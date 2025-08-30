Agoraphobia sucks.

After sharing a headspace with this stubborn disorder for fifteen years, I say this not as a matter of opinion, but fact: It just sucks. And as an agoraphobic horror fanatic, I’d like to further stress with confidence that it is an incredibly misunderstood - and nearly invisible - condition within my favorite (and every other) genre.

Despite horror’s reputation for probing into the deepest caverns of the human mind, very few horror films have even tried to tell stories through the eyes of an agoraphobic character, and most that have attempted to broach the topic have sadly missed the mark. When agoraphobia does appear central to a movie, it’s typically used for the sole purpose of isolating and disarming a victim of violence, to be conveniently thrown away at just the right moment for dramatic effect.

Enter Jon Amiel’s Copycat, an excellent and underrated thriller from 1995 that puts its audience directly into the mind of an agoraphobic and pretty much nails it. Before showering the film with praise, though, I thought I’d unpack the very real plight of one of its fictional heroines from the perspective of someone who lives it every day.

*waves* Hi, my name is Molly and I’m agoraphobic.

What is agoraphobia, exactly?

The National Institute of Mental Health defines agoraphobia as “an anxiety disorder that involves intense fear and anxiety of any place or situation where escape might be difficult.” That’s a perfectly adequate way to put it, but I think of it more like this: My brain’s built-in security system (a.k.a. fight-or-flight response) was busted during a break-in (a.k.a. trauma). Now, that system detects - and violently alerts me - to danger all the time, often when there’s no actual danger present. I can’t remove the system because it’s fused to the wall, and if I tried to shut the system down, the whole house (a.k.a. me) would cease to exist. So, naturally, the only solution is to stand perfectly still; my entire mission in life is to prevent the alarm from going off.

Agoraphobia can happen to anyone, but it’s most common among people who suffer from panic attacks. For me, it began after a traumatic surgery left me immobile and deeply depressed for a long period of time. I spent months submerging myself in the internet, binging the same comfort shows and movies on a constant loop, and shuffling mindlessly from bed to shower to kitchen and back again. When I finally mustered the physical and emotional strength to return to the world, I had a panic attack on my way to the grocery store. I had never felt anything more terrifying.

That was all it took - one panic attack, and the fear of reliving that experience was so debilitating, it rendered me housebound. It would be another ten years before I received a formal PTSD diagnosis and proper treatment, but by then, I had tried - and failed - to fix it myself in many different ways, endured countless more panic attacks, and had become an expert at adapting to life in a “comfort zone.”

In its simplest definition, agoraphobia is a debilitating fear of being afraid.

Seeking solace in an unlikely place…

It may seem strange or even laughable that someone who is chronically afraid in life could also be obsessed with horror fiction, but the truth is, the two are quite different and here I am - the living proof . For one thing, I’m not afraid of everything, just of having panic attacks. For another, I’ve been a fan of horror my whole life. Becoming agoraphobic didn’t change that about me; in fact, I suspect my fascination with fear is only strengthened by how imprisoned I feel by it now. There’s a catharsis to confronting fear in a controlled environment, and a powerful sense of satisfaction in seeing it overcome. So, once I fully understood what had happened - that the agoraphobia had moved in with no intention of leaving - I began to look for ways of understanding and working through it in my favorite art form: scary movies.

Surely, “the fear of fear itself” would be a goldmine for visual storytellers, providing a wealth of opportunities to examine and illustrate it, right? Well, it turns out that agoraphobia is complicated, and very few filmmakers seem to have had much interest in exploring it at all, especially through a main protagonist. Some try and couldn’t possibly get it more wrong, like Agoraphobia (Lou Simon, 2015), which feels as though it were hastily written after glancing at a couple of Psychology Today articles. Others, like The Woman in the Window (Joe Wright, 2021), haphazardly pile the agoraphobia onto a host of other unrelated conditions, like toppings on a super unpleasant sundae. These movies make an effort to put agoraphobia in the forefront of the story, but fall short in their understanding of how it really works.

A few films have fared better and offer some noteworthy insight into certain aspects of the disorder, at least. The Last Days (Àlex and David Pastor, 2013), for instance, captures what a panic attack actually feels like in what might be the most realistic sequence of its kind. And Intruders (Adam Schindler, 2015), though guilty of discarding the condition quite melodramatically at the end, does manage to illustrate the dehumanizing nature of panic attacks in a powerful way.

But no horror filmmaker, that I know of, has ever managed to bring to the screen the realism, the painful and frustrating lived experience of agoraphobia like Jon Amiel did in 1995, alongside co-writers Ann Biderman and David Madsen - and with a lot of help from Sigourney Weaver, we can’t forget her - with Copycat.

Copycat isn’t perfect, but it’s pretty damn close.

Copycat follows, in part, Dr. Helen Hudson (Sigourney Weaver), a renowned forensic psychologist who is brutally attacked by a serial killer after giving a lecture on the “inner workings of his people.” The trauma of that near-fatal encounter leaves her housebound with - you guessed it - severe agoraphobia. Thirteen months later, when a new string of murders begins and the killings appear to imitate those of famous cases, Detective M.J. Monahan (Holly Hunter) enlists Helen’s reluctant expertise. The two form an unlikely partnership, with Helen working from her apartment while battling both her crippling condition and the threat of having to relive what triggered it.

So, what sets Copycat apart from the other films I’ve mentioned?

