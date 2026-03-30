Molly O'Blivion

Molly O'Blivion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Mo's avatar
Sean Mo
7d

Loving this series, Molly! What really landed for me here was your Hill/Chapman comparison. In the first movie, West killing Hill still has that panicked self-preservation stink on it. With Chapman, that excuse is gone. He’s just crossed the line and kept walking. That’s such a sharp way to show how much more rotten he is in Bride.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
Suzi's avatar
Suzi
7d

Awesome as usual. I would bet that not even Jeffrey knows as much about West as you do! 😆😆😆

Reply
Share
1 reply by Molly O'Blivion
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Molly O · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture