appropriate for the kind of actor he was.

When he first started, he was mostly cast for his looks: piercing blue eyes, a jawline you could sharpen a whole set of knives on, and lips that seemed to permanently pout at nothing and everything all at once. He was a damn fine-looking man, on that I think we can all agree, and his physical appearance earned him a reputation as the quintessential “exotic animal” of the European film circuit. Over time, though, he revealed his true talents for ennui and bone-dry humor, and leaned into those gifts with grace. He was able to walk onto any given set and be funny, terrifying, sexy, exhausted by existence, and positively filled to the brim with its mysteries.

Few actors ever become a genre unto themselves. Udo Kier did.

My Favorite Udo Kier Films

Mark of the Devil (1970). Atlas International Film.

Mark of the Devil (1970)

Michael Armstrong’s Mark of the Devil, alternately titled Witches Tortured Till The Blood Flows, is a brutal slice of historic fiction fueled by religious corruption and mob violence. Udo Kier plays Count Christian von Meruh, a young apprentice to a respected witch hunter in 17th-centry Austria, who slowly realizes the system he serves is built on hypocrisy, hysteria, and sadistic thrills. While I don’t feel it quite lives up to its exceptional marketing - moviegoers were given vomit bags and warned that it was the “most horrifying film ever made” - I do think it’s one of the more memorable and visually striking exploitation films of the early 70s.

I hesitated to include it here, only because - as with Suspiria in 1977 - Kier’s dialogue was dubbed by a different actor, robbing the audience of that velvety voice (every bit as unique as his physique), but even without it, he does a wonderful job. Udo was described by German critics back then as “ravishingly beautiful,” and they weren’t wrong; in every frame, he looks like he just stepped out of a Géricault painting, and that melancholic charm only amplifies his portrayal of an innocent and ambitious young man, disillusioned when confronted with an inhumane world.

Blood for Dracula (1974). Euro International Films.

Blood for Dracula (1974)

Paul Morrissey’s Flesh for Frankenstein and Blood for Dracula were my introduction to Kier as a leading man, and they made one hell of a first impression. Each film puts a hyper-sexual, art house spin on its inspiration, satirizing and celebrating the classics at the same time. In Blood for Dracula, specifically, the titular Count (Kier) is starving to death for want of virgin blood in Transylvania, so he travels to Italy with the hope of finding a nice, chaste victim among the Catholics.

This proves difficult, as even the most devout girls in the country seem to be horny as hell, and every time the Count feasts on “tainted” blood, he gets violently ill, worsening his already dismal condition. Adding insult to injury, the village’s highly problematic handyman, Mario (Joe Dallesandro), catches on to the vampire’s motives and vows to put a stop to him. It’s a grotesque and weird film - I’d expect nothing less from producer Andy Warhol - and I think it’s downright hilarious.

I was very fortunate to first see both Flesh and Blood as a double feature at a weekly movie night, after which, I turned to the host and asked (nay, pleaded) if we could just watch Udo’s movies for the rest of the month. Thankfully, he agreed. Although I’m a big fan of both films, Blood for Dracula comes out a fraction above Flesh for Frankenstein for me, and a lot of that is owed to Kier’s fantastic performance as Dracula. To this day, whenever I’m particularly weary and fed up with the world, I find myself saying, “I just… want… my coffin back…”

Narcissus and Psyche (1980). Hunnia Stúdió.

Narcissus and Psyche (1980)

This four-hour Hungarian epic is one of the most unusual films I’ve ever seen, combining history and myth into a thoroughly disorienting kind of daydream. It’s very experimental and labyrinthine, so it’s difficult to pin down, but I’ve always interpreted it as a coming-of-age tale for “aspects” we all harbor within ourselves. It tells the story of two poets - Erzsébet and Laci (inspired by Greek figures Psyché and Narcissus) - who spend a century meeting, separating, and meeting again, all the while trying to understand who they are and how they fit into the world around them.

I’m not familiar with Gábor Bódy’s work as a director beyond this film, but what I do know is he had exquisite taste in actors, and casting Udo Kier as Laci/Narcissus was a stroke of genius. Kier always seemed so comfortable in the avant-garde space, harmonizing with even the haziest of stories, and if any actor could have pulled off playing a man in love with himself and not entirely sure why, it was him. This is a movie I rarely see discussed outside of diehard cinephile circles, which I guess makes sense; an offbeat Hungarian film with a four-hour runtime isn’t exactly a recipe for mainstream success, but I think it’s one of Kier’s absolute best.

Blade (1998). New Line Cinema.

Blade (1998)

Technically, Stephen Norrington’s Blade was the very first movie I ever saw featuring Udo Kier, but I wasn’t paying much attention to him in the 90s, as all his scenes were shared with Stephen Dorff, who stole every show he was in for me as a hormone-fueled teenager. After falling into a Kier rabbit hole in the early 2000s, I revisited the film with fresh eyes and realized I’d been fawning over the wrong vampire.

