Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Holly Jones's avatar
Holly Jones
Sep 1

I really love this piece. It feels very familiar to me.I really appreciate you sharing your experience as it pertains to the film. I need to rewatch it with this informed logic behind my viewing, I know it'll resonate further still. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
Suzi's avatar
Suzi
Aug 31

Wow. Harriet better look the fuck out. 💪💪💪

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Molly O
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture