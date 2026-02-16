Herbert West as played by Jeffrey Combs from 1985 to 2003

Editor’s note: This is the second installment in an ongoing essay series examining the evolution of Dr. Herbert West, one of horror’s most fascinating cult icons. In my first entry, I explored West’s literary "birth” in H. P. Lovecraft’s “Herbert West–Reanimator,” a pulp cautionary tale of obsession and comeuppance. Today, I’ll be looking at the doctor’s first film appearance: Stuart Gordon’s Re-Animator from 1985. This is the point where West begins to shift from villain to antihero, but he’s still got a long way to go.

Cultography: The Evolution of Herbert West, Pt. 1

Re-Animator (1985): The Devil We Know

Jeffrey Combs as Herbert West in Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

The week following Valentine’s Day seems like the best possible time to write about the fictional love of my life, Dr. Herbert West from the Re-Animator films. Last week, I mentioned I may be a teensy bit biased in favor of Stuart Gordon’s movies (or, more accurately, the literature that inspired them). He is, after all, one of my favorite filmmakers. Well, forget about the “teensy bit” for this essay; I’m biased as fuck when it comes to Re-Animator (1985). I’ve never loved a horror film more, and quite a bit of that affection - not all, but a lot - is owed to Herbert West.

For anyone who hasn’t revisited it in a while: Re-Animator follows a compassionate medical student named Dan Cain (Bruce Abbott), whose life is upended when the gifted but controversial Herbert West (Jeffrey Combs) transfers to his class at Miskatonic University. West has developed a reagent capable of reanimating dead tissue; the only trouble is that the dead tend to come back… wrong. Y’know, the oozing, snarling, filled-to-the-brim-with-blood-rage kind of wrong.

Unaware of this little hiccup in West’s research and seduced by the promise of helping people, Dan gets roped into his classmate’s experiments, dragging his girlfriend, Meg (Barbara Crampton) along for the psychotic ride. The closer they come to perfecting the reagent, the more violent the consequences and the harder it becomes for Dan to justify West’s amorality and the chaos wreaked by their subjects. The film is very loosely based on “Herbert West - Reanimator” by H.P. Lovecraft.

Screenwriters Dennis Paoli and William Norris remained faithful to Lovecraft’s version of West in many ways. He’s still unimposing, quite sure of himself, and so determined to “cure” death that he puts lives (including his own) at risk. He’s every bit as clinical and impatient as his literary counterpart and about twice as reckless. However, Paoli and Norris made a couple of major changes that altered the character’s trajectory forever. What I find especially fascinating is that those changes weren’t made to Herbert West, but to the world around him.

There Can Be Only One (Supervillain)

West meets Hill for the first time in Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

In Lovecraft’s original story, West is in conflict with the faculty at Miskatonic University, the law, the inevitability of death itself, and the literal consequences of his own actions (i.e., a trail of murderous zombies), but all of those are natural forces. They’re logical, impersonal obstacles that make achieving his goals a little more complicated. What he doesn’t have is a nemesis. Lovecraft’s version of West is automatically the worst person in the room because he’s the only one willing to cross certain lines. There’s no mirror held up to him, no one to help create a basis for comparison.

Enter Dr. Carl Hill.

David Gale as Dr. Carl Hill in Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

In Re-Animator, almost as soon as West arrives at Miskatonic, he meets the snobbish and self-serving neuroscientist, Carl Hill (David Gale), who is rumored to have plagiarized the work of West’s mentor. Through that meeting, we see the first of West’s more admirable qualities: contempt for fraud. Right out of the gate, we’re shown a side of this once cut-and-dry villain that makes it just a tiny bit harder to hate him. He may be irresponsible and impulsive, but he takes his work as a scientist seriously, and he has zero respect for a doctor who would take credit for someone else’s accomplishments. He has academic integrity; Carl Hill doesn’t.

Where West is cocky, Hill is insufferably arrogant. Where West is motivated by a genuine passion for discovery, Hill is motivated purely by self-interest: credit, prestige, sex, money, and power. Where West is written off by the faculty as a loose cannon, Hill is unjustly celebrated as their best asset. By introducing a rival who is categorically worse than Herbert, the writers practically guarantee that the audience will root for the lesser of the two evils.

Take, for instance, when Hill learns of West’s reagent and the fact that it actually works. He immediately tries to capitalize on it, blackmailing him, threatening to expose him and take credit for his work - all things Herbert West himself would never do. He’s backed into a corner, faced with a difficult choice: allow everything he’s worked for to be taken away from him or fight back and protect himself.

So, he chop’s Hill’s head off with a shovel.