Given his history in the bloodsucking subgenre, I can think of no one better suited than Kier to play Dragonetti, the head of a council of aged vampires who has zero patience for Deacon (Dorff), the edgy new vamp on the block. As Deacon and his Y2K lackeys engage in risky behavior, believing themselves at the top of the food chain, Dragonetti tries to smack him down a few pegs - literally - to no avail.

While he isn’t in the movie much, and the real conflict is of course between Deacon and vampire hunter, Blade (Wesley Snipes), Dragonetti is my favorite character, throwing epic shade in the form of emotionally-detached one-liners like “You bore me” with a probing stare that only Kier could have delivered.

Shadow of the Vampire (2000). Lions Gate Films.

Shadow of the Vampire (2000)

Having played a vampire expertly for decades, E. Elias Merhige’s Shadow of the Vampire gave Kier an opportunity to play opposite a bloodsucking fiend for once as the producer, art director, and costume designer of F.W. Murnau’s Nosferatu. The film is set in an alternate history, one that asks the question, “What if the rumors that Max Schreck was an actual vampire were true?” It’s a spectacular premise, particularly for fans of the pioneer horror film, and the whole movie only gets better with age.

Murnau (John Malkovich) is prepared to sacrifice everything - including the lives his cast and crew - to keep his terrifying lead actor (Willem Dafoe) in the movie. If anyone is going to have a problem with this, it’s the film’s producer, Albin Grau, and Kier plays up his frustration and confusion beautifully as things escalate. Like several of the films on this list, he doesn’t feature heavily in it, but what we do get of him is excellent.

Dracula 3000 (2004). Lions Gate Films.

Dracula 3000 (2004)

Darrell Roodt’s Dracula 3000 - a.k.a. Van Helsing: Dracula’s Revenge - is set aboard the lost spaceship Demeter, where a salvage crew, captained by a distant relative of one Professor Abraham Van Helsing (Casper Van Dien), accidentally awakens a cosmically reimagined Count Dracula. Udo Kier plays Varna, former captain of the Demeter, whose logs from fifty years earlier provide the audience with some insight into the ship’s history and how the legendary creature of the night came to be there.

This movie is terrible - and I mean terrible - but I get a huge kick out of it, especially Kier’s brief scenes, which have the undeniable air of something he just shot in his bathroom during some downtime on a random Saturday. It’s stunt casting at its finest (far less offensive and more entertaining than Kier’s tragically short-lived appearance in FeardotCom two years earlier), and I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve watched this just because he’s there, hamming it up for a few minutes.

Cigarette Burns (2005). Showtime.

Cigarette Burns (2005)

I reviewed this film last month, so please forgive me for repeating myself. It’s one of my personal favorites from director John Carpenter and boasts one of Kier’s most unforgettable roles of the 21st century. The film follows Kirby (Norman Reedus), a debt-ridden theater owner on a desperate mission to track down the only existing print of a notorious and “cursed” film called La Fin Absolue du Monde. He’s hired to do this by an eccentric collector named Bellinger (Kier), whose childlike obsession with the rare movie is rivaled only by his sinister sense of entitlement to it.

While everyone in the film does a great job, once again, Kier stands out as an insidious force to be reckoned with, playing Bellinger with morbid wonder - mixed with bougie elitism - in yet another instance of perfect casting. Have I used the word “perfect” enough in this essay? What I’m getting at here is that, no matter the era or the style of film, if Udo Kier is in it, you can be sure he was the best choice for the role.

Swan Song (2021). Magnolia Pictures.

Swan Song (2021)

Despite his lengthy career as a titan of both cult horror and avant-garde films, Kier’s greatest performance - and, in my humble opinion, the role he was born to play - can be found in Todd Stephens’ far more accessible and bittersweet drama, Swan Song. Loosely inspired by the true story of gay hairdresser Pat Pitsenbarger, the film follows him out of retirement as he reluctantly agrees to style the hair of a former homophobic client for her funeral. This request sends him on a journey, both literal and figurative, helping him make peace with the past and rediscover himself, embracing the fires of joy and pride that still very much rage within him.

Kier is nothing short of extraordinary in this movie, and I was so friggin’ excited when it was first making the rounds, as it was clear even from the trailer that he’d been (wait for it) perfectly cast. All his strengths - his melancholy, quiet dignity, wit and listlessness - are on full display, and Stephens gave him space to stretch them to their limit. As an avid fan of what my boyfriend calls “old man operas” (films that force us to take notice of the typically marginalized older humans among us), Swan Song is one I think of as not just entertaining and poignant, but important, and words simply cannot express how thrilled I am that Udo Kier was the actor chosen to carry it.

I know there are tons of films I’ve left out here, like Suspiria (Dario Agento, 1977), My Own Private Idaho (Gus Van Sant, 1991), Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994), and The Painted Bird (2019), to name just a few, but I wanted to focus mainly on the movies that mean the most to me, personally. If my Nana were alive today, and she sat me down at the dining room table to make a gratitude list, all of these movies - and the actor who lent himself to them - would most certainly be on it.

A bright light has gone out in the world with Udo Kier’s passing but, at the risk of belaboring the point, I’m so grateful he chose to share his talent with us and leave behind a wealth of incredible performances for us to remember him by.

Rest well, Mister. You’re already deeply missed.

