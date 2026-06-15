Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

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Suzi's avatar
Suzi
3d

Even better than I thought it was gonna be. 😁

Maybe you could do some sort of the list from the 70's? (In my humble opinion, British horror is the best of that decade)

Thank you for another great read! 😍

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Jamie B.'s avatar
Jamie B.
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AWESOME, Molly! I 1000% agree with most of these (haven't seen Something Wicked or House II)

Our cosmically-linked brains must be at it again because I've been thinking about writing a post about some of my horror comfort movies, too, lol.

Really looking forward to your follow-up of this! 👍

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