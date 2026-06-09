Editor’s note: Moderate (albeit vague) spoilers for Bud the C.H.U.D.

C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. (1989). Vestron Pictures.

You know that blissful feeling you get when you find a movie that checks all your boxes? What begins as a casual first viewing blossoms into a full-blown love affair and, by the time the credits roll, your face hurts from smiling so much? Well, friends, I’m pleased to report I’ve found one such movie and, of all things, it’s the direct-to-video sequel to Douglas Cheek’s subterranean scarefest, C.H.U.D. (1984).

To say “sequel” is a bit of a stretch. In fact, David Irving’s C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. (1989) bears very little resemblance to its predecessor, in part because it was originally intended as a sequel to Return of the Living Dead (1985). Instead of rubber humanoid monsters, the villains in C.H.U.D. II are actual human zombies retooled for the C.H.U.D. mythos. Where the first film was a cautionary tale about the dangers of nuclear waste and the pitfalls of politics, its “follow-up” is just an over-the-top goofy horror comedy about one very hungry, endlessly charming undead guy, chomping and stomping his way through the streets of a small town on Halloween.

Gerrit Graham as Bud in C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. (1989) . Vestron Pictures.

As a fan of C.H.U.D., I can definitely see how someone might be disappointed if they went into this expecting an earnest attempt at continuing its story. But, as an even bigger fan of campy horror comedies, I simply can’t help but forgive C.H.U.D. II for its thematic transgressions. I knew I was going to love this movie as soon as the title card was cartoonishly eaten by the invisible mouth of its titular character.

It’s far from perfect with an uneven score and run-of-the-mill practical effects, but it didn’t aspire to be some great work of art, nor did it set out to traumatize its audience. It’s a farce, and a deliberately absurd one, with severed heads, green goo, electrocutions, a cat jump scare, penguin talk, a killer French poodle, a cadaver cam flying north on Highway 51, and a swimming pool filled with frozen stiffs.

Like I said, it checks all my boxes.

5 Reasons To Love C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D.

Trick-or-treaters, little eaters in C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. (1989). Vestron Pictures.

5. It’s set on Halloween.

Lighthearted horror movies set on or around Halloween make me stupidly happy, and C.H.U.D. II gets a gaggle of bonus points for including a high school dance scene (I’ve actually been compiling a list of movies featuring Halloween dances for years, for reasons I’m not yet sure of, so I was thrilled). The overall vibe isn’t the most Autumnal I’ve ever seen, but there are decorations tucked around the sets, kids running around in monster masks, and one hilarious double homicide a la CHUDified trick-or-treaters. It’s fun, tugs at my nostalgic heartstrings, and has damn sure earned a spot in my October rotation.

Me when I realized Ed Naha wrote C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. (1989). Vestron Pictures.

4. It was written by Ed Naha.

Yes, I am biased. I adore Ed Naha as a writer and he’s technically part of the Full Moon family, which means it’s hard for me to be objective about him. He not only came up with the story of Dollman (1991) and worked for a time with the legendary Roger Corman, but he also co-wrote the script for what is arguably one of Stuart Gordon’s strangest movies, Dolls (1987). Oh, and he wrote not one but two novelizations of RoboCop. If his name - or, in this case, a punny pseudonym he borrowed from W.C. Fields - is attached to a project, I know I’m in for a weird and wonderful time.

There’s a lot happening in the dialogue of this movie, lots of background asides and a few unhinged monologues, wordplay, tonally inappropriate pop culture references, and the story itself (again, it being a sequel to C.H.U.D. notwithstanding) is solid and well-paced. He wrote a quirky script revolving around fun monsters with the goal of making people laugh. To that end, at least for me, he absolutely did his job.

What kind of meat do you want? C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. (1989). Vestron Pictures.

3. The Bossy Burgers scenes are delightful.

In just 84 minutes, C.H.U.D. II manages to hit quite a few key locations for any good 80s horror movie: the suburbs, a classroom, a hospital (technically a disease control center, but I’m counting it), a morgue, the mall, a gymnasium, a swimming pool… but the most memorable for me is a drive-in burger joint called Bossy Burgers. As our heroes roll up for a bite, a truckload of C.H.U.D.s do the same, and by the end of their time there, the restaurant’s in flames. I don’t want to give away too much about these scenes, but I promise you, I’ll be quoting them for the rest of my life.

Robert Vaughn literally chewing the scenery in C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. (1989). Vestron Pictures.

2. Robert Vaughn understood the assignment.

I don’t know whose choice it was to have Colonel Masters carry around a riding crop through the entire C.H.U.D. crisis and nibble on it lustfully as he explains the severity of their situation, but I choose to believe that was all Robert Vaughn. In every scene, he’s positively hamming it up with gleeful mania. To be fair, all the actors in C.H.U.D. II seemed to know precisely what kind of movie they were making, but Vaughn turned his commitment to the bit up to eleven, so much so that I cheered out loud when he showed back up at the very end to bait us for a sequel we’d never be getting.

Gerrit Graham is here to party in C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. (1989). Vestron Pictures.

1. Gerrit Graham is the perfect Bud.

Prior to seeing C.H.U.D. II, I was familiar with Gerrit Graham - I love him in TerrorVision (1986) and I’m especially fond of his brief appearance in Chopping Mall (1986) - but I clearly hadn’t appreciated what a gem of a comedic actor he is. His physical performance as the oddly suave and fun-loving Bud the C.H.U.D. is reason enough to watch this movie, and he milks what little dialogue he has for all its worth. I could’ve watched him play this character for another half a dozen films, at least.

Bud is easily one of the most lovable zombies I’ve ever encountered, from his combat boots all the way up to his toothy cannibal grin, and Graham is a big part of that. He struts his stuff through the streets of Winterhaven (to his own theme song, no less) with class and style. He loves aerobics and helps his fellow C.H.U.D.s keep their heads on straight. Literally. He’s also a hopeless romantic, willing to tear his heart right out of his chest for a girl he just met… and who could resist him, really? For the first time in my life, I feel like I finally understand Tina Belcher’s zombie fetish.

I know I have a habit of fawning over trashy, unpopular movies (it’s just my way), but even I went into this expecting very little. I certainly wasn’t prepared for it to be so funny, nor did I think I’d walk away with a new Hear Me Out crush. In my humble opinion, if this had been released as a standalone film with a catchier title, I think it could have become a cult hit in the zombie comedy space. Alas, C.H.U.D. II: Bud the C.H.U.D. proves what I’ve been saying all along: that you can’t judge a movie by its name. Or its budget. Or its distribution. Or its rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The only way to truly know a movie is to see it for yourself.

And hot damn, I’m glad I saw this one.

Yum yum yum!

C.H.U.D II: Bud the C.H.U.D is currently free on Tubi.

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