Dr. Hill loses his head in Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

Yes, it’s a brutal way to die, and murder is wrong, blah blah blah, but he’s not killing some innocent guy off the street like Lovecraft’s villain; this is a crime of self-preservation, and it’s the kind of horrific act that provokes questions like, “What would I have done if I were in that situation?” - a question many of us would never have asked ourselves while reading the original story. We understand why he did it, even if we don’t agree with it. He also wastes no time in trying to bring his would-be blackmailer back from the dead because that’s simply what West does. It’s who he is. Nevermind the fact that Hill comes back even more vile and threatening than before; he comes back, and that’s what matters most to Herbert West.

In my opinion, Dr. Carl Hill is the film’s most impressive sleight of hand. West is not a hero, by any stretch of the imagination. He’s a cat-killing (possibly), grave-robbing (figuratively), utterly unhinged medical student who reanimates the dead and then just leaves them to wreak havoc across campus whilst he tries and fails again and again. His experiments are extremely dangerous. His methods are undeniably unethical. But standing next to Hill, West’s virtues - his competence, transparency, and once non-existent principles - become quite tough to ignore.

Friendship Really Is Magic

Jeffrey Combs as Herbert West and Bruce Abbott as Dan Cain in Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

Even more powerful than the presence of Carl Hill is the presence of another new character in West’s life: the aforementioned Dan Cain (Bruce Abbott). Inspired by the unnamed narrator in the original story, Dan is a far cry from the anonymous and fearful sidekick Lovecraft described. In Re-Animator, he’s our protagonist: naïve, compassionate, fueled by his love for humanity, and desperate to save lives. He has a name, a personality, and an entire life outside of Miskatonic University. When the two begin working together, Dan struggles immensely to reconcile his conscience with the death and destruction that inevitably accompany their research.

Why exactly West decides that Dan is essential to his work is a bit of a mystery,* but it’s a decision that firmly plants him on the long and winding path to antihero status. With his colleague in a constant state of moral panic (so much so that it becomes paralyzing), West has to talk him down from the ledge repeatedly just to keep him focused and, no matter what he says or does to convince Dan of the importance of their work, it’s never quite enough to get him fully on board. He even goes so far as to tenderly cover Dan with a blanket while he’s having a meltdown - by far one of West’s most humanizing acts - but no amount of coddling can override Dan’s conscience. While West ignores the consequences of their work, Dan is devastated by them. That fundamental difference is the emotional engine of the film.

*I’m focusing solely on the overt “text” here, so to speak, not the subtext, otherwise I’d be here all day. Suffice it to say, there are many sound fan theories out there in support of something a bit deeper - and a little more romantic - going on between Dan and Herbert.

“Don’t expect it to tango…” Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

It’s also worth noting that Dan is effortlessly likable, so West benefits from that by proxy. We want Dan to be safe. We want him to succeed. And because West is tethered to him, we find ourselves wanting West to survive, too. And it’s oddly endearing to watch someone like Herbert West attempt to navigate friendship. Here’s someone he first sees as a means to an end but ultimately comes to value, protect, and even care about in his own warped way. He doesn’t understand him, of course, but he tries. He watches him. Studies him. Rather than writing him off as a hindrance, he adjusts and adapts to Dan’s recurring crises in an effort to keep him working. Don’t get me wrong - it’s a toxic friendship built on manipulation, but it’s a massive step in a new direction for a formerly cold, self-contained villain.

The one thing West can’t get a handle on at all when it comes to Dan is his love for his girlfriend, Megan Halsey. Meg is the extreme opposite of West in every conceivable sense: emotional, intuitive, warm. Most importantly, she sees West for exactly what he is - a dangerous influence in Dan’s life - and refuses to just sit back and let her boyfriend be consumed by him. From West’s perspective, she’s not just a distraction for Dan but an active threat to their work, constantly disrupting their progress, forcing West to contend with a reality he would prefer to ignore.

West giving Meg the ultimate side-eye in Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

Dan’s affection for Meg plays a much bigger role for West in the sequel (funnily enough), but it’s vital to his gradual transformation across the trilogy because he spends almost this entire film wrestling with feelings as a direct result of it. He’s humbled, he’s jealous, he’s baffled by his friend’s insistence on listening to his girlfriend - all emotions with which West didn’t contend in the original story. And he doesn’t actively try to harm her to get her out of the way. He’s just irritated by her. Constantly. Which is honestly hilarious. Does he deserve a medal for not murdering her? Of course not. But it does add quite a bit of humor to the trio’s dynamic and reinforces the fact that West, for all his faults, isn’t a cold-blooded killer.

Of course, West’s friendship with Dan isn’t enough to redeem him (especially because Dan essentially steps into his shoes at the very end), but it does allow us to see him not as a horrible guy, but as a highly focused scientist struggling to connect with another person in ways that even he can’t explain or justify through science. Although we won’t see the full extent of Dan’s impact on West’s heart and mind until the sequels, the groundwork laid here is unmistakable. Every time West chooses to persuade Dan rather than abandon him, every time he returns to him for help instead of striking out alone, he shifts further away from his literary origins. Their connection - however unhealthy and ill-advised - burrows its way into his character.

