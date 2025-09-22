This review comes from the vault (I originally wrote it back in 2020). I’ll be retiring my old blog soon and gradually moving its contents to Substack over the coming weeks. That said, my feelings about Black Circle Boys haven’t changed one iota. I highly recommend it.

Donnie Wahlberg & Eric Mabius, Black Circle Boys , Chelsea Drugstore Productions (1997)

The year was 1999. I was sitting in the middle of my mother’s living room floor, carrying out my weekend ritual of watching IFC on digital cable until my retinas burned. There were tons of extraordinary films being shown on the channel at that time: Tom DiCillo’s Living in Oblivion, Happiness (which was my first experience with Todd Solondz and, my god, did that make an impression), the criminally unsung The Addiction by Abel Ferrera… and then there was Black Circle Boys.

This film taught me two things the day it first graced my television screen:

Broken boys in spiked leather belts were my teen Achilles heel. A movie doesn’t have to be a masterpiece to be poignant.

Black Circle Boys (Matthew Carnahan, 1997) tells the tumultuous story of troubled teen Kyle Sullivan (Scott Bairstow) who tumbles down a self-destructive path after the death of his best friend. Transferred to a new school in a new town, Kyle quickly falls in with a group of self-professed Satanists led by the quasi-charismatic Shane Carver (Eric Mabius) and their lives rapidly devolve into a chaotic storm of adolescent rage.

On its surface, the film presents as your average, low-budget “drug-addled kids on a warpath” horror/drama, following Kyle and his new friends as they bond and wreak havoc a la petty theft, vandalism, trying – and failing – to wail like Deicide, etc. and, in many ways, that’s exactly what it is. But impressive camerawork, some very smart writing from Carnahan himself, and a couple of bang-up performances make this a surprisingly moving journey of loss and a haphazard quest for fraternity.

Sure, the movie paints a frustratingly grim picture of the goth subculture at times and does nothing to help eradicate misconceptions about Satanism, which, frankly, pisses me off. There are also several scenes that feel better suited for a homespun afterschool special than a horror movie, and Kyle’s hippie girlfriend being permanently clad in bright, light colors to represent the angel on his shoulder is a little on the nose for my taste. Despite these problems, however, the movie delivers plenty of refreshing realism thanks to the hard work of cinematographer Geary McLeod, Mimi Melgaard’s accurate wardrobe choices, and Mabius’s spot-on portrayal of Shane.

In fact, I enjoy Eric’s foray into edgy teen psychosis so much, I’m able to forgive the fact that he was quite obviously twenty five years old when they shot this.

Eric Mabius as Shane Carver, Black Circle Boys , Chelsea Drugstore Productions (1997)

Alongside Mabius’s clear devotion to the role, Shane Carver is brilliantly penned, both as a liberal homage to real life teen murderer Richard Kasso and as the embodiment of youthful arrogance colliding with pain and naivety. Shane wants desperately to feel validated and loved, to rise victoriously above the suffering he’s endured at the hands of his father, but his methods are as misguided and abusive as one would expect and he fails at… well, basically everything.

He tries to be cool, but no amount of black clothes and wicked jewelry can mask his sentimentality. He forms a “kickass” thrash band, but has no idea how to play the guitar and refuses to take lessons. He works hard to foster a deep relationship with Kyle, but his persistent intensity and lack of sound judgment ultimately push his new friend away. This is all endlessly frustrating for Shane, of course, but he’s unable to express that constructively, so he acts out more and more violently until things come to a fatal head. Simply put, Shane Carver is one of the more well crafted angsty-turned-murderous “teenagers” I’ve ever seen depicted on screen.

In addition to Shane, about whom I could probably rave for another six paragraphs, we also have his lackey Rory, played expertly by a young Chad Lindberg (fresh out of community theater, no less). Rory is timid, unconfident and eager to please, seeing in Shane everything Shane wishes the rest of the world saw, but because Shane hates himself, he has no respect for his one true fan and treats him like garbage. It’s a dynamic that tugs at my heartstrings increasingly as the story goes on. We also get an excellent performance from Dee Wallace as Mrs. Sullivan, Kyle’s distraught mother, who reaches a breaking point with her son in a way that feels all too real for those of us who were prone to brooding rebellion in our youth.

The boys, Black Circle Boys , Chelsea Drugstore Productions (1997)

As I alluded to earlier, Black Circle Boys is categorized as a horror film… but is it scary? No, not really, unless you’re afraid of a pot-bellied Donnie Wahlberg with boundary issues. What it lacks in terror, though, it makes up for in the aforementioned angst and a moderate amount of manic energy, culminating in a powerful second-to-last scene that I keep going back to in my mind as I get older. There’s also a fair amount of dark humor sprinkled throughout the film, found in moments like the boys’ one and only band rehearsal or at the dinner table, when Mrs. Sullivan asks:

Mrs. Sullivan: How was school today, Kyle? Kyle: Fine. Mr. Sullivan: Answer your mother in complete sentences. Kyle: It was fine.

All in all, I feel Black Circle Boys is an underrate gem – deeply flawed, but charming in a way that only swells with repeat viewings. It has an emotional depth I wasn’t expecting to find when I revisited it so many years later, most of which rests on the shoulders of – appropriately – the boys. I can certainly tell you I hadn’t expected to cry quite so much when I rewatched it this last time around, and I tip my hat to Carnahan and Mabius (and maybe perimenopause) in particular for making that happen.

Nestled eagerly in front of that TV in 1999, I couldn’t have known that this imperfect little film about murder and misguided friendship would stick with me for decades, but it’s done exactly that, and not by accident. Through Black Circle Boys, Carnahan takes us on a heart-rending journey of self-destruction and friendship lost, and proves that the most overlooked movies often turn out to be the least forgettable.

Share

Leave a comment