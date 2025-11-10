Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ray Van Horn, Jr.'s avatar
Ray Van Horn, Jr.
15h

I'm really enjoying this well-plotted course and your intellectual approach here, considering we just loved checking out mentally as kids and letting Them! and Empire of the Ants just be the awesome titanic insanity they are. There really is a moral compass to these three flicks you bring up that you don't ponder in your youth but strike you later in life if you have a care about the future and mankind and nature. As a major Godzilla fan, I love watching him smash the crap out of things, but at the core, it's a protest piece. Always was. So are these.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Molly O'Blivion and others
Brandon Rae's avatar
Brandon Rae
5h

Really enjoyed this! Keep em coming

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Molly O
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture