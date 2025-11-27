Josh of

recently wrote the deliciously fun

, pairing up films with specific meals, and invited other Substackers to do the same. It’s a fun prompt, and the end of November sure feels like a great time for it. I don’t celebrate Thanksgiving, but I do love a nice nosh with my nightmares, and putting together themed meals is always a good time, holiday or no.

So, in the spirit of the season, here are five horror films that always put me in the mood for food, along with meals that I feel would pair with them perfectly.

1. Would You Rather (2012)

The meal: Seared foie gras, rib-eye steak with a red wine reduction, asparagus, garlic leek, and mashed potatoes. Served with red wine or scotch. (I can’t take credit for coming up with this one - it’s literally what they eat in the movie.)

David Guy Levy’s Would You Rather (2012) turns a seemingly innocent soiree into a bloodbath when wealthy “philanthropist” Shepard Lambrick (Jeffrey Combs) pits seven desperate people against each other in a high-stakes version of a familiar party game. He kicks off the increasingly violent festivities with a fancy dinner, complete with a few culinary flourishes that cruelly test the devotion of a couple of his guests.

The film has received mixed reviews over the years, owed in part to deceptive marketing, but I enjoy the hell out of it. It’s a slow burn study in social psychology, with an excellent cast and a wonderful score by Barði Jóhannsson. It was also the first film I thought of when Josh posed the “dinner and a movie” question, so I have no choice but to include it here. It practically begs - nay, bribes - you to kick back and enjoy some high-class eats while watching mostly decent people do very bad things.

2. Ravenous (1999)

The meal: Frontier stew with root vegetables, foraged herbs, boiled potatoes, and bread on the side. Served with straight whiskey or two-day-old coffee.

Sure, this cannibalistic western might spoil the appetites of some viewers, but I personally feel Antonia Bird’s Ravenous (1999) is a movie best enjoyed with a belly full of warm food and gratitude for not having to eat your friends just to get through the day. Set in the Sierra Nevada mountains in the 1840s, the film follows disgraced Captain John Boyd (Guy Pearce) to a remote military outpost, where a strange man (Robert Carlyle) seeks refuge, telling tales of a flesh-eating colonel in the woods.

Easily one of the best “Wendigo” films I’ve ever seen, Ravenous is brutal, rife with dread, and bitterly cold, which makes it all the more satisfying when accompanied by a freshly-cooked meal. Again, you might want to put the food down during some of its more grotesque moments, but the movie’s bleak humor and period simplicity make it weirdly cozy at the same time. Much like a bowl of old timey stew, it’s a story you can really sink your teeth into. Ahem. I’m sorry. Sort of.

3. Intruder (1989)

The meal: Classic burger and fries. Served with an ice cold Pepsi.

The slasher subgenre has churned out a wealth of memorable monologues, and one of my absolute favorites is “Fuckin’ Parker” from Scott Spiegel’s Intruder (1989). As the evening crew of the Walnut Lane Market enjoys a break, co-owner Bill (Dan Hicks) regales them with a graphic story from his time as a volunteer firefighter. While responding to a crash, a fellow volunteer named Parker found a severed head and walked it over, all the while chomping down on a burger with his free hand.

Not only does an old fashioned burger serve as a tribute to the wacky Parker, it’s also pretty much essential when watching Intruder, as the film’s quaint backdrop of shelves stuffed to the brim with cereals, cookies, and candies is enough to make anyone hungry and crave the comfort snacks of simpler times. It’s also just a fantastic slasher movie, featuring appearances by the Raimi brothers and Bruce Campbell - a thoroughly fun watch for foodies and genre fanatics alike.

4. Delicatessen (1991)

The meal: Pork roast and potato leek soup with tapioca pudding for dessert.

There’s some debate regarding the status of Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s Delicatessen (1991) as a horror film, but it’s another kind of cannibal story, and that’s good enough for me for the purposes of this piece. It’s gruesome in premise but whimsical in execution, which is true to form for Jeunet, and tells the story of the residents of a derelict apartment building owned by a scheming, homicidal butcher.

And by that I mean Clapet (Jean-Claude Dreyfus), in addition to being a landlord, is a literal butcher, who cuts costs in tough times by taking on “tenants,” murdering them, and selling their meat. His handyman, Louison (Dominique Pinon) is one of the few to evade Clapet, mainly because he does such solid work around the building, so killing him would be a waste of good labor. This charming and morbid story is set in a world where people savor what little they have - sometimes quite literally - and a hearty, homespun spread feels like just the right way to honor its spirit.

5. Gravy (2015)

The meal: Mole turkey, chorizo cornbread stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, and flan for dessert. Served with a champagne margarita, for the vibes.

While James Roday’s cannibal comedy Gravy (2015) is technically set on Halloween and the characters are all in costume, it’s always had more of a Thanksgiving feel to me, and that’s probably because it’s about a bickering family, trying to manage a long-anticipated holiday dinner gone awry. When brothers Anson and Stef (Michael Weston and Jimmi Simpson, respectively) take the staff of the Mexican Cantina & Bar hostage, their captives think it’s a simple robbery… but, as it turns out, these guys are instead hoping to help themselves to a heaping portion of “long pig.”

I’m sure the Cantina would offer pretty standard pub fare, like chips and guacamole or enchiladas, but the film’s villains have such big personalities (and appetites), it’s only fitting that they’re accompanied by big flavors. Also, as I’m wrapping this up, it occurs to me that A. I’m getting very sleepy, and B. Gravy makes three movies on this list that feature cannibalism… Should I be worried that the subject apparently makes me hungry? Maybe? Naahhhh.

Happy last week of November, everybody! Eat well. 🖤

