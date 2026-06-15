Editor’s note: This is mostly spoiler free. Also, I skipped the “best when I’m sad” movies because I’ve already written about Re-Animator (1985), like, five hundred times this year. But yeah, my top pick would definitely be Re-Animator.

We all have our emotional comfort food.

For some people, it’s actual food: PB&J with the crusts cut off, chicken soup just like Grandma used to make, et al. For others, it’s their favorite album, a cartoon they watched religiously as a kid, or a battered copy of Dune they’ve read so many times, they could recite it from memory. For me, nothing soothes my soul like cinema. More specifically, whenever I’m in need of a little comfort, validation, or escape, I turn to the movies I cherish most: horror films of the 1980s.

Sure, horror deals in disturbing themes. People are screaming, chainsaws are revving, and blood is flying about the place (if they’re doing it right), but the genre isn’t - and never has been - just about scares. Horror cinema is a vast and diverse ocean of stories, characters, themes, and experiences ranging from the cathartic to the absurd. It can be joyous, provocative, emotionally devastating, sexy as fuck, or utterly hilarious. It all depends on who’s watching and when.

I’m sticking with the 80s here because, first, it’s really hard to narrow things down to one film per category otherwise. Second, the 80s is my personal favorite decade for horror. It was one of the most experimental and unhinged of eras, with a steadily booming home video market, a cornucopia of innovative practical effects, and loads of bizarre decisions that could only have been made with the help of cocaine. The horror industry was churning out a high volume of movies per year back then, so it's no surprise that there’s one for pretty much every mood imaginable.

When I’m feeling jaded, formulaic slashers remind me that most of us are trying our best. If I’m down, horror comedies lift me up. When nostalgia is hitting me hard, the spooky thrills of my childhood transport me right back there. Sometimes, yes, I want the rush of being terrified, and there are plenty of great flicks that get the job done. But sometimes, I yearn for a different kind of reassurance or relief. What follows is a compilation of some of the films that provide that for me.

When my heart is hungry, these are the foods it craves.

When I’m Fed Up With Humanity

My Bloody Valentine (1981). Paramount Pictures.

Subgenre: Slasher

Top Pick: My Bloody Valentine (1981)

Like I said, slasher movies are my go-to when I need a reminder that humans aren’t all that bad. We may be loud, horny, and reckless, but we’re also surprisingly resilient and many of us would do anything to protect the people we love. Formulaic slashers of the 80s are particularly reliable when it comes to likable casts of innocent victims, and George Mihalka’s My Bloody Valentine is a top-notch example of that.

Centered around a close-knit group of blue-collar workers, the citizens of Valentine Bluffs are all endlessly endearing, from the wholesome head of the party-planning committee to the grumpy doomsayer behind the bar. These people really feel like they care about each other; even in the throes of a (somewhat) sordid love triangle, they still find time to kick back with a Moosehead beer, play the harmonica, and reminisce about the good ol’ days. I can’t help but root for them.

I’m also a big fan of the backstory that the townsfolk of Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia (where My Bloody Valentine was filmed) were so excited for the movie that they banded together and spent tens of thousands of dollars cleaning up the Princess Colliery Mine for the occasion… which Mihalka then had to undo because the mine was supposed to look old and grungy. I think about that every single time I see this film. We humans are a ridiculous species, but we usually mean well.

Honorable mentions: April Fool’s Day (1986), Chopping Mall (1986)

When I’m Overthinking… Everything

The Thing (1982). Universal Pictures.

Subgenre: Cosmic horror

Top pick: The Thing (1982)

When an existential crisis strikes, I’ve found that the most comforting movies are the ones that force me to slow down and confront the fact that none of this *gestures broadly* really means anything. We’re born, we live for a little while, and no matter how much control we may think we have over this world or anything in it, we’re wrong. John Carpenter’s entire Apocalypse trilogy is great for times like these, but The Thing is the champion of humbling cosmic horror.

Those prodding questions of, “Am I doing enough with my life? Am I doing enough for the world? Should I have been a doctor? Why is med school so fucking expensive? Also, why do all the best TV shows get canceled?” instantly evaporate at the sight of that frozen expanse, housing an ancient alien organism bent on assimilating the human race. And that tense, unresolved exchange between MacReady and Childs at the end drives the point (or lack thereof) home.

