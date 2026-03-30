Herbert West as played by Jeffrey Combs from 1985 to 2003

Editor’s note: This is the third installment in an ongoing essay series examining the evolution of Dr. Herbert West, one of horror’s most fascinating cult icons. Last month, I looked at Re-Animator (1985) and West’s shift from Lovecraftian villain into something more akin to an antihero. This time, we’re looking at his sharp detour into full-blown monster territory. Re-Animator shows us that Herbert is capable of change; Bride of Re-Animator reminds us that change can be pretty damn messy sometimes.

The Evolution of Herbert West, Pt. 1

The Evolution of Herbert West, Pt. 2

Bride of Re-Animator (1990): Playing God

West awakens his creation in Bride of Re-Animator (1990). RPI.

When I started this essay series, I said I’d be examining Herbert West’s evolution into a cult antihero, and I stand by that promise. But every good antihero’s journey involves a touch (or a fuck-pound) of moral regression and personal consequences. West avoided both of these things - especially the consequences - in the first film, so when producer Brian Yuzna slid into the director’s chair for the sequel, he and writers Rick Fry and Woody Keith took it upon themselves to hit him with them.

Hard. And repeatedly.

Bride of Re-Animator (1990) is one of those rare sequels that’s often hailed as a bit unfocused but just as much fun as the first film, and it’s easy to see why. In many ways, it’s grander, darker, and more outrageous than its predecessor, and it propels the film from its scrappy, blood-soaked roots into a warped opera. From a technical perspective, the movie is a fantastic showcase of low-budget makeup and practical effects - John Carl Beuchler, David Allen, and KNB all had a hand in that - but what really sets it apart for me is how far West goes off the rails.

Believing now that consciousness resides in the whole body rather than just the brain, West shifts his focus from simple reanimation to something a little more ambitious: assembling a brand new woman out of stolen body parts. At the same time, the pressure is mounting for him. Although the case of “The Miskatonic Massacre” was officially closed eight months earlier, Lt. Leslie Chapman (Claude Earl Jones) is still investigating West and Dan, motivated by a personal vendetta but rightly convinced that what happened that night was more sinister than it seemed.

For Dr. Herbert West, three key things have changed:

His one and only friend has checked out of their relationship. His goals have shifted from overcoming death to creating “new” life. He has become the worst person in the room.

The latter is especially important.

In the first film, Carl Hill (David Gale) was so vile, he softened West by comparison. In Bride of Re-Animator, Hill is still around, but he’s less of an overt threat, so West’s worst impulses are front and center. By all accounts, we should stop rooting for him, but the film won’t let us do that completely. Part of that is owed to Jeffrey Combs, who continues to play him with his signature dry wit and endearing conviction. Part of it is Yuzna & Co.’s determination to inject humor into every line. But it’s also because we remember West as he was. Those early traces of an antihero are still there, they’re just fighting for space amid his increasingly villainous choices.

The Honeymoon is Over

Dan is done with West’s shit in Bride of Re-Animator (1990). RPI.

This morbid doodling with human body parts... is this what it's all about? Is this what all our great work has led to? This is madness! It has nothing to do with me!

Let’s face it, in Re-Animator, one of Herbert West’s most endearing qualities was Dan Cain (Bruce Abbott). Their friendship played a very big role in Herbert’s overall likability as a character, and the fact that Dan believed in West’s work when no one else did was just one more point in the young scientist’s favor. Well, in Bride of Re-Animator, that “good guy by proxy” thing is thrown through the window. Dan is no longer West’s naïve, slack-jawed co-conspirator; he’s all grown up and 100% over it.

And who can blame him?

Before West showed up, Dan was a rising star at Miskatonic University with a loving girlfriend - Megan Halsey - and a solid future. After they met, his cat died, his reputation at the college plummeted, Meg’s father was turned into a zombie, then Meg was kidnapped by a lunatic and caught in the crossfire of a corpse rebellion. In his grief, Dan used West’s reagent to reanimate her, but we can safely assume it didn’t go well. So, not only did he lose the love of his life, he most likely had to kill her again when she came back with undead vengeance.

The rift between Herbert and Dan is evident from the start of Bride of Re-Animator, where they’re volunteering as field medics in the Peruvian civil war. For Dan, it’s an opportunity to help people; for West, it’s unfettered access to a body farm. The same problems they encountered in Re-Animator are readily apparent: they bring the dead back, the dead get violent, and they have to put them down. Before, Dan would offer a morally conflicted plea and West would lecture his pain away. Now, they bicker like an old married couple. When they’re forced to flee, they return to their lives in Arkham, but things aren’t what they used to be.

