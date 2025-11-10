Cultography is an essay series devoted to lost, forgotten, or cult horror films, creators, concepts, etc. My primary goal here (apart from simply showcasing movies I feel are well worth remembering) is to explore the paths less traveled along the roadmap of horror history. Unless otherwise specified, all of these essays will be spoiler free.

The 1950s was a whirlwind decade for killer creatures. The production of what are now hailed as classic monster flicks - Frankenstein (1931), The Mummy (1932), The Wolf Man (1941), etc. - had slowed to a crawl in the United States by the late 40s, as crime thrillers and stark melodramas appealed more to audiences in the wake of the Great Depression. But all that changed when the Cold War sent a new kind of fear screaming through the public that was too powerful (and too marketable) to resist.

When those first atomic bombs landed on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, followed by further testing throughout 1946, it forever altered people’s understanding of nuclear science and shook their visions of the future. Radiation and its long-term impact became a tangible, terrifying probability, and society was gripped by big questions: Have we gone too far? Are we hurdling toward global catastrophe? How will things like nuclear fallout and radioactive waste impact our world?

Hollywood’s answer? Mutant bugs!

The spectacle of enormous, irradiated, or homicidal insects tapped deeply into those fears, casting worst case scenarios in a palatable and entertaining light. It was also a perfect draw for the burgeoning drive-in movie crowd, and creature features were typically cheap to make and sell, so it was a win-win all around. Scores of moviegoers poured into theaters to watch the potential consequences of nuclear war play out in the form of a colossal, radioactive spider (Tarantula!, 1955), swarms of locusts the size of small skyscrapers (Beginning of the End, 1957), and more.

But it all started with the humble ant.

These diligent little formicidae aren’t exactly nightmare fuel for most humans, unless of course you’re an outdoor restauranteur or… I don’t know… a professional picnicker? Do those exist? Ants can cause serious problems in the realms of food service and agriculture, it’s true, but for the most part, they mind their own business, and they’re far less unsettling to look at (at least from a distance) than some other insects. And yet, when the mutant bug descended upon cinema, ants led the charge.

Then, as suddenly as they had arrived, they all but vanished for twenty years.

Why were ants a fitting choice for the early days of killer insect cinema? What brought about their strange renaissance in the 70s, and why does it seem like audiences can’t be bothered by them today? These are a few of the questions I’ll be keeping in the back of my mind as I work my way through this two-part series, starting with three films that I feel are integral to the history of these now niche creature features, that demonstrate the allure of the ant as a villain in different ways.

In Part II, I’ll look at a few 21st-century attempts to revitalize interest in the killer ant, try to figure out why they failed, and ponder what possible future may lie ahead for them. I don’t know about you, but I think we could all use a break from our harsh reality by way of some good ol’ fashioned creepy-crawly, cautionary thrills.

Them! (1954)

None of the ants previously seen by man were more than an inch in length - most considerably under that size. But even the most minute of them have an instinct and talent for industry, social organization, and savagery that makes man look feeble by comparison.

It feels weird to call Gordon Douglas’s Them! a cult film, as it was wildly successful back in 1954 and most people who are aware of it today know that it was once - and still is - a very big deal. It’s especially popular among film scholars and old school monster fans for the ground it broke in the realm of creature features. But despite its success at the time of its release and enduring status as an exemplary Atomic Age horror film, it is over seventy years old and the king of killer bug movies, so a “cult classic” is what is has become.

The story of Them! is a timeless one. We open in the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, not far from the site of the first U.S. atomic bomb test in 1945. Police Sergeant Ben Peterson (James Whitmore) finds a little girl wandering catatonic through the dunes, and soon after discovers a couple of devastated buildings and the quite dead proprietor of a general store. There are a few clues left behind - the girl, crates of sugar, a weird footprint - but they only raise more questions.

Frustrated, Peterson welcomes the help of FBI Agent Robert Graham (James Arness) and two myrmecologists from the Department of Agriculture, Dr. Harold Medford (Edmund Gwenn) and his daughter, Dr. Pat Medford (Joan Weldon). The group soon discovers a nest of massive irradiated ants, clearly responsible for the carnage, and learns that two of their winged queens have gone off to establish nests elsewhere. This, of course, is bad news for the human race, so they set out to find a solution and hope they survive long enough to take the insects down.