In other words, Dan Cain changes Herbert West irrevocably.

The Man Behind the Madness

Jeffrey Combs as Herbert West in Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

I mentioned this earlier, but I feel duty-bound to repeat it here to preserve my academic integrity: I am not objective when it comes to Jeffrey Combs.

The guy is my absolute favorite actor. I think he should be cast in everything, and I genuinely believe there’s no such thing as a role he can’t play. This isn’t just blind devotion (or my hormones) talking - it’s a claim backed up by a body of work that spans nearly every genre, tone, and even species over decades. Look at Fortress, Doctor Mordrid, The Frighteners, Lurking Fear, Castle Freak, The Black Cat, or his seemingly countless appearances across the Star Trek universe, where he portrayed entirely different aliens so convincingly that casual viewers often don’t even realize they’re all the same person. He can vanish into a role or dominate the frame with the slightest adjustment. His range isn’t theoretical; it’s well documented.

Casting a gifted character actor in the role of Herbert West was a top-notch choice on the part of Gordon & Co. because it ensured that, if nothing else, he would feel as real as humanly possible. Instead of playing him like a traditional horror lead, Combs approaches West as a fully realized - and messy - personality who happens to be the axis of the chaos. We’re not watching an actor try to garner sympathy from the audience or get them to hate him; we’re watching a human being who 100% believes he’s going to cure death work toward that goal at all cost.

Herbert is a very busy guy in Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

I’m normally annoyed by typecasting, but in Combs’ case, I’m thrilled that he’s been repeatedly cast as some variation of “mad scientist” or morally grey doctor. After all, he’s extraordinary at it. From Beyond, House on Haunted Hill, The Attic Expeditions, and of course the Re-Animator trilogy all benefit from his ability to toe the line between scientific passion and madness without straying too far into unrelatable territory. Even while injecting neon green goo into the severed head of his mortal enemy, Combs makes sure we understand exactly why he’s doing it.

I've always been drawn towards...let's say, conflicted characters. Characters that maybe ride the line between being good and being not so good. I never play a character thinking, 'I'm a bad guy.' Even if I am the antagonist, I always try to find a legitimate and rational justification for what you might label as bad, but from their point of view is justified. So life and humanity is in the gray area a lot of the time anyway, and it's hard to say if someone is completely good or completely bad... I guess an actor's purpose is to hold a mirror up to who we all are. Jeffrey Combs, Movieweb

What he ultimately gives West is dimension. He doesn’t really soften the character (anymore than he naturally does by simply being human), but he does deepen him immensely. He gives us flickers of irritation, protectiveness, even embarrassment, and something dangerously akin to sentiment - all without uttering a single direct word. He’s a master of the micro-expression. The fleeting moment of hesitation. The subtle recalibration in tone. We can see his gears turning, adjusting for Meg’s sudden appearance or Dan’s latest breakdown. No other actor would have made those exact decisions, and few actors could’ve wrenched Carl Hill’s head off with a shovel and walked away from that encounter as somehow even more likable.

He also has fantastic chemistry with the rest of the cast, particularly Bruce Abbott and Barbara Crampton (the latter and he would appear in several more movies together and with good reason), which I don’t want to spend too much time on because Herbert is my main focus here, but one simply cannot rave about Combs in Re-Animator without mentioning how beautifully he works with his excellent co-stars.

Jeffrey Combs, Barbara Crampton, and Bruce Abbott behind the scenes of Re-Animator (1985). Empire Pictures.

By casting Jeffrey Combs, Gordon & Co. ensured that Herbert West would be just a touch more human than his literary counterpart and much, much more memorable. Yes, other actors have portrayed West in later reinterpretations, and they’ve done great work, but Combs set the bar so high that (for me, at least) it’s impossible to imagine the character any other way. His emotional restraint, his physicality, the precision of his line deliveries - “I gave him life!” - are all incredible. Lovecraft may have dismissed “Herbert West–Reanimator” as disposable, but through Combs’ performance, this “trash” character gained so much depth and gravity that it became unthinkable to kill him off; he was far too deserving of a sequel.

By the end of Re-Animator, Herbert West isn’t quite a villain anymore. He’s not even just the lesser of two evils. He’s a multi-dimensional force of nature strong enough to propel the story forward without redemption or closure. And in Bride of Re-Animator, we’ll see what happens when that force momentarily stops reacting to the world around him… and starts trying to mold it entirely to his will.

Coming Soon: Bride of Re-Animator (1990): Playing God

Share

Leave a comment