Dan comforts Gloria as West looks on in Bride of Re-Animator (1990). RPI.

Dan is exhausted, he’s out of patience, and West’s increasing interest in creating new life from reanimated parts is widening the gap between them. It’s clear that the hope of conquering death was the only thing keeping them together and, with that gone, Dan distances himself from West as much as possible. He channels his energy into reclaiming his role as a doctor at Miskatonic Hospital, becomes emotionally invested in a terminal patient named Gloria (Kathleen Kinmont), and firmly tells West he doesn’t want to be his roommate anymore.

Knowing Dan is drifting away from him, many of West’s actions are motivated - in part - by a desire to keep him close. He obviously values their relationship; after all, he refers to the reagent as “theirs” and continues to include him in his newfound quest to build an entirely new human. As he cobbles together his grand creation, he deliberately chooses parts he feels will entice Dan, including Meg’s heart and Gloria’s head. True to form, he solves the problem the only way he knows how: scientifically. If Dan is backing off, he’ll create something that makes it impossible for him to leave. And, to his credit, it works for a little while.

Dan is naturally repulsed by West’s “bride,” and outraged that he stole the late Gloria’s head, but as soon as he learns Meg heart is in the mix, he’s roped into the experiment. This is because, no matter how hard he’s tried to move on, he’s never let go of his love for her… and West knows it. Herbert may be clinically-minded, but he does understand Dan’s feelings and he chooses to weaponize them.

Sure, we saw him do this in the first film, too, but it’s more callous here. What looks, on the surface, like an act of twisted compassion is really just another another way of using Dan’s misery as a tool to keep him exactly where he needs him. It doesn’t last, though, and Dan eventually walks away from his former colleague and friend forever - a parting from which West, ironically, never fully recovers.

From Meaning to Madness

West loses the plot in Bride of Re-Animator (1990). RPI.

Blasphemy? Before what? God? A god repulsed by the miserable humanity he created in his own image? I will not be shackled by the failures of your god. The only blasphemy is to wallow in insignificance. I have taken refuse of your god’s failures and I have triumphed. There! THERE is my creation!

Is a fractured friendship the only thing contributing to West’s escalation into a full-blown bad guy? I don’t think so. I think it’s also because he can’t seem to get a handle on the reagent, and he’s frustrated. While in Peru, we see that frustration - and anger - when yet another corpse comes back wrong and they have to put it down. He’s tired of trying and failing, so he does what any mad scientist worth his white coat would do: reframes the experiment and doubles down.

Editor’s note: As with the previous essay, some fans theorize that West is wrestling with sexual frustration now that he and Dan have “broken up.” I’m focusing only on the overt text here, not the subtext, so I won’t be getting into that, but I highly encourage my readers to fall down the West/Cain rabbit hole sometime. It’s a doozy.

Reanimating the dead to conquer death may be gross and disastrous, but there’s a degree of nobility to it. It’s motivated, at least a little, by the greater good. Building new life from dead parts is a completely different story, and it’s harder to sympathize with. West no longer thinks of himself as merely a scientist; he thinks of himself as a god, which isn’t too far off from Carl Hill’s attitude in Re-Animator. As the lines between them blur, West takes increasingly bigger - and more self-indulgent - risks.

He steals body parts directly from the hospital in broad daylight, toys around with fingers and eyeballs to make a little pet for himself (which he loses, because of course he does), develops a chemical agent designed to kill cleanly and efficiently, claiming it’s for animal subjects, then uses it on a human without hesitation. He murders Lt. Chapman and lies to Dan about it. This isn’t just about skirting ethical boundaries anymore; West steps right over them and keeps walking.

He’s also unhinged, prone to more frequent fits of cackling and bizarre behavior than before. While tinkering with body parts as Dan enjoys a hot date overhead, West playfully tickles the feet of one of his experiments before scowling at the ceiling. When he finds Carl Hill’s head in body storage at the hospital, he mocks it - hilariously - with a pettiness he likely would’ve scoffed at in the first movie. He steals and fires a gun. A lot. He tells Dan’s new love interest, Francesca (Fabiana Udenio), that “the only blasphemy is to wallow in insignificance”. West is unraveling, high on his own hubris, desperate to regain control and prove his worth.