It isn’t just the story of The Thing that quiets my mind, but the overall tone, aesthetic, and pacing of the film, as well. For such a highly effective horror film, it’s surprisingly meditative. The blended score is nothing short of hypnotic, and Dean Cundey’s cinematography (coupled with Carpenter’s signature restraint) conveys not just the beauty of remote Antarctica, but its utter indifference to the folks who call it home. When I’m spiraling, that's the perspective I need.

Honorable mentions: Altered States (1980), Prince of Darkness (1987)

When I’m Going Stir-Crazy

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984). Paramount Pictures.

Subgenre: Camp slasher

Top pick: Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984)

It would be an understatement to say I don’t get out much. As an agoraphobic, the most exciting vacation I’ve taken in the last decade was a week-long stay at a hotel down the street. But no amount of panic attacks can rid me of my wanderlust, which I satiate often with woodsy horror movies like Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. There’s nothing quite like following a group of oblivious kids into a perilous forest at the height of Autumn to satisfy my thirst for adventure.

This has always been my favorite of the F13 films, in part because I think it’s the most beautiful version of Crystal Lake. Shot in the Fall in L.A.’s Topanga Canyon and around Zaca Lake, it’s just breathtaking, and I could easily see myself hiking headlong into my doom for a chance to experience it myself. A lot of camp slashers from this decade have a lush, vibrant quality to them that makes the wilderness seem like so much fun… until, y’know, night falls and the machete comes out.

The Final Chapter also features my favorite one-shot character of the franchise, Jimmy The Dead Fuck (Crispin Glover), and what I feel is the best incarnation of Tommy Jarvis. So, not only do I get to camp vicariously through them, but I’m happy to be in their company. It’s decadent food for the soul, all around.

Honorable mentions: The Final Terror (1983), Blood Hook (1986)

When I’m Feelin’ Spicy

The Hunger (1983). MGM.

Subgenre: Vampire or Neo-noir (or both)

Top pick: The Hunger (1983)

I may roll my eyes at windswept love stories and prefer my baths bloody not bubbly, but I’m still a human being, dammit, and sometimes, I’m in the mood for love. Or… y’know, the physical expression of it, at least. In the realm of horror, who embodies that mood better than anyone? Vampires. Throw Catherine Deneuve and David Bowie into the mix, with a generous helping of noir vibes in just the right places, and you’ve got yourself a recipe for one thoroughly sexy trip to the movies.

In Tony Scott’s The Hunger, ancient vampire Miriam (Deneuve) watches her consort, John (Bowie), rapidly age and sets her sights on a sleep researcher named Sarah (Susan Sarandon) to take his place. Thematically speaking, it’s a story of addiction, manipulation, and toxic loneliness, but Scott & Co. drenched it in soft light, cigarette smoke, lush curtains, and classical music to make sure we wouldn’t mind.

The most sexually charged scene in the film - which is saying something - is the seduction of Sarah by Miriam. Sarah was originally meant to be drunk, but Sarandon insisted on playing the scene sober because she wanted it to be a conscious choice. "You wouldn't have to get drunk to bed Catherine Deneuve,” she once said. “I don't care what your sexual history to that point had been."

*fans herself* Hear, hear.

Honorable mentions: Body Double (1984), Manhunter (1986)

When I Really Want to Punch Stuff

Evil Dead II (1987). StudioCanal.

Subgenre: High-energy horror comedy

Top pick: Evil Dead II (1987)

Is there anything more satisfying than Ash Williams getting the ever-living crap kicked out of him by Deadites in the woods? Actually, the answer is yes: cheering him on as he suits up and kicks their asses right back. Whenever I’ve got a lot of pent up rage swirling around in my veins, I crave high-octane, non-stop mayhem, and Sam Raimi’s Evil Dead II delivers that in spades.

I’m sure part of it is that the violence in Evil Dead II isn’t mean-spirited. Well… okay, I mean Raimi clearly delighted in tormenting Bruce Campbell on set, but you know what I mean, right? Watching this movie is like stumbling onto the set of The Three Stooges during an acid trip; it satisfies my fleeting need for destruction while simultaneously reminding me to lighten up. And, of course, there’s the added consolation of, “I may be upset, but at least my hand isn’t trying to kill me.”

It also helps that the cast is populated with some of my all-time favorite members of the horror family: Campbell, Dan Hicks, Ted Raimi, Scott Spiegel… I can’t stay mad when I’m on a wild and crazy ride with people who are exercising their free will in the best ways possible. With movies like these, who needs therapy?

Honorable mentions: The Return of the Living Dead (1985), Maximum Overdrive (1986)

When I Long for Days Gone By

Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983). Walt Disney Pictures.

Subgenre: Gateway horror

Top pick: Something Wicked This Way Comes (1983)

As I’m sure will come as no surprise to those who are familiar with me, I’m a very nostalgic person. Whatever button disables the “looking back” reflex, my brain simply isn’t equipped with it. So, when I’m feeling sentimental about my youth, I let movies like Jack Clayton’s Something Wicked This Way Comes return me to it.

Based on Ray Bradbury’s novel of the same name (adapted for the screen by Bradbury himself), the film follows two boys whose lives are forever changed by the arrival of Cooger & Dark’s Pandemonium Shadow Show in their sleepy little town. Mr. Dark (Jonathan Pryce) and his carnival promise to grant impossible wishes, but each bargain comes at a terrible cost. It’s exceptionally spooky for a live-action Disney movie and I love it so much, I even named my cats after its villains.

Something Wicked This Way Comes brings to life the perfect, dreamy bygone Autumn, and it’s a wistful tribute to the strange magic and emotional hardships of childhood. As a testament to this, it’s worth nothing that I didn’t even watch this when I was a kid - I saw it for the first time in my thirties - and yet, it’s my first choice when I yearn to go back in time and relive my youth through a haunting lens.

Honorable mentions: Gremlins (1984), The Gate (1987)

When I’m So Tired, I Feel Drunk

House II: The Second Story (1987). New World Pictures.

Subgenre: Whatever subgenre you want to call this…

Top pick: House II: The Second Story (1987)

I don’t actually drink alcohol, but I do suffer from periodic bouts of insomnia and I’m no stranger to the “slap-happies,” as my family calls them. Once I cross a certain threshold of exhaustion, logic leaves the building, every little thing is hilarious, and my brain accepts increasingly ridiculous premises without complaint. That's the best mindset one could possibly be in when watching House II: The Second Story.

This movie is an absolute fever dream. It has nothing to do with the first House (1985), which I also love, but everything to do with a cursed mansion, portals through time, a stolen crystal skull, a precious caterpillar-dog (I’m serious), and a couple of undead outlaws, one of whom weaves riveting yarns of his Frontier days. I have no earthly idea what writer/director Ethan Wiley was thinking when he made House II, but I’m grateful to him, because the film has been cracking me up at 4 a.m. for years.

It features stunt work by none other than Kane Hodder (who also plays a gorilla, sort of) and various voices by Frank Welker, including Cater-Puppy. Is it actually a funny, enjoyable movie? I probably couldn’t say for sure because I’ve never watched it while fully awake. But, on the verge of passing out, I find it stupidly charming and hilarious. It’s a bizarre and bonkers piece of 80s horror history that is wildly unpopular with critics… so, naturally, I think it’s friggin’ great.

Honorable mentions: Hobgoblins (1988), Dead Dudes in the House (1989)

Okay, I know I titled this For Every Mood, but I think I’ll end it here because I’m struggling to keep my eyes open (this would be a great time to revisit House II). If people don’t hate this, I’d love to write more like it. Horror movies are often dismissed as just escapism, but I can’t stress enough how untrue that is for those of us who love it. Like any other genre, it has the power to ground us, validate our feelings, push us to work through our issues, and bring us comfort when we need it most.

We all crave certain things at certain times, and if your cravings typically involve crazed killers, ancient aliens, co-dependent vampires, or demonically-charged cabins in the woods as only the 80s could deliver, I see you. I get you.

Also, please send me the link to your watchlist.

Dear reader, what’s your cinematic comfort food?

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