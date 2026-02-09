Herbert West as played by Jeffrey Combs from 1985 to 2003

Some iconic horror characters appear in our lives fully formed, as though stamped into existence as absolute legends. Many of them are villains, of course, and their longevity relies heavily on repetition: a mask, a bladed weapon, a formulaic ritual carried out again and again. They stand out in our collective imagination not just as memorable monsters, but as bold, finite manifestations of the horror genre itself: unwavering, instantly recognizable, and largely untouched by time.

My personal favorite, Dr. Herbert West, doesn’t quite work that way.

Herbert West came into this world as an antagonist and exited coolly as an antihero after decades of mistakes, compromises, and brushes with death. Across Re-Animator (1985), Bride of Re-Animator (1990), and Beyond Re-Animator (2003), West adapts and evolves in response to his environment. He ages. He fails. His inner oceans deepen. And yet, he’s never fully redeemed. Because of all this, I think he’s one of the most fascinating and unusually sympathetic characters in horror history.

This essay is the first in a series of five, starting with West’s literary origins and moving forward through his transformation in the Re-Animator film trilogy (with a brief look at his life beyond it, as well). Along the way, I’m sure I’ll be asking questions that have delightfully haunted me for years: Is West a villain or a hero? A guy just trying to do his job? An unhinged mad scientist? Both? Does his cult status within the genre really come down to casting? Is Jeffrey Combs largely responsible for his legacy or is there just something universally alluring - and timeless - about the character?

All that academic crap aside, let’s face it: this is an elaborate excuse for me to eventually write about how much I love Beyond Re-Animator.

The Birth of “Herbert West - Reanimator”

I hadn’t intended to devote much time to the earliest incarnation of Herbert West because, frankly, as much as I cherish some of H.P. Lovecraft’s fiction, I detest the author, and my primary goal here is to examine West’s cinematic evolution in the hands of Stuart Gordon, William Norris, Dennis Paoli, Brian Yuzna, Woody Keith, Rick Fry, and Jeffrey Combs (hereafter referred to as Gordon & Co.). However, after giving it some possibly way-too-serious thought, I’ve realized that an integral part of what makes West so compelling, at least for me, is his unremarkable birth.

Lovecraft originally published “Herbert West - Reanimator” as a serialized story in Home Brew, an amateur magazine edited by his friend George Julian Houtain and Houtain’s wife, E. Dorothy MacLaughlin, between 1921 and 1922. Home Brew wasn’t exactly highbrow and, to be fair, it wasn’t trying to be. It was pitched as “America’s zippiest pocket magazine,” filled with jokes, poems, essays, and serials. It existed primarily to fill pages and earn a little money, and Lovecraft understood this.

He wrote the story under strict constraints: the installments had to hit a certain word count, each ending on a cliffhanger, and appeal to an audience who didn’t want to have to think too hard. These requirements ran counter to Lovecraft’s own literary ambitions, of course. He viewed himself as a “cosmic philosopher,” so made-to-order horror was clearly beneath him. He openly bashed the story in his letters, writing it off as pulp garbage churned out solely for a five-dollar paycheck.

Funnily enough, his disdain for the story might be why it’s so good.

He wasn’t emotionally invested in it, so he loosened his grip on some of the more absurd and bigoted philosophies that often permeate beneath the surface of his writing. Sure, some of it remains because he was a hateful piece of shit, but he didn’t inject every other passage of “Herbert West - Reanimator” with his warped cultural perceptions. Instead, he focused on the leaner tale of one lone man’s obsession with overcoming death through material means and, basically, retooled Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein into a cosmic nightmare. In writing for cash, he accidentally stripped his work of most of its ideological baggage, ran his pessimism through a meat grinder, and what emerged was cold, unsettling, and highly adaptable.

It’s also worth noting the irony that Lovecraft - who notoriously turned his nose up at popular taste - helped lay the groundwork for what would eventually become the widely beloved modern zombie mythos. In his story, the dead don’t rise because of magic but of misguided science, because someone decided death was merely a technical failure of the human body in need of correcting. That idea, more than any tentacled god or ancient curse, has proven pretty damn timeless.

And so, H.P. Lovecraft, known far and wide as a racist xenophobe, a born contrarian who seemed impossible to please and whose incessant bile about “the problems with society” alarmed even many of his contemporaries, unknowingly helped create a fad he would have hated. Even better, his “pulp trash” would one day land on the desks of a bunch of woke theater nerds who would use it to change the world of B-horror forever. He would’ve hated that, too. Personally, I find that deeply satisfying.

The Life (and Death) of Lovecraft’s Villain

“Herbert West - Reanimator” by H.P. Lovecraft. Image borrowed from Taskerland (2023).

Herbert West of Lovecraft’s creation is a brilliant but obsessive medical student whose entire life is consumed by his quest to discover a chemical “cure” for death. He lives in total devotion to this cause, moving from university laboratories to homespun operating rooms, stealing bodies, refining his serum, repeatedly subjecting the dead to his experiments, and unleashing hell on Earth in the process. He lives for this work, and, fittingly, dies because of it, undone by its inevitable consequences.

One of the most important things to bear in mind about Lovecraft’s original version of Herbert West is that he is undeniably the villain of the piece. Physically, he’s almost aggressively average, described as slight, blond, and youthful, the kinda guy who blends easily into the background at Miskatonic (Lovecraft’s fictional New England university, first introduced in this story), seen as a threat by absolutely no one. His colleagues aren’t afraid of him because they don’t take him seriously and dismiss his work as crank science. Only his accomplice - an unnamed narrator - fully understands how far West is willing to go to conquer death.

This need for very fresh corpses had been West’s moral undoing. They were hard to get, and one awful day he had secured his specimen while it was still alive and vigorous. A struggle, a needle, and a powerful alkaloid had transformed it to a very fresh corpse, and the experiment had succeeded for a brief and memorable moment; but West had emerged with a soul calloused and seared, and a hardened eye which sometimes glanced with a kind of hideous and calculating appraisal at men of especially sensitive brain and especially vigorous physique. Toward the last I became acutely afraid of West, for he began to look at me that way. Herbert West - Reanimator, H.P. Lovecraft

Unlike some villains, West isn’t prone to delivering grandiose speeches or reveling in the theatricality of his crimes because… well, for one thing, he doesn’t think experimenting on humans to eradicate death should be a crime. Most crucially, it’s all just business. To him, the human body is a machine, and death is just something that happens when the machine is broken. Naturally, there should be a way to fix it, right? In that regard, it’s almost easy to see where he’s coming from. He’s a man trying to do his job, and the great obstacle standing in his way is mortality.

Of course, West believes with absolute certainty that the human soul is a myth, and this belief leads him to commit acts that are both gruesome and wildly unethical in the name of science. It’s that combination of conviction paired with complete moral indifference that makes him so unsettling, so threatening. He isn’t a monster because he loves what he does; he’s a monster because he’s so hyper-focused on his work that he’s willing to kill for it. And he doesn’t feel remorse or grief for his victims; in fact, in the end, the only emotion we really ever see West display is fear, and that can be more easily explained as biological instinct, rather than “human” emotion.

Another important detail to note is that West dies at the end of Lovecraft’s story, mauled and beheaded by an army of his own “creations.” It’s a brutal ending and a deeply Lovecraftian one to boot. He’s given no chance for redemption, reflection, or even the dignity of a deathbed revelation; he’s simply overwhelmed by the consequences he’s been avoiding throughout his pursuits, torn apart by the very bodies he reduced to raw materials. The story closes with unmistakable finality: West is gone. His research is destroyed. The threat is neutralized. Death has the last word.

That closure is something we won’t get on screen and, while I do feel West is better off without it, I have to tip my hat to “Herbert West - Reanimator” for unintentionally kickstarting his life with one hell of a cautionary tale. The story has been labeled by some critics as Lovecraft’s worst, which baffles me to no end. I think it’s one of the best and most significant things he ever wrote, worthy of a place in history right alongside “The Outsider” and “The Haunter in the Dark.”

Am I biased? Of course I am.

But that doesn’t mean it isn’t also true.

As I said, my primary interest lies with the cinematic Herbert West. Still, the blueprint established in the 1920s - his cold materialism, his impatience, and the quiet terror of a man who knows no limits when it comes to his work - is essential context for what comes next. Gordon & Co. took these raw, begrudgingly written ideas and transformed them into something much more volatile: a complicated, evolving, and unforgettable antihero whose legacy continues to elevate a “disposable” story Lovecraft never wanted anyone to remember.

Coming Soon: Re-Animator (1985): The Devil We Know