He’s funnier than he used to be, but he’s strayed pretty far from his previous moral framework, as well. In the past, I’ve likened Re-Animator to a parody of Frankenstein (1931), and there are definitely elements of Bride of Frankenstein (1935) at play in the sequel, but West is a far cry from Victor Frankenstein. At no point in Bride of Re-Animator does he display even a modicum of guilt or moral conflict in relation to his work. No part of him is emotionally attached to the life he created and, as soon as he realizes his experiment has failed, he writes her off as nothing more than a disappointing assembly of dead tissue.

So, why do we still love him? Because West has always been this guy. At his core, he’s the same obsessive, wildly entertaining nonconformist we fell in love with, and we can’t help but root for him even when he’s spiraling out of control. There’s still an air of the underdog about him, still that sense that he’s pushing against a world that refuses to recognize his genius, and part of us wants to see him succeed simply to prove it can be done. At the same time, we know he’s gone too far.

We know he’s earned what’s coming to him.

Are we having fun yet?

West is a teensy bit worried in Bride of Re-Animator (1990). RPI.

My god! They're using tools!

A primary aspect of West’s character is his complete disregard for the consequences of his research. We saw this time and time again in Re-Animator: West would reanimate a corpse with his reagent, observe the results, sometimes put the subject down and sometimes not, then move on, leaving Dan - and everyone else - to deal with the fallout. The violence, chaos, and collateral damage registered as nothing more than noise to the young doctor. The zombies he left in his wake weren’t monsters but hazards of the job, hardly worthy of his time.

In Bride of Re-Animator, that negligence is still in full swing, but the consequences have become a hell of a lot harder to ignore. He’s started taking precautions, like digging a hole between his lab and a nearby crypt to hide the bodies, which tells us he’s at least partly aware that his work is problematic. It’s a little too late, though, as Chapman’s investigation brings the past crashing into the present, forcing West to contend with the fact that he’s left a trail leading directly to his front door.

And then, y’know, he flat-out murders the guy.

When West killed Hill in Re-Animator, he was defending himself from Hill’s very real threats of blackmail, theft, and fraud. We also knew what a horrible and dangerous person Hill was - we’d seen it with our own eyes from the moment we met him. When Chapman comes sniffing around in Bride, the threat he poses to West is mostly just the punishment he deserves, and West doesn’t even pause to breathe before he takes him out. We learn in hindsight that Chapman was abusive, but it’s clear that wasn’t the reason he took his life. Hell, after he reanimates him, he’s very quick to let him back out into the world, knowing full well that he beat his wife to death.

It’s worth noting that West does acknowledge Chapman’s abuse, but only to enrage him, then again to convince Dan to shoot him when he comes back to life. It’s quite a change from the calculated, more deliberate judgmental shade he tossed at Carl Hill throughout the first film. Herbert once exuded integrity and some ethics (complicated though they may have been); now, he oozes panic and desperation.

Hill’s back, baby! Bride of Re-Animator (1990). RPI.

Shortly after the Chapman ordeal, Hill returns to exact his revenge in the most literal manifestation of West’s comeuppance. It’s a reminder that nothing West touches ever truly dies, and it leads to a full-scale uprising of his own experiments. In that inevitable moment, West is forced to witness the savage results of his research and is literally buried alive by them. The uprising is the real kicker here because it also brings something to the surface we rarely see in West: real fear. We only see it for a few seconds, but long enough for us to know it’s there. True, he’s also impressed with himself, but he’s definitely scared of the monster’s he’s created, too.

Editor’s note: It’s hard for me to resist praising both the special effects teams and Kathleen Kinmont here, but I’m not going to do it. This series is about Herbert. It would feel weird and totally break the flow for me to mention that the effects, animation, and makeup of this movie are all fabulous, and to point out that Kinmont’s performance as the bride is one of my favorites from the 90s. So, yep. My lips are sealed.

Had the film followed Lovecraft’s original story to the letter, this would have been the end of Herbert West: a fitting, brutal conclusion to a life defined by obsession. Instead, he’s left to stew beneath the wreckage of his own work, his fate unresolved, his story pointedly unfinished. And that uncertainty is precisely what keeps us invested. Because for all the damage he’s done, for all the lines he’s crossed, we know West isn’t the kind of character to go quietly into the night. If there’s a way out, he’ll find it.

And when he does, neither life nor death will ever be the same for him.

Coming Soon: Beyond Re-Animator (2003): West… to the Rescue?

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