Gordon Douglas was determined to make what he called an “honest movie” with Them! and I think it’s safe to say he succeeded. The humans fight back against the ants with actual flamethrowers, wielded by real war veterans. Ted Sherdeman’s script is clever and thoroughly researched, spitting out terms and concepts that are accurate to real world science. There are small character details in the writing that elevate the tale even further, like an understated and refreshingly side-lined love story, and minimal bickering among the main characters; it’s easy to get invested in their plight because they feel like fully realized and relatable people.

The first act of the film also has some pretty spooky moments, even by modern standards. Originally intended to be shot in color, Them! was “downgraded” to black and white for mainly budgetary reasons, and it turned that was precisely what the movie needed. As Peterson and his partner search the desert, walking through the demolished trailer, the eerily quiet general store, stumbling upon the body… it’s quite unsettling, and the lack of vibrant color in the world around them only adds to the mystery of it all.

In fact, the story is initially presented so well as a murder mystery, it’s jarring the first time one of the giant ants shows up. Watching it again last week, I found myself saying out loud in that moment, “Oh! That’s right. This is a monster movie.” And what an entrance that ant makes. It’s huge, of course, and lumbers toward our heroes, giant antennae swaying with every step. Sure, in 2025, it looks a little silly, but in 1954, this was the very first time people were seeing a 12-foot tall insect with a hunger for human flesh advancing on them. I can easily imagine sitting at the drive-in back then and screaming my head off at the sight of it.

Although we see several throughout the runtime, only two ants were built in full for the movie, designed by special effects artist Ralph Ayres & Co. and controlled by levers and pulleys. You can sometimes see the mechanisms at work beneath their rubber heads, which I personally feel just intensifies their uncanny appearance, and they’re always accompanied by a clash of real world insect sounds and miscellaneous noises, further announcing with gusto that they’re here and they’re dangerous.

Editor’s note: I should clarify that Them! wasn’t actually the first movie to turn ants into movie villains; it was preceded by Byron Haskin’s The Naked Jungle (the first major film to depict man-eating ants) a few months earlier. Them! was, however, the first to feature giant, irradiated ants as the star of their own monster show, and its commercial success singlehandedly kickstarted the trend of big bugs in Hollywood.

Them! is an all-around good time, with an excellent cast, a smart and innovative script, and some truly exciting scenes - all hallmarks of a movie to be celebrated. It was, as I alluded to earlier, the highest-grossing film for Warner Bros in 1954, and it was clear that moviegoers were wild about the killer ants as they tore through the desert and into their hearts. But Hollywood was determined to go bigger and better immediately, so the ant was pushed to the wayside in favor of stronger, scarier insects.

So, why didn’t they just start with the praying mantis or the tarantula to being with? Why was the ant such a great choice for the beginning of the big bug craze? For me, it all goes back to the root of society’s fears at the time, the same fears that were ever present in the earlier age of Universal monsters, and the same fears that persist in our minds today. We can’t always relate to the leech in the lake or the locust in our backyard; but when we look at the humble ant, establishing colonies, building homes, working day in and day out, we see something of ourselves.

Don’t get me wrong - Them! is also just fun, and it’s every bit as possible that they chose the ant because it’s unassuming and often invisible to us, so to see it barreling through the desert at fifty times their normal size would be especially shocking. But this concept is one that’s important to remember moving forward. Ants are among the countless aspects of nature we tend to forget, ignore, or even go out of our way to destroy. They’re tiny, seemingly inconsequential, and literally beneath us… so what better creature than ants to rise up and teach humanity a lesson?

Two decades later, Saul Bass would bring them back to do just that.

Phase IV (1974)

When the effect came, it was almost unnoticed because it happened to such a small and insignificant form of life.

By the the mid-1960s, the golden age of the creature feature had dulled. While there was still a strong market for monsters at the movies, audiences as a whole had moved on from nuclear bugs and into the more atmospheric realms of vampires and ghosts. Atomic ants made small-screen appearances in the occasional Outer Limits episode or as satire in the Hanna-Barbera cartoon series Atom Ant, and that was that.

However, by the mid-70s, society’s fear of nuclear annihilation had evolved into much broader environmental anxieties. Our collective understanding of our ecosystem had grown quite a lot in twenty years, and the killer ant was about to burrow its way back into film with a pretty heady upgrade. Graphic designer Saul Bass - after reading H.G. Wells’ short story “Empire of the Ants” - saw an opportunity to revisit the ant on the big screen, not just as a monster, but a mirror.

Enter Phase IV, one of the most cerebral creature features ever made. Quite unlike their Atomic Age forebears, the ants in this film aren’t big, but they have a massive presence, having learned to scheme, corrupt, and consume as humans do. They’re attempting to take over not by way of some nuclear madness, but of intellectual evolution and an inherent desire to colonize and control their new world.

The setup is fairly straight-forward: By vague and cosmic happenstance, the earth’s ant population is changing, communicating in greater numbers, seemingly plotting something. Sheep are turning up dead, large geometric structures have been constructed in the desert, and it’s all connected to the ants in some way. Two scientists, Dr. Ernest Hubbs (Nigel Davenport) and James Lesko (Michael Murphy), establish a research base in a sealed dome to study these events and the teensy critters they believe are responsible for them. As Hubbs and Lesko try to decode the ants’ language, it becomes clear that humanity has no idea what danger it’s in.

Bass lets the audience know right away that this isn’t the average killer bug movie by offering up a seven-minute opening sequence of ants skittering through tunnels, sometimes alone, sometimes in droves, in a jittering style reminiscent of the workers in Fritz Lang’s Metropolis. There’s also some time-lapsed footage of a colony of ants devouring a spider, and they even added in some (admittedly nonsensical) breathing during the close-ups on the insects to make them seem more sinister.

In many ways, Phase IV feels more like a dark nature documentary than a horror story. The extensive use of artistic macro footage at the start - shot by wildlife photographer Ken Middleham - transforms the everyday ant into a fully-formed villain not to be underestimated. The minimal cast and isolated setting of the desert dome prioritize looming dread over terror and carnage, and the ominous synths of Brian Gascoigne’s score envelop the whole thing in an alien energy, intensified by what is widely regarded as the first depiction of crop circles on the big screen.

It’s hypnotic, and it conveys the message that, in this film, the monsters are the systems by which one species establish dominion over others. This is reinforced at every turn by the choice to use only real ants- there’s no puppetry or animation, simply an intimate look at the insect itself, viewed through a new lens. In Them!, the ants were nuked-out brutes, louder and stronger than us; in Phase IV, they’re philosophers and strategists, transcending their minute size. Both films use the ant as a word of warning, aimed at our ambition and hubris, but Bass’s ants don’t need an atomic bomb to knock us down a few pegs - they just need time.

The slow pace of the film is deliberate, creating a stark sense of realism, and the sterile isolation of the characters is an excellent setting for a covert insect invasion. And, although it’s a completely different take, Phase IV shares the same existential undercurrent as Them! - the idea that we human beings are no longer (and have never really been) in control of the world around us.

Sadly, Phase IV wasn’t much of a hit in 74, but it’s earned cult status among horror and science fiction fans - as well as graphic designers, actually - in recent years for its breathtaking visuals and unique approach to the subgenre. Vinegar Syndrome even released a special limited 3-disc edition of the film last year that’s been selling like crazy, so people have clearly come around to what a gem it truly is. But why did it do so poorly back in the day? Unsurprisingly, because of marketing.

Paramount pushed the film out as a conventional sci-fi horror film, which naturally signed its death warrant at the box office, and I for one find that interesting from an ant-loving perspective. Audiences seemed excited at the prospect of the killer bug returning to the screen, and were disappointed when they instead got avant-garde camerawork and a cryptic ending more fitting for an art gallery than a grindhouse.

Were moviegoers quietly pleading for a revival of the irradiated ants from days past? Well, three years after Phase IV’s release, Bert I. Gordon (a.k.a. “Mister B.I.G.”) would test that theory, and the answer would be… apparently not.

Empire of the Ants (1977)

This is the ant. Treat it with respect, for it may very well be the next dominant lifeform of our planet. Sound incredible? Impossible? Have you ever taken a good, close look at what the ant is all about?

Before I dive into this one, let me be clear: Empire of the Ants is not a high-quality movie. It’s a far cry from the previous two films, decidedly low-budget and campy as hell. Unlike Bass, classic sci-fi director Bert I. Gordon clearly wanted to resurrect the larger-than-life ants of his heyday, but neglected the writing along the way. It’s light on story, with bland dialogue and mostly unlikable characters, but dammit, I don’t care. I love it. It’s an earnest attempt to recapture the magic of Them! in a new wave era, and for that, it has earned my respect.

Based very, very loosely on a short story by H.G. Wells, Empire of the Ants follows a group of aspiring land moguls to a barren swampland in the Florida Everglades, pitched to them as their future dream home, “Dreamland Shores.” The sleazy real estate agent attempting to pawn this land off is Marilyn Fryzer, played by grand horror dame Joan Collins, and she skirts right past the fact that the land is a dumping ground for radioactive waste. As she schmoozes with her hopeful investors, giant ants start picking them off, eventually driving the survivors through the swamp and into the arms of some rather unusual townsfolk.

Where Them! and Phase IV used the desert, Empire of the Ants takes full advantage of its humid, coastal setting. This is one of those movies you can feel and smell just by looking at it. And the music - shamelessly imitating the “nature bites back” tone of Jaws from two years prior - does lend well to an ecological horror story with Atomic Age antics at heart. Gordon even went so far as to put the audience into the POV of his mutant killers, complete with a shaky, compound eye camera effect.

The ants themselves were achieved in true 1950s fashion courtesy of Gordon. The director oversaw most of the special effects himself (a common practice for him) and relied heavily on compositing real ants onto the footage of the actors at an exaggerated scale. This was a technique he himself had employed with the giant locusts in Beginning of the End back in 1957, and it doesn’t translate quite as well in full color with limited means, but it certainly succeeds at conjuring the spirit of atomic creature features. It’s a blast to watch these superimposed bugs terrorize a band of misfits who were just looking for a little slice of paradise.

Because the blood-thirsty insects were such a priority for Gordon (who also wrote the screenplay), the rest of the movie surrounding them feels a little shapeless and meandering. A lot of time is spent on the investors when they first arrive at Dreamland Shores, chatting and flirting and fighting amongst themselves, and there’s not much tension being built in that time. Thankfully, things pick up by the third act, and the ending features a clever twist that I feel makes up for the lackluster lead-up.

Joan Collins positively owns her role as Marilyn, and I’m very fond of Robert Lansing’s portrayal of rugged everyman Dan Stokely. There are a couple of character dynamics that develop nicely as things go on and, unlike the grave Phase IV, there are a couple of genuinely cute moments that get a laugh out of me. What I’m getting at here is that, although I would never claim Empire of the Ants measures up to its predecessors, it’s got enough going for it to deserve a spot on the roster of killer ant classics.

The film is a fun throwback to the early days of mutant bug cinema, and what it lacks in finesse, it makes up for in nostalgic vibes and a great location. It’s not entirely devoid of deeper meaning, either - in addition to an undercurrent of caution regarding nuclear waste, the messaging is modernized to be less about dangerous science and more about entitlement and general human negligence.

When it premiered in 1977, Empire of the Ants received almost universally abysmal reviews, and the public’s opinion hasn’t changed much after all this time. It’s sitting at a whopping 5% on Rotten Tomatoes, and even plenty of B-horror addicts have shooed it away in favor of more heart-pounding productions. Back in the day, its release marked the end of the nuclear ant’s brief comeback, and proved that a more classic depiction of the insect still wasn’t enough to satisfy audiences.

It would be decades still before the ant resurfaced once again, and but its short-lived reign as the champion of the killer bug craze - and its unusual reemergence in the 70s - stands out to me as one of the more fascinating in creature feature history.

Part 2 coming soon…