Here are the five ways it hits home for me the most:

1. Helen’s agoraphobia is a side effect of PTSD.

As I mentioned earlier, agoraphobia rarely exists in a vacuum. It often develops as a result of panic attacks, where the brain essentially “overcorrects” in its efforts to protect us from perceived danger. In Copycat, Dr. Hudson develops her condition after a violent assault, which rings true. While not every agoraphobic can point to a specific event and say, “That’s when it happened,” it’s important for people to understand that agoraphobia is usually a symptom, not the sickness. Research (and my own personal experience) shows that PTSD and agoraphobia also frequently overlap, with one often compounding the other. And, by rooting Helen’s agoraphobia in her trauma, the film grounds her struggle in a way which transcends the circumstances of the film that is challenging it; the disorder is deeply woven into the fabric of her character.

2. She recites mantras to stay calm.

One of Helen’s coping strategies is reciting the names of U.S. presidents to calm herself down when she feels an attack coming on. This is a valid Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) technique, one that I’ve had a lot of experience with myself. When we live our lives in constant fear of panic, it’s common to fixate on the thoughts and sensations we’ve experienced during previous attacks, which can bring one on again. So, mantra recitation and other mindfulness exercises are useful for redirecting focus during panic episodes and bringing us back to the present. Watching Helen run through the names of our presidents - while definitely not the list I would have chosen - makes me feel seen and understood; I’ve done the same thing with filmographies, song lyrics, and even the odd, annoying commercial jingle.

3. For Dr. Hudson, time is relative.

When you’re confined to the same four walls for days, weeks, or months, time starts to lose all meaning. This may seem like a small detail, but it means a lot to me that Amiel & Co. included it in Helen’s story. She sleeps during the day, wanders around her apartment - and often does her best thinking - at night, and it’s not until she opens her blinds that we can even guess what time of day it is for the rest of the world. Not all, but many of us who are housebound with severe agoraphobia tend to lose track of the hour, the day, the century… Our safe space becomes our own little universe, one we feel we can control, beholden to an entirely different force than that of the sun.

4. She’s still “Helen” in her comfort zone.

Too often, movies (like the ones I touched on above) reduce agoraphobic characters to fragile shells of their former selves. I’m not saying that’s entirely unrealistic, as panic disorders are often accompanied by depression, and Helen is definitely dealing - and, in some ways, not dealing - with that, but Copycat lets her be fully human within her safe space, as well, which is equally true to life for many agoraphobics. When she isn’t actively having to manage her panic, she’s sharp, witty, sarcastic, and occasionally, y’know, horny. She’s still Helen, the brilliant psychologist - the traumatized version. This demonstrates smartly that agoraphobia doesn’t erase a person’s whole identity; we’re the same people we were, more or less, just trapped in a kind of cage.

5. Agoraphobia sucks… and Helen knows it.

If I leave you with nothing else, please understand that the thing Amiel, Weaver, and the rest of the folks behind Copycat did best, the thing for which I am the most grateful, is Helen’s anger and impatience with herself when she can’t think her way out of her fear. She hates her agoraphobia, much more than the people around her do. And she doesn’t have to say it out loud; Weaver conveys it in Helen’s every move.

That frustration, that inward-facing anger, is - more than anything - what few filmmakers have been able to convey well enough for my taste. It’s also something I find particularly difficult to express adequately to the people around me, as someone living with this disorder. Agoraphobia is not something people choose to develop or want to indulge; it’s something that often overtakes us before we even fully realize what’s happened. One day, we’re functioning just fine and the next, we’re being held hostage. And most of us are aware that our fears are irrational. We know perfectly well that nothing bad will happen if we venture out of our comfort zone, but our brain doesn’t fully understand that, and our body listens to our brain.

Remember the busted security system? That faulty fight-or-flight response? That’s what agoraphobia feels like. It’s endlessly frustrating to know you’re safe, but not feel it. To know you’re smarter than the voice in your head, shouting, “DANGER! DANGER!” but incapable of reasoning with it or forcing it to recognize that the danger has passed. Dr. Helen Hudson gets it. Agoraphobia sucks.

True, the movie ends with the killer shouting, “Hey, Helen! Looks like I cured your agoraphobia!” but his perspective is not the one we should be putting stock in. Helen remains agoraphobic through the entire film, even after she’s been forced out of her comfort zone, into the very spot and situation that triggered her to begin with. When she runs up the stairs to safety and flings open the door to the roof, she’s met immediately with the overwhelming, debilitating outside world. And what does she do? She recoils. Which is precisely what would (most likely) happen in real life.

Her fight-or-flight response does work properly in the end, but that doesn’t mean it’s fixed completely. We have no idea what happens to her after she and M.J. leave the scene. They didn’t just throw the agoraphobia away, they shoved it aside for a second. I love that. It’s real. We don’t get a dramatic cure-all; we get a hopeful ellipses.

So, although Copycat and the dramatized Dr. Hudson could never be a completely realistic representation of a real-life agoraphobic, she’s the closest I’ve ever personally encountered. You can tell Amiel, his co-writers, and especially Sigourney Weaver really did their research and were determined to do the reality justice. I’d be remiss if I didn’t also mention cinematographer László Kovács by name, for his hard work at conveying the same. Oh, and composer Christopher Young. Not because his music feels agoraphobic or anything, just because it’s really friggin’ good.

To finally wrap this up, I want to take a moment to thank Copycat, for shining a rare spotlight on agoraphobia, and for treating it with dignity, despite how undignified we real agoraphobics sometimes feel. It also continues to give this particular agoraphobic some serious hope that there is a light at the end of this long and exhausting tunnel. I’m forever indebted to the movie for that.

Leave a comment