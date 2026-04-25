“Post-Apocalyptic Desert” by JEO Visuals. Photoshop.

Editor’s note: This was written for my Media Storytelling class. The assignment was to remix an existing story, extracting a single element and turning it into something new. Third-person present tense. No internal thoughts or feelings allowed, just what an audience might see or hear. I chose the plot of “The Golden Key” by the Brothers Grimm. I also unintentionally borrowed the setting of Fallout: New Vegas. /coughs

The wind arrives before everything else.

It whips across the wasteland in wild sheets, dust and sand pinging off the barbed wire fence and canvas tents of the humble settlement. An old street sign, once warning of passing pedestrians, struggles to steady itself on a tarnished metal post. Someone has covered this now ancient image with black spray paint: OUTPOST 19. There are no streets or sidewalks surrounding this place, just an endless expanse of desert, ravaged by storms and drought.

As the dust clears, rays of cruel sunlight bear down upon a small but bustling civilization. Jacketed figures navigate the spaces between the tents, hauling cargo, stacking crates, and loading shipments into the backs of two large wagons. On several low tables, an array of salvage has been spread in careful rows to be cleaned and sorted. Rusted tools are lined up by size. Sheets of thin metal are hammered flat. Lengths of pipe are cut and bundled for transport.

At the far south side of the outpost, between a half-buried school bus and a row of wooden rain barrels, a little girl digs holes in the earth with a spoon. The lower half of her face is hidden by a bandana and her skin, what little of it is visible, is deeply tanned from the sun. Strands of auburn hair have slipped loose from a rough braid, stuck to her temples with sweat, and the sleeves of her oversized windbreaker have been pushed up to her elbows. She’s lost in concentration, tongue poking out between two taut lips as she delves. Every so often, she finds something - a bent screw, a shard of glass, a button - and drops it into a dented tin cup beside her. The cup responds with a soft, hollow clink.

Around the child’s neck hangs a thin metal chain, at the end of which dangles a black object: shiny, plastic, rectangular in shape. This “pendant” is roughly the size of her thumb. One end is capped in silver metal, and engraved into its base are the letters GK. When she moves, it taps lightly against the zipper of her jacket.

She pauses, lifting her head just enough to scan the area. The adults aren’t paying attention, ever busy with their work. Her eyes begin to wander to the outskirts of the settlement, past the tents and salvage stations, to a small sand dune just beyond the fence. Upon careful consideration, she gathers her spoon and cup, the latter rattling with each step as she scurries toward it. She ducks beneath the wire fence with ease and drops to her knees at the base of the dune, then resumes her business.

After a bit of fruitless digging, the spoon strikes something with an abrupt and stubborn knock. She recoils for a moment, then hastens her digging as if just realizing what this might mean. Frantic, she discards the spoon and pushes the sand aside with her hands, in awe at the sudden appearance of a iron ring as big and as round as her head. She wraps both hands around it and pulls to no avail. She plants one knee in the sand and tugs harder, giving it all she’s got. The ring won’t budge. Frustrated, she falls back onto her palms and sighs. Before long, she scrambles up, forgetting her tin cup and spoon, and races back to the outpost.

A few minutes later, the girl returns to the site of her discovery with several adults in tow. One of them, a woman with the same half-shrouded face and auburn hair, holds the child’s hand and allows her to guide her to the dune. The girl points enthusiastically to the spot where she found the metal ring, which has already begun to vanish again as the wind has picked up. The girl’s mother kneels, brushing the earth around it away in slow, purposeful strokes.

“Go get shovels,” she issues to the others, who do just that.

When they return, the adults set to work, shoveling the sand in practiced rhythm, digging from different angles, clearing away the drift before the wind can reclaim it. Meanwhile, the little girl watches, eyes wide as a large, flat metal surface gradually emerges beneath the ring. After quite a bit more digging, the shovels are set aside in favor of fingers as they clear the edges, finally revealing two massive doors buried just below the desert’s surface, each fitted with a round handle.

The girl bounces on her heels, gaze fixed upon the doors as the pendant around her neck sways with every exhilarated movement. With a nod from the woman, two of the settlers step forward and take hold of the rings. They hoist together. The hinges resist at first, then give way with a low groan, spilling a breath of cool air as the doors open. They’ve unveiled a narrow stairwell, descending into a cold and quiet darkness.

The woman retrieves a flashlight from a heavy cloth pack on her back. Without a word, she flicks the light on and takes the first steps down the stairs. One by one, the others follow, with the child bringing up the rear. The air gets cooler as they go, the sweltering heat and wails of wind falling away. At the base of the stairwell, the woman’s light sweeps across the silhouettes of dust-covered shelves and furniture, falling to a sizable generator in a nearby corner. One of the settlers breaks from the group, walks over to the machine, fumbles for its switch, and kicks it on.

For a moment, nothing happens.

Suddenly, a low and ancient hum stirs to life, echoing along the walls of this long-forgotten space. Fluorescent lights flicker weakly overhead - once, twice - before a pop! awakens them to their full glow. The little girl pulls the bandana down from her face, mouth falling slack, and gawks at the now illuminated room.

Several rows of old computers sit abandoned by time, their screens dark and clouded with residue. Filing cabinets line the walls, some half-open, their paper contents spilling out in brittle stacks. A few desks have been cluttered with beakers, glassware, and instruments whose purposes are unknown to them. Charts and maps hang from the walls, marked with lines, symbols, and hastily scribbled notes. On one wall hangs a single photograph, its image warped with age: a lush horizon tainted by an enormous mushroom cloud. This enigmatic haven seems untouched by the elements of the wasteland, but aware of it all the same.

The adults wander around the room, studying its contents, and the little girl does, too. She slowly makes her way to the back wall, eyes locked on the various relics she passes along the way, and eventually finds herself standing before three monitors arranged above a hulking computer tower. This machine is cleaner than the rest, its surface less worn. Set into the top is a narrow slot, and above it, a single round button. Etched into the plastic atop the button are the letters GK.

The child looks down at the pendant around her neck. She reaches up, fingers gripping its smooth plastic, then turns to see her mother now standing beside her. The woman is equally aghast. She crouches down and lifts the necklace over her daughter’s head, then hands it back to her. Knowing just what to do, the child steps forward and fits the pendant into the slot. It slides in with a precise, deliberate click. Overcome with wonder, she presses the button.

A faint whirring grows louder from within the depths of the machine. The tower shudders, as if waking from a long sleep, and a few light beeps hint that something is in motion. One by one, the monitors spring to life. The settlers are drawn to the spot, their footsteps soft against the floor as they gather behind the girl. Each of their faces is bathed in a cool blue light that oscillates throughout the room like a revelatory fire. All eyes are fixed on the screens. Above them, the wind rages through the unrelenting desert. But here, in this moment, the room holds its breath.

The child gasps at what she sees.

They all do.

Thanks so much for reading. As with my last fiction post, feedback and/or constructive criticism are welcome and encouraged. This really isn’t my area as a writer.

~M

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